The full Marvel Comics December 2020 solicitations and covers for all its comic book and collections on sale the final month of 2020 have been released, and they set the stage for a post-Empyre, post-'X of Swords' Marvel Universe, now primed to focus on King in Black.



Speaking of which, the Venom-centric crossover gets some supplemental material in December alongside the previously announced King in Black: Doctor Doom/Iron Man and King in Black: Immortal Hulk tie-in one-shots.



Meanwhile, Marvel's not afraid to get a little goofy with a MODOK limited series titled Head Games arriving in December courtesy of writers Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum, showrunners of Hulu’s upcoming MODOK series.



And MODOK isn't the only one getting some renewed attention – the story of the first Phoenix host will be told in December in the pages of Avengers #39, presaging the Phoenix Force's return to Earth in its search for a new host in the 'Enter the Phoenix' arc.



Reminder, an "Image 1 of x" in the upper left corner means there are multiple variant covers to check out. Be sure to click the arrows to the right and left of the images to see them all.



And all images can be expanded with the compass key in the lower right-hand corner too.



So check out the full Marvel Comics December 2020 solicitations below - and you can view the Marvel Comics November 2020 solicitations, the Marvel Comics October 2020 solicitations, and the Marvel Comics September 2020 solicitations by clicking on the links.

KING IN BLACK #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DONNY CATES (W) • RYAN STEGMAN (A/C)

DARKNESS REIGNS VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

DRAGON VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

EVERY SYMBIOTE EVER VARIANT COVER BY TBA

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY TBA

LAUNCH VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

PREMIERE VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

TATTOO VARIANT COVER BY IAN BEDERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY SUPERLOG

VARIANT COVER BY DONNY CATES

BLACK BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

DARKNESS REIGNS!

After a campaign across the galaxy, Knull’s death march arrives to Earth and, worse yet, he hasn’t come alone! With an army of hundreds of thousands of symbiote dragons at his command, the King in Black is a force unlike any Earth’s heroes have ever faced. EDDIE BROCK, A.K.A. VENOM has seen firsthand the chaos that even one of Knull’s symbiotic monsters can wreak – will he survive an encounter with the God of the Abyss himself?

From Donny Cates, Ryan Stegman, JP Mayer, Frank Martin and VC’s Clayton Cowles comes the definitive chapter in their two-year-long VENOM saga that changed everything you thought you knew about symbiotes!

56 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

KING IN BLACK #2 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DONNY CATES (W) • RYAN STEGMAN (A/C)

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

DRAGON VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

TATTOO VARIANT COVER BY IAN BEDERMAN

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

HAIL TO THE KING!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

VENOM #31

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DONNY CATES (W) • IBAN COELLO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

Knullified Variant by FRANCISCO HERRERA

KING IN BLACK ARRIVES!

• What happens to Eddie Brock when he finally comes face to face with the lord of the abyss, the KING IN BLACK: KNULL?

32 PGS. /Rated T+ …$3.99

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: KING IN BLACK #2 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Peter David (W) • GREG LAND (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

• Spider-Man and the Black Knight must team up to topple to an otherworldly plot that threatens to turn every living thing in the known universe into creatures made of living shadow!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

BLACK CAT #1

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MACKAY (W) • C.F. VILLA (A) • Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ

Variant Cover by C.F. VILLA

Variant Cover by SARA PICHELLI

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Variant Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

KNULLIFIED VARIANT BY TAURIN CLARKE

Headshot Variant by TODD NAUCK

THE CAT IN BLACK IS BACK!

Feeling lucky? Knull’s attack on Earth interrupts the Black Cat’s latest heist, and if you know Felicia, you know that’s a problem. So the Cat and her crew aim to steal something of greatest value to both Knull and Earth’s hope of survival. You’ll have to pick up this issue to find out what! This issue guest-stars the X-Men! Captain America! And Doctor Strange! DO NOT MISS IT!!!

32 PGS. /Rated T+ …$3.99

KING IN BLACK: IRON MAN/DOCTOR DOOM #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY DAN MORA

Iron Man has risked everything to save Eddie Brock, but now he’s left with nothing but guilt. As longtime ‘frenemy’ Doctor Doom shows up with both counseling words and ulterior motives, they’lll be forced to battle an all-too-familiar specter of the holiday season—albeit one now twisted and controlled by the recent invasion of Earth by the symbiote homeworld. As Iron Man and Doom fight as temporary allies, their unexpected encounter both with each other and a horrifying inversion of yuletide joy may ultimately reveal to them the true meaning of Knull-mas.

32 PGS.ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

KING IN BLACK: IMMORTAL HULK #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AL EWING (W) • AARON KUDER (A/C)

Santa Claus variant cover by AARON KUDER

Variant cover by Joe Bennett

A PRESENT FOR THE HULK!

The Hulk is in a bad place. Half of his alters are dead or missing — including Bruce Banner — and the Leader’s got the rest of him on the ropes. But never let it be said that Joe Fixit doesn’t know how to have a good time — and he’s out to make sure this is the best holiday the Hulk’s ever had. He just has to fight his way through a planet of symbiotes first.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

KING IN BLACK: NAMOR #2 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KURT BUSIEK (W)

BEN DEWEY AND JONAS SCHARF (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

The Young Namor, Attuma and Dorma get to accompany the Swift Riders on a mission, see them in action and learn from them. But the mission involves Russian alchemists in 1930s Murmansk, a dangerous mystic relic, and a catastrophe that brings to life the most menacing threat that Atlantis has ever faced! Now all of undersea civilization is imperiled, and only three youngsters can save it!

32 PGS. /Rated T+ …$3.99

ATLANTIS ATTACKS #5 (of 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GREG PAK (W) • ARIO ANINDITO (A)

COVER BY CARLO PAGULAYAN

VARIANT COVER BY CARLO PAGULAYAN - MAR201037

KING IN BLACK TIE IN!

• As the clash between the ATLANTEANS, the SIRENAS and the interdimensional PAN reaches its terrible climax, an empire will triumph and an empire will fall!

• But you might be shocked to find out which of our heroes and villains ends up where! Will AMADEUS step up to JIMMY WOO’S challenge and lead both AGENTS OF ATLAS teams toward power and glory in this new world? Or will the dream of communities united in the PORTAL CITY OF PAN all come crashing down?

• Who will wear the crown? Whose word and heart will break? The fate of Atlas and the world hangs in the balance!

32 PGS./Rated T+…$3.99

ORDER USING MAR201036

KING IN BLACK: NAMOR #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KURT BUSIEK (W) • BEN DEWEY AND JONAS SCHARF (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH

Spinning out of the KING IN BLACK epic comes a dark, chilling story of the birth of Atlantis’s greatest villains. The players: Namor, Lady Dorma of Atlantis, the outsider Attuma — all still in their teen years — and The Swift Riders, the Atlantean Empire’s greatest heroes. It begins with alliances and possibility, as Attuma’s people may join the Empire…but what lies ahead is tragedy, betrayal, and the unleashing of dangerous, deadly magics. A deep dive into Marvel history…and the birth of a threat that will only grow in menace across time.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THE UNION #1 (of 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PAUL GRIST (W) • Andrea Di Vito (A) • Cover by R.B. Silva

Variant Cover by Ema Lupacchino - MAR200865

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA - MAR200866

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE - MAR200867

VARIANT COVER BY lee GARBETT - MAR200868

KING IN BLACK TIE IN!

The grand unveiling of The Union! A team of super heroes gathered from all over the United Kingdom, featuring Union Jack, Snakes, Kelpie, Choir, and their fearless leader, Brittania! But when Knull and his dragons attack Earth, the fledgling team is immediately pushed to their limits! Don’t miss out on an exciting new chapter of Marvel from legendary creators, Paul Grist (JUDGE DREDD, JACK STAFF) and Andrea Di Vito!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ORDER USING MAR200864

SPIDER-WOMAN #7

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KARLA PACHECO (W) • PERE PéREZ (A) • Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

KNULLIFIED VARIANT COVER BY SWAY

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PEREZ

• Abandoned by her friends, there’s only one person who comes to Jess’ aid…Octavia Vermis!

• She’s got a cure for Jessica, and the prescription is: Crime!

• Under the cover of the Knull invasion, Spider-Woman is stealing elements of a cure to her condition…OR IS SHE?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

KNULL: MARVEL TALES #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by DONNY CATES

Penciled by RYAN STEGMAN, DANILO BEYRUTH & MARK BAGLEY

Cover by INHYUK LEE

VIRGIN VARIANT Cover by INHYUK LEE

Knull, god of the symbiotes, will haunt your nightmares as we celebrate the legacy of the House of Ideas with MARVEL TALES! This anthology series shines a spotlight on fan-favorite characters, features timeless stories and highlights some of Marvel’s most impressive talent from the past eight decades. First, superstar creators Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman introduce Knull in crucial chapters of their sensational reinvention of the Venom mythos! In VENOM (2018) #3-4, Venom and Miles Morales stand in the way of a symbiote dragon terrorizing Manhattan — but what connects it to Knull? In VENOM: CARNAGE BORN, from Cates and Danilo Beyruth, a deadly cult resurrects the serial killer Carnage as an agent of Knull! And legendary artist Mark Bagley illustrates Venom’s fight for survival in VENOM (2018) #25, setting the stage for Knull’s imminent arrival in the epic KING IN BLACK!

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$7.99

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

KING IN BLACK GRAPHIC COMIC BOX

Store your treasured collection in sturdy surroundings every bit as exciting as the issues inside! Featuring action-packed illustrations on all sides from some of comics’ finest artists, Marvel’s Graphic Comic Boxes will star all your Marvel Universe favorites - continuing with KING IN BLACK! Preserve your comic collection with Marvel Graphic Comic Boxes!

INSIDE DIMENSIONS: 15-1/2” X 7-5/8” X 10-7/8”

KING IN BLACK COMIC BOX (BUNDLES OF 5) - $50.00

ORDER USING JUL208715

KING IN BLACK HANDBOOK #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MIKE O’SULLIVAN & THE OHOTMU TEAM (W) • Cover by RON LIM

As the dark king Knull descends on the Marvel Universe, the Official Handbook turns its focus to all things symbiote with this new collection of profiles! This issue covers not only symbiote hosts such as Venom (Eddie Brock), Carnage (Cletus Kasady) and Lee Price, but also characters whom symbiotes have affected: Victoria Montesi! Ghost-Spider (Gwen Stacy)! Dylan Brock! Ann Weying! Plus: a profile of Knull, the King of Black himself! And from the pages of THOR: the All-Black — the first symbiote!

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

ETERNALS #2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • ESAD Ribić (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY Phil Jimenez

VARIANT COVER BY Jamie McKelvie

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY ESAD RIBIC

THANOS VS. IKARIS!

• In the heart of a city driven mad by time!

• Eternals live eternally. One is dead. They handle it well.

• No, they don’t. They handle it badly. Eternal revenge is a dish best served forever.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #2 (of 4)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

VITA AYALA, CHRIS CLAREMONT, SALADIN AHMED (W)

GREG LAND, SALVADOR LARROCA, KEV WALKER (A)

Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

Variant Cover by NATACHA BUSTOS

SHARPEN YOUR CLAWS FOR ROUND TWO OF WOLVERINE’S ALL-NEW ALL-STAR BLOODY BATTLES!

The adventures of WOLVERINE continue in the visceral black, white and blood red format! Legendary X-scribe Chris Claremont re-teams with the incomparable Salvador Larroca to bring LOGAN back to Madripoor as PATCH, where he and KATE PRYDE face their toughest battle yet. Then, Saladin Ahmed and Kev Walker build a life-or-death catch-22, courtesy of the maniacal ARCADE, that will force Wolverine to make a life-or-death decision! Vita Ayala and Greg Land put Wolverine on a mission to stop a “cure” for the X-gene where he’ll cross paths with his deadliest foe: SABRETOOTH!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

M.O.D.O.K.: HEAD GAMES #1 (of 4)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JORDAN BLUM & PATTON OSWALT (W) • SCOTT HEPBURN (A) • Cover by CULLY HAMNER

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY DOALY

From Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum, showrunners of the upcoming animated Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. show on Hulu, comes a journey into the mind of one of the biggest heads in the Marvel Universe! M.O.D.O.K. is the ruthless and brilliant leader of the terrorist organization AIM, outsmarting heroes and outmaneuvering his cutthroat colleagues gunning for his position… but when he begins to be haunted by memories of a family he never had, it leaves him unsure if he is losing his freakishly-large mind, or if perhaps there is a lot more to this enormous mind… or if there is something more sinister behind these visions.

32 PGS./RATED T+ …$3.99

HEROES AT HOME #1

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ZEB WELLS (W) • GURIHIRU (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JOE QUESADA

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

Being stuck inside isn’t easy for anyone, even super heroes! See how your favorite Marvel characters have coped being cooped up with HEROES AT HOME! See how Spider-Man, Hulk, Captain Marvel, Wolverine, Black Panther and Captain America do in Quarantine! Let Marvel make you smile, courtesy of artists Gurihiru and writer Zeb Wells’ Sunday Funnies!

80 PGS./ONE-SHOT/RATED Ages 10 & Up …$9.99

Trim Size: 5” x 5”

Format: Perfect Bound



CABLE #7

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • PHIL NOTO (A/C)

A TALE OF TWO TIMELINES!

Reeling from the events of X OF SWORDS, Cable turns back to the matter of missing mutant babies… a matter he knows a thing or two about.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

HELLIONS #7

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ZEB WELLS (W) • STEPHEN SEGOVIA (A/C)

MUTANT MASSACRE!

Mr. Sinister’s team of Hellions are dead. Oh, the pain! Oh, the injustice! Oh, the--wait a minute…what’s Sinister really up to? The fallout from X OF SWORDS!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-FACTOR #5

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

LEAH WILLIAMS (W) • DAVID BALDEON (A) • Cover by IVAN SHAVRIN

CAN RESURRECTION SURVIVE?

The events of X OF SWORDS have put the resurrection protocols in jeopardy! As the Five deals with the fallout, X-Factor investigates those affected by the tragedy…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINE #8

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • ADAM KUBERT with Viktor Bogdanovic (A)

COVER BY ADAM KUBERT

KNULLIFIED VARIANT COVER BY Mike Del Mundo

Hidden Gem Variant Cover by Art Adams

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID FINCH

Variant Cover by Bill Sienkewicz

CELEBRATING 350 ISSUES OF THE SOLO ADVENTURES OF WOLVERINE!

Someone’s making moves against WOLVERINE’S old crew TEAM X, and it’s leaving bodies dropped and artifacts stolen. A mystery unfurls as Logan picks up the scent of his old compatriot, the mutant known as MAVERICK! Don’t miss this special over-sized issue celebrating Logan’s history while kicking off the next arc and serving as a jumping on point for new readers!

48 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

NEW MUTANTS #14

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

VITA AYALA (W) • ROD REIS (A/C)

LOST IN THE SHUFFLE!

On the edge of Krakoan society, the NEW MUTANTS are loose in the Wild Hunt! Going big, blowing things up, and combining powers to see who gets crowned king of the mountain. But something lurks in the trees -- something old… and HUNGRY… and its favorite prey is young mutants…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-FORCE #15

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • JOSHUA CASSARA (A/C)

SHATTERED TRUST!

Omega Red’s harboring a deadly secret, and X-Force may have to cross a line to keep Krakoa safe. But nothing compares to the trust broken by the interrogation of one of their own.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

EXCALIBUR #16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TINI HOWARD (W) • MARCUS TO (A) • Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

THE SWORD IS SHEATHED !

The team is left changed in the aftermath of X OF SWORDS… and some things lost cannot be replaced.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #16

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • PHIL NOTO (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

KNULLIFIED VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

X OF SWORDS FALL OUT !

The Captain Commander of Krakoa made a fateful decision. There’s no going back.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARAUDERS #16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A) • Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

RED REVENGE !

The Black King did wrong. Now he must pay.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CHRIS CLAREMONT ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHRIS CLAREMONT (W) • BRETT BOOTH & MORE (A) • COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Celebrate Chris Claremont’s enormous impact on your favorite Marvel comics of the past five decades with an all-new story! Dani Moonstar is drafted for a mission across time and space for an incredible psychic showdown against the Shadow King—joining forces with characters created and defined by the pen of Chris Claremont!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #54

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NICK SPENCER (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A) • Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES VARIANT COVER BY GAVIN GOULDEN

KNULLIFIED VARIANT BY PAULO SIQUERA

LAST REMAINS CONTINUES!

• The punishment of Spider-Man at the hands of Kindred continues.

• But Kindred isn’t just punishing Spider-Man anymore...

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #54.LR

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NICK SPENCER & MATTHEW ROSENBERG (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A)

Cover by MARCELO FERREIRA

Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

LAST REMAINS TIE-IN!

• The Order of the Web faces Sin-Eater. And if you saw what Sin-Eater did to Spider-Man in ASM #49, you know just how much trouble the other Spiders are in!

• Also, what is Mary Jane Watson’s part in “Last Remains”? Don’t miss this chapter that raises her stakes by about a million times!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #55

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NICK SPENCER (W) • PATRICK GLEASON (A/C)

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES VARIANT COVER BY NICK SHUMACHER

LEGO VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

VARIANT Cover by TBA

LAST REMAINS CONCLUDES!

• “LAST REMAINS” ends and will make you look at Spider-Man differently. It’ll make Peter look at himself differently.

• If you thought the buildup TO Kindred was intense, the fallout FROM Kindred is even more devastating.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

W.E.B. OF SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KEVIN SHINICK (W) • Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque (A) • Cover by GURIHIRU

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY - APR200947

ATTRACTION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE - APR200948

Peter Parker. Spider-Man. Scientist. Troublemaker?

Thanks to none other than Tony Stark, a new scientific research station for the teenage heroes of the Marvel Universe has just been completed – and Spider-Man just got an invitation to join! Working alongside some of your favorite faces from the MU and a whole bunch of awesome new gadgets, and with Iron Man keeping an eye on the them, surely everything’s going to go great for the heroes, right? ...Right?

Face front, True Believers, and treat yourself to this first issue in an adventure of the WORLDWIDE ENGINEERING BRIGADE!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

ORDER USING APR200946

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #21

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SALADIN AHMED (W) • MARCELO FERREIRA (A) • Cover by JAVIER GARRÓN

KNULLIFIED VARIANT COVER BY InHyuk Lee

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES VARIANT COVER BY BRIAN HORTON

• The climactic conclusion of THE ULTIMATUM SAGA!

• Ultimatum’s master plan is in motion and it’s way bigger than you expect. Nearly everyone in Miles’ orbit and beyond is affected and needs to get in on the battle.

• And if this issue is the battle, next is the war!!!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

WARHAMMER 40,000: MARNEUS CALGAR #3 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • JACEN BURROWS (A) • Cover by JAMES STOKOE

Variant Cover by JACEN BURROWS

BLOODSHED ON NOVA THULIUM!

• The young TACITAN takes drastic action as the secret hidden on Nova Thulium’s moon comes to light!

• In the 41st millennium, heretics invade the homeworld of MARNEUS CALGAR — and only he and his ULTRAMARINES can stop them!

• But will Calgar’s perilous battle plan save the Imperium or doom it to the corruption of chaos?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

RISE OF ULTRAMAN #4 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KYLE HIGGINS & MAT GROOM (W) • FRANCESCO MANNA (A)

Cover by JORGE MOLINA

Variant Cover by ED McGUINNESS

Variant Cover by E.J. Su

Overrun by Kaiju and pinned behind enemy lines, Kiki could really use the help of the newly merged Ultraman — but what went wrong with the merging process, and how will that impact our hero?

With that to deal with, Shin must also decide whom to trust — the benevolent-seeming but deeply secretive USP or the bitter whistleblower Dr. Yamamoto… And a wrong choice could cost him everything he holds dear!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

© TSUBURAYA PRODUCTIONS

BLACK WIDOW #4

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • ELENA CASAGRANDE (A) • Cover by ADAM HUGHES

Variant cover by Marco Checchetto

MCU VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN

KNULLIFIED VARIANT BY SKAN

WHAT LIES BENEATH?

The plan to take the Black Widow off the table unravels as the Black Widow inside Natasha continues to wake. But Natasha has more to lose now than ever before, and the choices she makes will define her life forever. As for her enemies that have joined against her…they have badly underestimated her…a fatal error.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THOR #10

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DONNY CATES (W) • NIC KLEIN (A) • Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

KNULLIFIED VARIANT BY KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY Ryan Ottley

VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN

THE DARK PRISON OF DONALD BLAKE!

For years Doctor Donald Blake has wandered a land far from Midgard, the place he once thought home. Now he has returned to the Ten Realms — but it is not the place it was, nor he the man who once shared a body with a god. New terrors await in what is perhaps Donny Cates’ darkest story yet!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #9

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AL EWING (W) • JUAN CABAL (A) • Cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

KNULLIFIED VARIANT COVER BY Ryan Brown

• Everyone thought he was dead. They were wrong. Now Peter Quill journeys through a mythic world on the other side of our reality.

• But is he still Peter Quill...or is he the legendary Star-Lord?

• Get ready for a GUARDIANS tale unlike any you’ve ever seen before - as the clock starts ticking for the last stand.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GHOST RIDER: RETURN OF VENGEANCE #1

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

HOWARD MACKIE (W) • JAVIER SALTARES (A/C)

Variant Cover by PHILIP TAN - APR201023

Hidden gem variant by RON GARNEY

Variant cover by Ryan Stegman

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

KNULLIFIED VARIANT BY KYLE HOTZ

THE ONE YOU’VE BEEN WAITING FOR – THE RETURN OF VENGEANCE!

MICHAEL BADILINO was a bad dude in life…and that landed him in Hell. But not just any old rung of Hell, a layer so deep it’s reserved for those special enemies of Hell – one where a former SPIRIT OF VENGEANCE may suffer for all eternity! But eternity is too long to keep down the one who takes the name of VENGEANCE!

Fan-favorite GHOST RIDER creators Howard Mackie and Javier Saltares return to the saga of the Spirits of Vengeance in an all-new tale as Vengeance brings his own brand of hellfire back to the Marvel Universe!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/T+ …$4.99

ORDER USING APR201022

SAVAGE AVENGERS #15 & #16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • Patch Zircher (A) • CoverS by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

ISSUE #15 - VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO

ISSUE #16 - VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS PACHECO

ISSUE #15 – While Conan’s team is busy trying to take treasure from a dragon, Kulan Gath’s forces are poisoning the world’s drug supply to summon Shuma Gorath. Black Widow, Wolverine and Son of Satan take on the Priest of Sickles. Ain’t no party like a Savage party, and you can’t throw a poison drug caper without the Punisher crashing it.

ISSUE #16 – LET’S GO TO LIMBO! Magik joins Conan with guest Avenger the Black Knight and...the Juggernaut. An Asgardian dragon with the second eye of Agamotto doesn’t stand a chance. Or maybe he does. Either way, the Sweet Sixteenth of this comic is going to be a knock-down, drag-out fight that will punch you upside the head. Fair warning.

32 PGS.(EACH)/Parental Advisory …$3.99 (EACH)

AVENGERS #39

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JASON AARON (W) • DALE KEOWN (A) • Cover by INHYUK LEE

KNULLIFIED VARIANT BY GREG TOCCHINI

ENTER THE PHOENIX PROLOGUE!

In the harsh, primordial world of One Million B.C.E., early humans who are different are left in the Burnt Place to die. But one young girl whose only crime was being born with red hair finds something else entirely in the place of bones and ash – something that will change human history forever.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS #40

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JASON AARON (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A) • COVER BY LEINIL YU

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY DUSTIN WEAVER

VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA SWABY VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY Javier Garrón

ENTER THE PHOENIX!

The infamous firebird of cosmic destruction and rebirth known as the Phoenix Force has returned to Earth to find a new avatar. So now the Avengers and some of the most powerful heroes and villains in the Marvel Universe are being called into a competition unlike anything they’ve ever seen. A globe-spanning battle that will transform them all and ultimately decide...who will be the all-new Phoenix.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CIVIL WAR: SNAPSHOTS #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SALADIN AHMED WITH KURT BUSIEK (W)

Ryan Kelly (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Variant cover by Ryan Kelly - APR200932

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL TURNER - APR200933

In the heart of the Civil War event, a human story unfolds. A S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, doing his best to do the job with honor – but is that possible anymore? A young, low-level super hero, trying to help his neighbors – but that’s not even legal any more. The two come together in a story that’ll test their commitment, ideals, hopes and dreams, by Hugo-Award-winning writer Saladin Ahmed (Miles Morales: Spider-Man, The Magnificent Ms. Marvel) and artist Ryan Kelly (Lucifer, Stranger Things). Featuring Captain America, Goliath, Maria Hill and more.

40 PGS./One–Shot/Rated T+ …$4.99

ORDER USING APR200931

TASKMASTER #2 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MACKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO VITTI (A)

Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

Variant Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA - MAR200924

TARGET: COULSON!

Taskmaster heads to D.C. for his first victim, Phil Coulson! But Coulson isn’t alone, he’s got an entire squadron on speed dial...

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ORDER USING MAR200923

IRON MAN #4

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • CAFU (A/C) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

LEGO VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

KNULLIFIED VARIANT BY DAVE RAPOZA

KORVAC is on the loose and Tony Stark is on the hook for it. Iron Man and Hellcat were lucky to survive their first encounter with Korvac and his new disciples, but finding him and stopping him is proving an even greater challenge. Tony is reticent to let other hero allies in on the fact that he opened up a giant can of worms all on his own, but it might be a moot point given that Korvac has placed Tony under a very clever and threatening gag order. As Korvac powers down all of New York City in order to try and again go cosmic, Tony’s forced to turn to lesser-known colleagues on the fringe in order to stop him. One advantage he has: Hellcat is hearing things ever since their last encounter with Korvac… Strange things… Things that might overtake her entirely.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99



MAESTRO #5 (of 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PETER DAVID (W)

GERMÁN PERALTA & DALE KEOWN (A)

Cover by DALE KEOWN

Variant cover by Becky Cloonan

THE FINAL NOTE IN A SYMPHONY YEARS IN THE MAKING!

The Hulk is dead — long live the Maestro! But this is no good night lullaby. It’s nonstop action in Peter David fashion as the secrets behind Future Imperfect finally come to light!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR: ROAD TRIP #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W)

FILIPE ANDRADE (A)

Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

Variant Cover by CORY SMITH

Variant Cover by MIKE DEL MUNDO

Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

The Fantastic Four have earned some much-needed time away from the job, and Reed has planned a — well, fantastic — old-fashioned family vacation to the Grand Canyon for some good rest, relaxation and team-bonding time. But Reed’s manic mind can’t quite disengage, and soon an obsessive side experiment he brought with him has all of them experiencing gruesome and terrifying side effects from his strange specimens. As everyone’s bodies begin to horribly go awry on a cellular level, it’s a race to solve their lethal affliction, all while stuck in a remote Arizona cabin with no help for miles.

40 PGS./ONE SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #27

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAN SLOTT (W) • R.B. SILVA (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

Knullified Variant by Juan Ferreyra

Everything is about to come to an end here on Yancy Street. Literally everything. Say goodbye to the Earth, our galaxy and life as we know it, because this entire dimension is destined for destruction. Whose fault is it? And why, with the stakes so high, would they choose this moment to abandon us? Guest-starring the Silver Surfer!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

IMMORTAL HULK #41

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AL EWING (W) • JOE BENNETT (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Variant Cover by JOE BENNETT

• The rematch everybody wanted — but not like this!

• The Hulk is broken, friendless and hunted. In every way, he’s a shadow of his former self...

• ...but there’s nothing like the real THING.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IMMORTAL HULK #42

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AL EWING (W) • JOE BENNETT, ADAM GORHAM, RACHAEL STOTT (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Homage Variant by JOE BENNETT

Knullified Variant by Alexander Lozano

• At the year’s end, costs are counted — by Jackie McGee, Eugene Judd...and Samuel Sterns.

• All the Leader’s plans have finally come together in what may be his greatest triumph. But is that enough...

•...or will the ONE BELOW ALL claim his due?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

U.S. AGENT #2 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Christopher Priest (W) • GEORGES JEANTY (A) • Cover by Marco Checchetto

VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

VARIANT COVER BY DAVE RAPOZA

“American Zealot” Chapter 2 of 5: The former USAgent’s routine mission becomes complicated by revelations from his past while an enigmatic new threat moves to intercept him.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #26

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TA-NEHISI COATES (W) • LEONARD KIRK (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Knullified Variant by Julian Totino Tedesco

RED HULK!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DOCTOR DOOM #10

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W)

SALVADOR LARROCA (A/C)

“THE CRACK OF DOOM” CONCLUDES…

Following a painful self-inflicted disaster on the Moon, Doctor Doom suddenly finds himself back on Earth…but an Earth he recognizes only from dreams and visions, where a very different Victor Von Doom is the benevolent savior and leader of humanity. As our embittered and embattled Doom finally comes face to face with his peaceful alter ego, he’ll be forced to decide: Should he take the lessons of this better world in order to save his own?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

POWER PACK #2 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RYAN NORTH (W) • NICO LEON (A)

Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

Variant cover by DAVID LOPEZ - MAR200937

THE PACK IN PRISON?!

• Okay, so MAYBE it’s illegal for minors to fight crime in costume, dispensing vigilante justice as they see fit. MAYBE.

• But not if they have a mentor! Then it’s totally fine! So now all the Pack needs is an adult willing to let them do whatever they want.

• It’s a voyage (or at least a two-page spread) across the Marvel Universe to find a mentor!

• But what if everything doesn’t go smoothly? What if there’re CONFLICT and EVENTS???

• The Power Pack faces adversity, betrayal and more in this Alex-narrated issue!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ORDER USING MAR200936

CAPTAIN MARVEL #24

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • LEE GARBETT (A) • Cover by JORGE MOLINA

Knullified Variant by Tradd Moore

FRIENDS OR FODDER?

Captain Marvel finds new allies in this strange new world — but is she sending them to their deaths? As the secrets behind Ove and his stronghold are revealed, Carol and her team find themselves dramatically outgunned. Meanwhile, the mysteries surrounding how and why Carol is here begin to reveal themselves — and they’re not what anyone expected!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99



CHAMPIONS #3

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

EVE L. EWING (W) • BOB QUINN (A) • Cover by TONI INFANTE

FUGITIVE CHAMPIONS!

The heroes who are trapped in the “re-education center” are stretched to the breaking point. Meanwhile, Ironheart, Spider-Man and Ms. Marvel aren’t sure how much longer they can evade C.R.A.D.L.E., which somehow seems to track them wherever they go...

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

ORDER USING APR200959

MARVEL #3 (of 6)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ALEX ROSS, STEVE DARNALL, ALAN WEISS, BILL SIENKIEWICZ, SCOTT GUSTAFSON, RYAN HESHKA (W)

ALEX ROSS, ALAN WEISS, BILL SIENKIEWICZ, SCOTT GUSTAFSON, RYAN HESHKA (A)

Cover by ALEX ROSS

Variant Cover by Alan Weiss - MAR200966

Another artist extravaganza overseen by the master; Alex Ross! In this issue, the X–Men old and new grapple with the swelling of their ranks in a story by Dan Brereton, the Thing, Spider–Man and Doctor Doom contend for the most coveted object on the planet in a tale by Eric Powell, and the Vision pushes himself to the limit in order to save a life in an adventure by Paolo Rivera! All wrapped in a framing sequence painted by Alex and scripted by Steve Darnall!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

ORDER USING MAR200965

MAGNIFICENT MS. MARVEL #17

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SALADIN AHMED (W) • Minkyu Jung (A) • Cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

SOMEONE HAS BETRAYED MS. MARVEL!

• Dum Dum’s C.R.A.D.L.E. agents have finally cornered Kamala — and they’re acting on a tip from someone she trusts.

• Ms. Marvel won’t escape this encounter unscathed — especially since the employee-eating super villain MONOPOLY has opened up shop in Jersey City!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STRANGE ACADEMY #6

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SKOTTIE YOUNG (W) • HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C)

Variant COVER by SARA PICHELLI

Character Variant by ARTHUR ADAMS

BATTLE IN THE BAYOU!

• What happens when the students of Strange Academy face the ancient evil order called THE HOLLOW in the swamps of New Orleans?

• Nothing good, that’s for sure!

• The students have stepped too far out of their element — now what price must they pay?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

JUGGERNAUT #4 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

FABIAN NICIEZA (W) • RON GARNEY (A)

Cover by GEOFF SHAW

KNOCK DOWN, DRAG OUT!

For once, Juggernaut is worried about something other than himself. It’s not easy, it’s not what he’s used to… but D-Cell is counting on him. Try and stop him from helping.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT #3 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TABOO & BENJAMIN JACKENDOFF (W)

SCOT EATON (A)

Cover by Mike McKone

Variant Cover by James Stokoe - APR200976

WOLF FIGHT!

• Red Wolf and Werewolf by Night battle it out under an Arizona moon!

• What is the true history of this werewolf curse?

• Who really runs Life Pharmaceuticals, and what plans do they have for our heroes in that big glass tower?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ORDER USING APR200975

SHANG-CHI #4 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GENE YANG (W) • DIKE RUAN & PHILIP TAN (A)

Cover by Bernard Chang

Variant by Rafael Albuquerque

KNULLIFIED VARIANT COVER BY KHARY RANDOLPH

Shang-Chi is at death’s door!

• The Deadly Warrior is dying from a mortal wound, and it looks like there’s only one person who can save him…

•…his father? But he’s dead…right?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEADPOOL #9

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • GERARDO SANDOVAL (A) • Cover by CHRIS BACHALO

ONE LAST KISS?!

• Elsa Bloodstone sold Deadpool out to the bone beast queen!

• With this tenuous alliance already falling apart, who will save the children?

• And what about Jeff???

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #25

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

variant cover by Salvador Larroca

KNULLIFIED VARIANT COVER BYJerome Opena

“DOING TIME” Starts Here!

After a landmark year that put Daredevil through the wringer, this December, CHIP ZDARSKY and MARCO CHECCHETTO are dropping the Man Without Fear into familiar territory: behind bars. But there are no conspiracies against Daredevil to be found here – just the truth that his actions led to a man’s death.

Faced with the reality and consequences of his actions, will Daredevil have the stomach to serve his term? Worse still, facing down a prison’s worth of criminals he helped put away, will he survive it?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

KING-SIZE CONAN#1

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ROY THOMAS, KURT BUSIEK, CHRIS CLAREMONT, KEVIN EASTMAN, STEVEN S. DEKNIGHT (W)

STEVE MCNIVEN, PETE WOODS, ROBERTO DE LA TORRE, KEVIN EASTMAN, JESÚS SAIZ (A)

Cover by Andrew C. Robinson

Variant Cover by JESÚS SAIZ

Variant Cover by JEN BARTEL

Variant Cover by JOE JUSKO

Variant Cover by CARLOS PACHECO

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JOHN BUSCEMA

DESIGN VARIANT BY KEVIN EASTMAN BY CROM, YOU’VE NEVER SEEN A CELEBRATION LIKE THIS – MARKING 50 YEARS OF CONAN THE BARBARIAN IN COMICS!

Revelations, surprises and savage action prevail in the all-new KING-SIZE CONAN! In 1970, Roy Thomas brought CONAN THE BARBARIAN, a creation of author Robert E. Howard, to Marvel Comics. With art by the incomparable Barry Windsor-Smith, CONAN THE BARBARIAN #1 introduced the Hyborian Age to a whole new audience, paving the way for decades of comics and Conan’s conquest of pop culture.

Now get ready to celebrate 50 years of CONAN with an oversize special spanning the breadth of Conan’s life and times by the most dazzling array of creative talent ever assembled in one book to tread the jeweled thrones of the Earth!

Experience Roy Thomas and Steve McNiven’s all-new prelude to that original story from 1970!

Thrill to a tale of revenge by Kevin Eastman (co-creator, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), writing and drawing his FIRST Marvel story!

Chris Claremont and Roberto de la Torre team up to unveil a turning point in Conan’s career as a mercenary!

Kurt Busiek and Pete Woods recount an early brush with sorcerous forces that will shape Conan’s destiny!

Conan and Bêlit sail together again for the first time since the 2019 relaunch, with Jesús Saiz illustrating the Marvel Comics maiden voyage of Steven S. DeKnight (Netflix’s DAREDEVIL writer/director/showrunner)!

The perfect introduction for new fans, and an essential adventure for die-hards, this is the can’t-miss CONAN comic of the decade!

64 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Parental Advisory …$6.99

Conan and related characters copyright © 2020 Conan Properties International LLC.

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #17

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JIM ZUB (W) • ROBERT GILL (A) • Cover by E.M. GIST

Variant Cover by ROBERTO DE LA TORRE - APR201043

Knullified Variant by E.M. Gist

“THE CURSE OF THE NIGHTSTAR” CLAIMS CONAN!

CONAN has escaped the Great Crucible, but his “March to Khitai” has just begun! Conan now possesses the TOOTH OF THE NIGHTSTAR, a mighty weapon liberated from the Uttara Kuru leadership. But if he’s not careful, the sword will possess him! A dark force is bound to the mystic blade, a spirit hungering for souls — including the Cimmerian’s! And It. Must. Feed!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

ORDER USING APR201042

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #18

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JIM ZUB (W) • LUCA PIZZARI (A) • Cover by E.M. GIST

Variant Cover by ALEXANDER LOZANO

CONAN UNLEASHED!

• The Tooth of the Nightstar has warped Conan’s perception of reality, driving him to berserker madness he can’t control!

• But who will fall to his deadly blade, and how will this alter this quest for Khitai?

• You’ve never seen CONAN like this!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

STAR WARS #9

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A)

Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

Empire Strikes Back Variant COVER by CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL

“OPERATION STARLIGHT” BEGINS, AS THE REBEL PATHFINDERS

UNDERTAKE A DESPERATE MISSION TO THE IMPERIAL CORE.

• In the Imperial Museum on CORUSCANT, an ancient droid holds the key to salvation of the REBEL ALLIANCE.

• The Rebels’ elite operations team, the PATHFINDERS, must pull off a daring heist right under the nose of the EMPEROR himself, with LANDO and LOBOT along for the ride!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #8

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A) • Cover by AARON KUDER

EMPIRE STRIKES BACK VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPOUSE

CONCEPT DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY RAFFAELE IENCO

INTO THE FIRE!

• Hungry for vengeance after his brutal punishment at the hands of THE EMPEROR, can DARTH VADER

uncover his master’s secrets in the depths of MUSTAFAR?

• Stripped of his greatest weapons, can the dark lord survive the fire and the EYE?

• Or will he be overcome as the EYE turns Vader’s every question back to his own terrible secrets?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #8

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A/C)

Empire Strikes Back Variant COVER by CHRIS SPROUSE

A DEADLY FAVOR!

• To pay back a debt, VALANCE undertakes a rescue mission to save the crew of a crippled REBEL transport.

• That dangerous job will take the bounty hunter deep into the heart of the pirate-infested space in THE OUTER RIM.

• But lying in wait is both an old enemy...and a new threat!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #7

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ALYSSA WONG (W) • RAY-ANTHONY HEIGHT (A) • Cover by SWAY

VARIANT Cover by JENNY FRISON

THE OFFER!

• Hired by DOMINA TAGGE, APHRA sets her sights on a mysterious piece of tech that could shift the balance of the galactic civil war.

• Her hunt takes her to CORELLIA... and to SANA STARROS’ doorstep!

• But Aphra’s not the only one on Corellia with an eye on the tech...!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd.



ALIENS: THE ORIGINAL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC LAND COVER

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by MARK VERHEIDEN, MIKE RICHARDSON, JOHN ARCUDI, JERRY PROSSER, STEPHEN BISSETTE, STEVEN GRANT & MORE

Penciled by MARK A. NELSON, DENIS BEAUVAIS, SAM KIETH, DAMON WILLIS, KELLEY JONES, DAVE DORMAN, JIM SOMERVILLE, CHRISTOPHER TAYLOR, PAUL GUINAN & MORE

Covers by GREG LAND & MARK A. NELSON

As Marvel prepares for a xenomorph invasion, rediscover the comic book legacy of ALIENS! Familiar faces star in tales that expand on the movie mythos! As Hicks and Newt undertake a dangerous mission to destroy the creatures’ homeworld, a deadly outbreak leaves Earth overrun with aliens! Billionaire Daniel Grant sets his sights on an alien queen, and scientist Stanislaw Mayakovsky must retrieve the galaxy’s most precious substance: alien royal jelly! But can even Earth’s finest fighting force, the Colonial Marines, hold off the most frightening and relentless creatures in all of film? Collecting ALIENS (1988) #1-6; ALIENS (1989) #1-4; ALIENS, EARTH WAR #1-4; ALIENS, GENOCIDE #1-4; ALIENS, HIVE #1-4; ALIENS, TRIBES #1; ALIENS, NEWT’S TALE #1-2; ALIEN 3 #1-3 and ALIENS, SPACE MARINES #1-12 — plus material from DARK HORSE INSIDER (1989) #14-27 and DARK HORSE PRESENTS (1986) #24, #42-43, #56 and FIFTH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL.

1032 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92815-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



ALIENS: THE ORIGINAL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC NELSON COVER (DM ONLY)

1032 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92816-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

© & TM 2020 Twentieth Century Fox

SPIDER-MAN BY ROGER STERN OMNIBUS HC ROMITA SPIDER-MAN VS. HOBGOBLIN COVER (NEW PRINTING)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by ROGER STERN with BILL MANTLO, TOM DEFALCO, MARV WOLFMAN, STEVE LEIALOHA, MARIE SEVERIN

& JAN STRNAD

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR. with MARIE SEVERIN, JIM MOONEY, RON FRENZ, MIKE ZECK, JOHN BYRNE, STEVE LEIALOHA, RICK LEONARDI, DENYS COWAN, LUKE MCDONNELL, ED HANNIGAN, AL MILGROM & BOB HALL

Covers by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Mighty Marvel presents Roger Stern’s celebrated 1980s run on SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN and AMAZING SPIDER-MAN in one sensational omnibus! Paired with John Romita Jr. and a host of other top art talents, Stern reinvigorated the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man — crafting definitive battles against the Juggernaut, Vulture and Kingpin; the fan-favorite tale of “The Kid Who Collects Spider-Man”; the debut of Monica Rambeau (A.K.A. Captain Marvel) and the introduction of the Hobgoblin! And Peter Parker’s social life grows complicated as well — with the Black Cat, Amy Powell and Mary Jane Watson all vying for our hero’s undivided attention! Collecting PETER PARKER, THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #43-61 and #85 and AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #206, #224-252 and ANNUAL #16-17 — plus material from PETER PARKER, THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #3; AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #15; WEB OF SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #3 and WHAT IF? (1977) #34.

1296 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92837-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



SPIDER-MAN BY ROGER STERN OMNIBUS HC ROMITA HOBGOBLIN UNMASKED COVER (DM ONLY, NEW PRINTING)

1296 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92838-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ALL-NEW WOLVERINE BY TOM TAYLOR OMNIBUS HC BENGAL COVER

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Penciled by DAVID LÓPEZ, DAVID NAVARROT, MARCIO TAKARA, IG GUARA, NIK VIRELLA, DJIBRIL MORISSETTE-PHAN, LEONARD KIRK, JUANN CABAL, MARCO FAILLA & RAMON ROSANAS

Covers by BENGAL & ADAM KUBERT

You know her as X-23, and she’s Laura to her few friends. But when her mentor Logan falls, she will honor his legacy and become the all-new Wolverine! Now, thrill to superstar writer Tom Taylor’s complete adventures of Laura Kinney, the best there is at what she does! Laura was created to be a weapon, but she’s finally escaped that dark past. However, uncovering a devastating secret from her origins will change her life! She’s about to take on a protégée of her own — but who is the girl called Gabby, and what’s her connection to Laura? As Wolverine sets down roots, she makes new friends including Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy…and Deadpool? But who are the Orphans of X, and why have they marked her for death? Collecting ALL-NEW WOLVERINE #1-35 and ANNUAL #1 and GENERATIONS: WOLVERINE & ALL-NEW WOLVERINE.

776 PGS./Parental Advisory …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92644-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



ALL-NEW WOLVERINE BY TOM TAYLOR OMNIBUS HC KUBERT COVER (DM ONLY)

776 PGS./Parental Advisory …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92645-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE DEFENDERS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by ROY THOMAS, STEVE ENGLEHART & LEN WEIN with TONY ISABELLA, CHRIS CLAREMONT, STAN LEE, STEVE DITKO, DENNIS O’NEIL & BILL EVERETT

Penciled by SAL BUSCEMA & ROSS ANDRU with BOB BROWN, GIL KANE, JIM STARLIN, JACK KIRBY & BILL EVERETT

Covers by TBA, NEAL ADAMS & GIL KANE

Doctor Strange, the Hulk, the Sub-Mariner, the Silver Surfer and Valkyrie! They are the dynamic Defenders, comics’ greatest “non-team,” and they do not rely on bylaws and butlers. They join together in moments of utmost crisis — to face incomprehensible enemies like Dormammu, the Nameless One and the Enchantress! But when the Defenders encounter heroes of a more conventional stripe, it’s war — the watershed hero vs. hero Avengers/Defenders War, no less! This massive omnibus also sees Hawkeye, the Black Knight, Daredevil, Luke Cage, Nighthawk and Daimon Hellstrom join the Defenders in classic adventures. It’s a must-have edition collecting Roy Thomas, Steve Englehart and Len Wein’s complete DEFENDERS runs in one beautifully restored volume! Collecting SUB-MARINER (1968) #34-35, MARVEL FEATURE (1971) #1-3, DEFENDERS (1972) #1-19, GIANT-SIZE DEFENDERS #1-2, and AVENGERS (1963) #115 (B STORY) and #116-118.

680 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92859-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE DEFENDERS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC ADAMS COVER (DM ONLY)

680 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92860-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



THE DEFENDERS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC KANE COVER (DM ONLY)

680 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92886-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THUNDERBOLTS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC BAGLEY FIRST ISSUE COVER

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by KURT BUSIEK, ROGER STERN, JOE CASEY, PETER DAVID, JOHN OSTRANDER, KARL KESEL

& BARBARA KESEL

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY, JEFF JOHNSON, RON FRENZ, LEONARDO MANCO, STEVE EPTING, MIKE DEODATO JR., SAL BUSCEMA, PASQUAL FERRY, GEORGE PÉREZ & MORE

Covers by MARK BAGLEY

Justice…like lightning! When the Avengers and Fantastic Four fall, new heroes emerge to protect the Marvel Universe: Citizen V, Meteorite, Songbird, Atlas, Techno and Mach-1! But in one of the greatest shocks in comics history, these Thunderbolts are really the Masters of Evil in disguise! With Baron Zemo leading them into battle, what is the scheming villain’s endgame? How long can they keep their secret hidden? And when the truth is finally revealed, will the Thunderbolts return to type — or have their brief lives as heroes inspired them to change? Collecting writer Kurt Busiek’s complete fan-favorite run! Collecting THUNDERBOLTS (1997) #0-33, THUNDERBOLTS ANNUAL 1997, THUNDERBOLTS: DISTANT RUMBLINGS #-1, INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #449, SPIDER-MAN TEAM-UP #7, HEROES FOR HIRE (1997) #7, CAPTAIN AMERICA & CITIZEN V ANNUAL 1998, AVENGERS (1998) #12 and material from TALES OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #1.

1136 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92707-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



THUNDERBOLTS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC BAGLEY ANNUAL COVER (DM ONLY)

1136 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92708-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE BLACK PANTHER VOL. 3 HC

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by PETER B. GILLIS & DON McGREGOR

Penciled by DENYS COWAN, GENE COLAN & TOM PALMER

Cover by DENYS COWAN

The Marvel Masterworks proudly present the continuing adventures of the Black Panther! In a political-thriller limited series by Peter B. Gillis and Denys Cowan, T’Challa —the king of Wakanda — finds himself in an existential crisis: how can he present himself as a hero of Africa while an apartheid state exists next door to Wakanda? Then — Don McGregor, the mastermind behind the Black Panther’s first series — continues his saga with “Panther’s Quest”! When T’Challa learns the mother he never knew might still be alive, he stops at no cost to rescue her — invading South Africa and battling mercenaries and militaries alike. It’s a creative tour de force featuring artwork by Marvel icons Gene Colan and Tom Palmer that defined the character for a generation! Collecting BLACK PANTHER (1988) #1-4 and material from MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #13-37.

400 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92869-8

Trim size: 7 x 10



MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE BLACK PANTHER VOL. 3 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 303 (DM ONLY)

400 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92870-4

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE MIGHTY THOR VOL. 20 HC

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by MARK GRUENWALD, RALPH MACCHIO & DOUG MOENCH with CHRIS CLAREMONT, BILL MANTLO

& KEITH POLLARD

Penciled by KEITH POLLARD with RICK LEONARDI, ALAN KUPPERBERG & LUKE McDONNELL

Cover by KEITH POLLARD

With writer Doug Moench behind the helm, Thor returns to Midgard (A.K.A. Earth) — but there’s no getting comfortable for the God of Thunder as he soon discovers heavies like the Wrecking Crew, Mephisto and Galactus’ heralds Firelord and Gabriel all ready and waiting to take him on! And even when Thor finally does get time for a well-earned rest, he finds himself haunted with visions of the dream demon! But why is All-Father Odin putting Thor on trial? Plus: X-Men scribe Chris Claremont delivers a supersize battle against the dread Dormammu, while Mark Gruenwald and Ralph Macchio provide a fresh set of Tales of Asgard! Lift Mjolnir high — this is a Masterworks fit for the Realm Eternal! Collecting THOR (1966) #303-314 and ANNUAL #9.

336 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92871-1

Trim size: 7 x 10



MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE MIGHTY THOR VOL. 20 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 304 (DM ONLY)

336 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92872-8

Trim size: 7 x 10

THE MARVEL ART OF GEORGE PÉREZ HC

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JESS HARROLD

Penciled by GEORGE PÉREZ

Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

Celebrating the artistic legacy of a true Marvel Comics legend! George Pérez first wowed fans in the 1970s, building a phenomenal reputation as a super-team illustrator without peer on AVENGERS, INHUMANS and FANTASTIC FOUR! His talents graced the super hero action of MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE, the martial-arts mayhem of DEADLY HANDS OF KUNG FU and the monster madness of Man-Wolf in CREATURES ON THE LOOSE! Years later, Pérez demonstrated his cosmic grandeur by wiping out half the Marvel Universe along with Thanos in INFINITY GAUNTLET! And as the Avengers made a heroic return in 1998, so too did Pérez, joining writer Kurt Busiek to usher Earth’s Mightiest into a new era of greatness. Nobody can draw an army of heroes in a single image better than George Pérez can!

224 PGS./Rated T+ …$50.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92449-2

Trim size: 8-1/2 x 10-7/8

X OF SWORDS HC LARRAZ COVER

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN, TINI HOWARD, VITA AYALA, BENJAMIN PERCY, ED BRISSON, GERRY DUGGAN, ZEB WELLS & LEAH WILLIAMS

Penciled by PEPE LARRAZ, MAHMUD ASRAR, JOSHUA CASSARA, LEINIL FRANCIS YU, R.B. SILVA, MATTEO LOLLI, VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC, ROD REIS, PHIL NOTO, CARMEN CARNERO & CARLOS GOMEZ

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ & MARK BROOKS

A tower. A mission. A gathering of armies. Swords will be drawn in the first epic crossover of the astonishing Dawn of X! Wolverine, the X-Men, Cable, X-Force, Excalibur, X-Factor, the New Mutants, the Marauders, the Hellions and the rest of Krakoa’s residents will all feel the effects — but which ten mutants will wield the blades? Weapons both new and familiar are drawn from their scabbards as the X-Men prepare to do mythic battle against a truly daunting foe! Jonathan Hickman and his fellow visionary creators — who have painstakingly put all the pieces into place during Dawn of X — join forces to smash the board! Collecting X OF SWORDS: CREATION, STASIS and DESTRUCTION, X-MEN (2019) #12-15, EXCALIBUR (2019) #13-15, MARAUDERS #13-15, X-FORCE (2019) #13-14, NEW MUTANTS (2019) #13, WOLVERINE (2020) #6-7, CABLE (2020) #5-6, HELLIONS #5-6 and X-FACTOR (2020) #4.

648 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92717-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



X OF SWORDS HC BROOKS COVER (DM ONLY)

647 PGS./Rated T+ ...$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92887-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ASTONISHING X-MEN: GIFTED MARVEL SELECT HC

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JOSS WHEDON

Penciled by JOHN CASSADAY

Cover by JOHN CASSADAY

ON SALE APRIL 2021

Continuing the series of graphic novels handpicked by Marvel Editorial to showcase pivotal storylines written and drawn by some of Marvel’s most acclaimed creators! Joss Whedon — the visionary creator of Buffy the Vampire Slayer who went on to direct Marvel Studios’ The Avengers — unites with blockbuster artist John Cassaday to reinvigorate the X-Men! Cyclops and Emma Frost re-form the team with a new emphasis on saving the world! But when breaking news regarding the mutant gene unexpectedly hits the airwaves, will it derail their new plans before they even get started? And what startling surprise awaits the X-Men in the heart of their enemy’s stronghold? The Whedon/Cassaday dream team take on Wolverine, Kitty Pryde, the Beast and more in conflict with the all-conquering Ord — and in the process they evolve the X-Men from uncanny to astonishing! Collecting ASTONISHING X-MEN (2004) #1-6.

152 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92858-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL MONOGRAPH: THE ART OF JIM CHEUNG TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JOHN RHETT THOMAS

Penciled by JIM CHEUNG

Cover by JIM CHEUNG

Gaze in wonder on the art of modern masters — in the Marvel Monographs! Young Gun and co-creator of the YOUNG AVENGERS, artist extraordinaire Jim Cheung has left his unmistakable mark on the Marvel Universe! From his work on SECRET WARRIORS and X-FORCE to his innumerable covers across the spectrum of Marvel titles, Cheung’s incredible penciling has made him a fan-favorite. Now, the Marvel Monograph series captures the magic of Jim Cheung from every angle in an artist study that will be an amazing keepsake for your art book collection!

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92420-1

Trim size: 8-1/2 x 10-7/8

Order using APR201101



ETERNALS: COSMIC ORIGINS TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JACK KIRBY, DANNY FINGEROTH, BOB HARRAS, MARK GRUENWALD & RALPH MACCHIO

Penciled by JACK KIRBY, JIM VALENTINO, STEVE EPTING, RON WILSON & RICH BUCKLER

Cover by TODD NAUCK

When gods walk the Earth! Get to know the enigmatic Eternals — beginning with their introductory adventure by none other than Jack Kirby! The “King” introduced a new mythology for the Marvel Universe with the revelation that humankind is not alone. Thanks to the manipulations of the cosmic giants known as the Celestials, we unknowingly share Earth with the godlike Eternals — and their sworn enemies, the misshapen Deviants! Meet Ikaris, Sersi, Ajak and more, and learn the secret origin of their incredible race! Then thrill to a forgotten tale of the mighty hero Gilgamesh — and the thorn in his side called Sprite! And see the sorceress Sersi in a life-changing adventure with the Avengers — and her reluctant soul mate, the Black Knight! Collecting ETERNALS (1976) #1-3, AVENGERS SPOTLIGHT #35, AVENGERS (1963) #361 and material from WHAT IF? (1977) #23-28.

160 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92665-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ETERNALS: THE DREAMING CELESTIAL SAGA TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by PETER B. GILLIS & WALTER SIMONSON with ROGER STERN, MARK GRUENWALD & RALPH MACCHIO

Penciled by SAL BUSCEMA with AL MILGROM, RON WILSON, LUKE McDONNELL, KEITH POLLARD, PAUL RYAN & RICH BUCKLER

Cover by WALTER SIMONSON

The awesome Uni-Mind and a tragic death set the stage for a new era in the battle between the godly Eternals and their Deviant adversaries! The Eternals have spread out among the human population in secret. In these uncertain times, their new leader must hold the remaining Eternals together even as a new adversary emerges from deep in the Deviants’ underground stronghold. Ghaur, leader of the Deviant priesthood, has discovered the location of a renegade Celestial, defeated and sealed away by his brethren long ago. If the Eternals can’t come together and stop Ghaur, he will possess the cosmic power of this Dreaming Celestial — and conquer Earth! Plus: Don’t miss the origins of the Eternals from rare WHAT IF? backup features! Collecting ETERNALS (1985) #1-12, IRON MAN ANNUAL #6, AVENGERS (1963) #246-248 and material from WHAT IF? (1977) #23-30.

496 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92201-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THE ETERNALS BY JACK KIRBY MONSTER-SIZE HC

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JACK KIRBY

Penciled by JACK KIRBY

Cover by JACK KIRBY

Experience the Eternals like never before in this super-sized edition! The limitless imagination of Jack “King” Kirby unleashed countless creations into the world of comics. Captain America. The Fantastic Four. The Avengers. The X-Men. Each timeless creation was imbued with Kirby’s inescapable graphic power, his boundless capacity for capturing the human condition and his eternal search for meaning in the cosmos. And Kirby’s The Eternals revealed an entire new realm of heroes! Once worshipped as gods, this fantastic group left Earth to explore the stars after warring with the Greek, Roman and Norse pantheons for supremacy over humankind. But the Eternals are just one part of a cosmic mythology. Their opposites — the Deviants — also secretly populate Earth. And the towering cosmic entities that created both — the Celestials — are fated to return and judge us all! Collecting ETERNALS (1976) #1-19 and ANNUAL #1.

384 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92701-1

Trim size: 13-5/8 x 21-1/4

Order using APR201067

ETERNALS: TO DEFY THE APOCALYPSE TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by CHARLES KNAUF, DANIEL KNAUF & FRED VAN LENTE

Penciled by DANIEL ACUÑA, ERIC NGUYEN & PASCAL ALIXE

Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

The gods walk the Earth! In ancient times, the cosmic giants called the Celestials came to Earth and created a race of powerful immortal beings: the Eternals! For a time, primitive man worshiped them as gods, but eventually the Eternals disappeared. Now, they’ve returned — and so have the Celestials! A massive golden figure towers over San Francisco, standing in silent judgment — but does he portend the end of the world? As the Eternals discover the nature of the threat heading toward Earth, Ikaris makes a huge move, and schisms in the Eternal community explode! Pacts are broken, lines are drawn and Eternal blood will flow — but can the fractured family pull together in time to save the planet from the Horde? Guest-starring the X-Men! Collecting ETERNALS (2008) #1-9 and ANNUAL #1.

256 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92339-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ETERNALS BY GAIMAN & ROMITA JR. HC

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by Neil Gaiman

Penciled by John Romita JR.

Cover BY John Romita JR.

In 1976, Jack Kirby created the immortal race called the Eternals - an ahead-of-its-time exploration of Kirby’s ceaseless curiosity about man’s origins and mythology. Decades later, superstar creators Neil Gaiman and John Romita Jr. have boldly and lovingly reinvigorated the Eternals, crafting a fresh and crackling yarn full of mystery, suspense and majestic power! Against the backdrop of a superhuman Civil War, the Eternals are awakening one by one from a strange, waking dream - suddenly coming to terms with the fact that they are far more than the normal people they have thought themselves to be. But there is little time to commiserate about such things, because a life-and-death struggle looms - one that will span both time and space! Experience the wonder as the Eternals are re-established as a vital part of the Marvel Universe! Collecting ETERNALS (2006) #1-7.

256 PGS./Rated T …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92518-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

Order using DEC198688

THOR AND THE ETERNALS: THE CELESTIALS SAGA TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by ROY THOMAS with MARK GRUENWALD& RALPH MACCHIO

Penciled by KEITH POLLARD with JOHN BUSCEMA, WALTER SIMONSON & ARVELL JONES

Cover by JOHN BUSCEMA

Prepare — the Eternals are coming! Roy Thomas brings Jack Kirby’s Eternals into the Marvel Universe in one of the greatest THOR sagas of all time! The Mighty Thor confronts Odin with questions about Ragnarok, his mother and the threat of the towering cosmic beings known as the Celestials. Odin refuses to reveal the truth, instead sending Thor on a quest for answers. Thor’s journey will bring him face-to-face with the Eternals and reveal the long-hidden secrets of the Marvel Universe! Thus is the stage set for an unbelievable war between gods! Before the dust settles, the Fourth Host of the Celestials will descend on Earth to lay down their judgment — and both human and god may be found wanting. Collecting THOR (1966) #283-301 and ANNUAL #7.

424 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92249-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS BY JASON AARON VOL. 7: THE AGE OF KHONSHU TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JASON AARON

Penciled by ED MCGUINNESS, FRANCESCO MANNA, JAVIER GARRÓN & MORE

Cover by MATTEO SCALERA

From the dawn of time…to the end of the world? Trapped in an icy cave millennia in the past, Tony Stark has lost most of his armor and a good chunk of his mind. And tonight when the sun goes down and the devil comes around again, will Iron Man lose what is left of his soul? Back in the present, Earth’s mightiest villains unite against a common threat: the Avengers! But even as the team faces a villainous uprising like no other, they come under attack from one of their own! Mummies are rising from their graves. Secret armies march by moonlight from K’un-Lun to Wakanda to Greenwich Village. A dark god invades Asgard. And the Moon Knight is unleashed as never before! So begins the Age of Khonshu. So fall the Avengers. Collecting AVENGERS (2018) #31-38.

176 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92486-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

IMMORTAL HULK BY ALEX ROSS POSTER BOOK TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Penciled by ALEX ROSS

Cover by ALEX ROSS

The day is Bruce Banner’s time — but the night belongs to the Immortal Hulk. Even if Banner dies, the Hulk will rise again when darkness falls! The horrific, smash-hit reimagining of a Marvel icon has wowed readers month after month — and an eye-catching cover by superstar painter Alex Ross has graced every issue! Now the most sensational — and terrifying — of these works of art are collected in oversize glory in one book, along with other unforgettable Hulk pieces from throughout the illustrator’s acclaimed career! It’s a gamma-powered gallery of the Green Goliath, as well as his many enemies and a few friends, by the incomparable Alex Ross! Destined to make your walls look incredible, they’re timeless masterpieces worthy of an Immortal Hulk!

42 PGS./All Ages …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92675-5

Trim size: 11 x 16

IMMORTAL HULK VOL. 8: THE KEEPER OF THE DOOR TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by AL EWING

Penciled by JOE BENNETT

Cover by ALEX ROSS

Follow the Leader! The Hulk’s archenemy has set his sights on infiltrating the green behemoth’s friend group in preparation to enact his nefarious, long-fomenting plans. But can the Leader push the immortal Hulk beyond his breaking point? Meanwhile, when Bruce Banner first came to Shadow Base, he was cut up into pieces and stored in jars — but he was only the second test subject. The first subject has just been freed! Plus: Some time ago, an outside force entered Bruce Banner’s system. The Devil Hulk says it’s the Green Scar. The Green Scar says it’s the Devil Hulk. They might both be wrong! But now, deep in Banner’s mind, something is reaching through the Green Door — and it wants to hurt Banner badly. And the Devil Hulk takes that personally. Al Ewing’s best-selling, Eisner Award–nominated story continues! Collecting IMMORTAL HULK #36-40.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92052-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

BLACK CAT VOL. 3: ALL DRESSED UP TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JED MACKAY

Penciled by CARLOS VILLA, JOEY VAZQUEZ, JUAN GEDEON, NATACHA BUSTOS & PATRICK GLEASON

Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

The Black Cat’s Marvel Universe crime spree continues! And her next target is Stark Unlimited! But stealing a suit of Iron Man armor is bold, even for a master thief like Felicia Hardy. And now she’s on the run (on the fly, really) from Shellhead through the concrete canyons of Manhattan! But Felicia is also still on the run from the Thieves Guild — and it’s possible that the armor wasn’t really what she was stealing! Plus: You are cordially invited to the wedding of Black Cat…and Spider-Man?! Is this the comics event of the year, or is something else going on? Even if Spidey and the Cat are a happy couple, they won’t be for long — because the Vulture is preparing to strike! Collecting BLACK CAT #11-12 and ANNUAL #1 and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2020 (SPIDER-MAN/VENOM).

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92292-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16



SPIDER-MAN: BLOODLINE TPB COIPEL COVER

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by J.J. ABRAMS & HENRY ABRAMS

Penciled by SARA PICHELLI

Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL & Chip Kidd

J.J. Abrams, his son Henry Abrams and superstar artist Sara Pichelli spin a Spidey story unlike any other! When the horrific villain Cadaverous takes a huge bite out of Spider-Man’s life, what will it mean for Peter Parker’s family? What will it mean for…his son?! Years after a terrible tragedy, teenage Ben Parker is facing his own share of high school drama, from standing up to a bully to meeting the love of his life. But now Ben is about to find out that his dad was Spider-Man — and that the fiend who changed everything for their family is back…and out to get him! The Hollywood visionary who has left his indelible mark on the galaxies of both Star Wars and Star Trek revisits Spider-Man’s old adage about power and responsibility in a thrilling new way! Collecting SPIDER-MAN (2019) #1-5.

136 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-91788-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16



SPIDER-MAN: BLOODLINE TPB Kidd COVER (DM ONLY)

136 PGS./Rated T ...$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92888-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DAWN OF X VOL. 11 TPB

Written by ED BRISSON, TINI HOWARD, ZEB WELLS & BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by FLAVIANO, MARCUS TO, STEPHEN SEGOVIA & VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC

Cover by TO BE REVEALED

Chaos reigns in the Dawn of X! The New Mutants know it’s tough adjusting to gaining mutant powers — they’ve been there — and they’re ready to help, no matter how weird and dangerous things may get! But what if a new mutant’s awakening is downright nightmarish? Elsewhere, London is burning, and Captain Britain is torn as the country of her birth goes to war with Krakoa! Can Excalibur survive being caught between two worlds? Meanwhile, the Hellions can barely keep from killing one another, let alone take on deadly threats — which is bad news when the Goblin Queen herself, Madelyne Pryor, returns. And she’s mad as hell! Plus: When Omega Red seeks amnesty on Krakoa, Wolverine investigates his bitter foe’s motives — and what he discovers is pure horror! Collecting NEW MUTANTS (2019) #10-11, EXCALIBUR (2019) #10, HELLIONS #2-3 and material from WOLVERINE (2020) #1.

176 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92768-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FALCON & WINTER SOLDIER: CUT OFF ONE HEAD TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by DEREK LANDY

Penciled by FEDERICO VICENTINI

Cover by DAN MORA

A tale of two Caps! An office of dead government agents. A gifted new killer. Two ex-Captain Americas. When a dramatic attempt on the life of Bucky Barnes reunites him with Sam Wilson, the old friends are plunged headlong into a race to uncover the new leader of Hydra before a mass-casualty event announces the terror group’s resurgence to the world! The clock is ticking — but who is the Natural, and how did he beat Sam and Bucky so easily? It’s a bullet-riddled, window-smashing, table-breaking brawl for it all, and the Hydra Supreme is about to ascend! Collecting FALCON & WINTER SOLDIER #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92309-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

HAWKEYE: FREEFALL TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Penciled by OTTO SCHMIDT

Cover by KIM JACINTO

Who is Ronin? When a mysterious and ruthless new Ronin starts tearing a destructive path through the city, suspicion immediately falls on Hawkeye — but Clint Barton has more to worry about than who’s wearing his old costume. After a clash with the Hood ends badly, Hawkeye takes on a new mission that places him in the crosshairs of one of New York’s most dangerous villains. But Clint and Ronin are on a collision course — and only one will walk away! As things around him get ever more dangerous, Clint is pushed to make some tough — and probably really bad — decisions. With everything falling apart, can he find a way to get through this crisis with clean hands — or will he be forced to return to his criminal ways? Featuring Spider-Man, Daredevil, Captain America and more of Hawkeye’s Avenging allies! Collecting HAWKEYE: FREEFALL #1-6.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92111-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Order using APR201098

MARVEL ZOMBIES: RESURRECTION TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Penciled by LEONARD KIRK

Cover by INHYUK LEE

The horror smash hit lives again! When the corpse of Galactus appears at the edge of Earth’s solar system, the Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four investigate. Too late, they discover that the World-Eater’s body is now the vessel of an interstellar terror — which one by one transforms Earth’s Mightiest Heroes into ravenous undead zombies! Now, the world’s remaining defenders must try to escape the super-powered, cannibalistic aberra-tions that were once their friends and family — but will any survive? Spider-Man made a promise to keep people safe, and he’s not going to quit — even in the literal jaws of death. But the cost of keeping his promises may be horribly high! Can Earth’s hunted heroes hope to protect the planet from an infestation that has already claimed half the known uni-verse? Collecting MARVEL ZOMBIES: RESURRECTION (2019) #1 and MARVEL ZOMBIES: RESURRECTION (2020) #1-4.

152 PGS./Parental Advisory …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92440-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Order using APR201099

AERO VOL. 2: THE MYSTERY OF MADAME HUANG TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by ZHOU LIEFEN & AMY CHU

Penciled by KENG

COVER BY KENG

Aero finally faces the menacing and mysterious Madame Huang! But who is she — and will her experience and power stop Aero in her tracks? Huang’s deadly plans threaten not only Shanghai but the whole world! Now, Lei Ling must try to unravel the mystery of the crystal towers and the monstrous creatures infiltrating Shanghai — but saving the city from certain doom may come at the cost of her secret identity! Plus: Aero meets one of the Marvel Universe’s best and brightest when Iron Man makes a surprise visit!

Collecting AERO #7-12.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-91945-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SWORD MASTER VOL. 2: GOD OF WAR TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by SHUIZHU & AMY CHU

Penciled by GUNJI

COVER BY GUNJI

The god of war returns! Sword Master and Ji Shuangshuang fight the resurrected demon hordes of Chiyou, the ancient deity — but their greatest enemy might just be themselves! How can SHUANGSHUANG and LIE fight an overwhelming supernatural army when they can’t seem to trust each other? And what is the horrible family secret that threatens to bring Chiyou back to destroy the world? Sword Master is haunted by the past and under attack in the present, and the introduction of two new players is about to transform his future! Can Lie truly master the Sword of Fu Xi, learn the truth about his bloodline and summon the strength to defeat the vengeful god of war? Collecting SWORD MASTER #7-12.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-91949-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA VOL. 1 — FORTUNE AND FATE TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by ALYSSA WONG

Penciled by MARIKA CRESTA

Cover by VALENTINA REMENAR

The rogue archaeologist returns with a new crew and a new mission! With the Rebel Alliance on the run after their defeat at the Battle of Hoth, it’s never been a more dangerous time for outlaws and scoundrels. But after a string of bad luck and near escapes, Doctor Aphra is back on the job — hunting the score of a lifetime that’s too good to pass up. To find the cursed Rings of Vaale, Aphra will need a crew of treasure hunters the likes of which the galaxy has never seen! But Ronen Tagge, heir to the powerful Tagge family, also has his eyes on the prize. Do Aphra and her team stand a chance at gaining fortune and glory? Or could there be a traitor in their midst? Collecting STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA (2020) #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92304-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS WEST COAST EPIC COLLECTION: HOW THE WEST WAS WON TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Volume #1 in the Avengers West Coast Epic Collections (NEW PRINTING)

Written by ROGER STERN

Penciled by BOB HALL

Cover by BOB HALL

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes go West! When Vision creates a second squad, Hawkeye grabs the first Quinjet to California to lead the West Coast Avengers — including Mockingbird, Wonder Man, Tigra and an Iron Man or two! But will local vigilante the Shroud join the West Coasters? How about Firebird, Hank “Ant-Man” Pym and the Ever-Lovin’ Blue-Eyed Thing?! The “Whackos” quickly make their own enemies — including the Blank, Graviton, Master Pandemonium and a villainous Goliath! Plus: Kraven the Hunter targets Tigra! Wonder Man battles Sandman! And Vision and Scarlet Witch lend a hand against the Grim Reaper and Ultron! Collecting West Coast Avengers (1984) #1-4, Iron Man Annual #7, Avengers (1963) #250, West Coast Avengers (1985) #1-7, Vision And The Scarlet Witch (1985) #1-2 And Wonder Man (1986) #1.

496 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92819-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION: THE GOBLIN’S LAST STAND TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Volume #7 in the Amazing Spider-Man Epic Collections (NEW PRINTING)

Written by STAN LEE & GERRY CONWAY

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA SR. & GIL KANE

Cover by JOHN ROMITA SR.

ON SALE JANUARY 2021

The tension-torn adventures of comics’ most put-upon super hero, the Amazing Spider-Man, continue! Stan Lee, John Romita Sr., Gil Kane and Gerry Conway bring you new creations like the Gibbon and the return of iconic adversaries like Doctor Octopus and Kraven the Hunter! It’s enough excitement to give a hero an ulcer — and it does! Spidey also teams up with Doctor Strange against a mystic threat, goes toe-to-toe in a fight against the Incredible Hulk and faces Hammerhead — the only gangster with more steel in his dome than in his gun! The drama reaches its peak when the Green Goblin kidnaps Gwen Stacy in the story that shocked a generation and cemented the Goblin’s name as the definition of evil. Don’t miss this seminal chapter in Spidey’s history! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #105-123.

448 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92817-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST TPB (NEW PRINTING)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT & JOHN BYRNE

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE & JOHN ROMITA JR.

Cover by JOHN BYRNE

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. The sensational creative team of Chris Claremont and John Byrne followed their industry-changing “Dark Phoenix Saga” with the equally revolutionary “Days of Future Past”! Relive the legendary first journey into the then far-off dystopian future of 2013 — where Sentinels stalk the Earth, and the X-Men were mutantkind’s only hope…until they died! This all-time classic is collected alongside more unforgettable tales from the climax of the Claremont/Byrne run, including the funeral of Jean Grey! The return of Alpha Flight, in deadly battle with the Wendigo! And Kitty Pryde getting a demon for Christmas?! Plus: Future star John Romita Jr. shows his artistic chops when the sorceress Margali Szardos sends the X-Men to hell! Collecting X-MEN (1963) #138-141, UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #142-143 and X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #4.

184 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92853-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

BLACK PANTHER EPIC COLLECTION: PANTHER’S PREY TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Volume #3 in the Black Panther Epic Collections

Written by DON MCGREGOR & MORE

Penciled by DWAYNE TURNER, GENE COLAN & MORE

Cover by DENYS COWAN

The saga continues! From Don McGregor, the world-building writer of “Panther’s Rage,” come the second and third chapters in his epic Wakandan trilogy! In “Panther’s Quest,” T’Challa searches for his long-lost mother — and it will lead him on a brutal hunt like no other, set against the violence of South African apartheid and illustrated by the legendary Gene Colan! Then, in “Panther’s Prey,” the painted art of Dwayne Turner brings the action back to Wakanda — where the winged menace called Solomon Prey swears vengeance on the king! Plus: The Panther prowls in a quintet of rarely seen tales! Collecting BLACK PANTHER: PANTHER’S PREY #1-4 and material from MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #13-37 and #148, SOLO AVENGERS #19, MARVEL SUPER HEROES (1990) #1, MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #60 and FANTASTIC FOUR UNLIMITED #1.

504 PGS./Parental AdvisorySLC …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92198-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

INCREDIBLE HULK EPIC COLLECTION: WHO WILL JUDGE THE HULK? TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Volume #5 in the Incredible Hulk Epic Collections

Written by ROY THOMAS & ARCHIE GOODWIN with HARLAN ELLISON, GERRY CONWAY, GARY FRIEDRICH, LEN WEIN & CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by HERB TRIMPE with DICK AYERS, SAM GRAINGER & SAL BUSCEMA

Cover by HERB TRIMPE

The Hulk is back — and ready to smash his way through more villains than you can throw a tank at! Watch out, Sandman and Leader, you’re in the path of the Green Goliath! But when the Hulk journeys into the subatomic world of the Psyklop, he will meet his true love — the princess named Jarella! Then, don’t miss the debut of the Hulk’s longtime enemy and ally, the gamma-powered psychiatrist Doc Samson! And in the aftermath of a battle with another doctor (Doom, that is), the Hulk finds himself in the sights of the military’s Project: Greenskin. Objective? Destroy the Hulk! Finally, with Ant-Man’s help, Hulk will reunite with Jarella — but not before the Marvel Universe’s greatest heroes put him on trial! Collecting INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #138-156 and AVENGERS (1963) #88.

448 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92206-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CONAN CHRONICLES EPIC COLLECTION: THE SONG OF BÊLIT TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Volume #6 in the Conan Chronicles Epic Collections

Written by BRIAN WOOD

Penciled by BECKY CLOONAN, VASILIS LOLOS, DECLAN SHALVEY, MIRKO COLAK, ANDREA MUTTI, DAVIDE GIANFELICE, PAUL AZACETA, RICCARDO BURCHIELLI & LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ

Cover by MASSIMO CARNEVALE

The Queen of the Black Coast! Conan the Barbarian and the maritime monarch Bêlit are the undisputed masters of the Western Ocean, their names whispered in fearful awe! But while most seafarers know better than to challenge their reign, strange new threats are arriving from unexpected shores. Conan must return to Cimmeria to hunt an impostor destroying villages in his name, but he discovers a shocking connection to his own past! In the wake of an unthinkable tragedy and an enormous strain, Conan and Bêlit find their bond buckling. As Bêlit returns to her childhood home, what she discovers in the sands of Shem could separate her from Conan — forever! Meanwhile, Conan seeks clarity through the mind-altering power of the yellow lotus — but will the visions revealed to him be more than he can bear? Collecting CONAN THE BARBARIAN (2012) #7-25.

448 PGS./Parental AdvisorySLC …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92328-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Conan and related characters copyright © 2020 Conan Properties International LLC.

WOLVERINE BY FRANK CHO: SAVAGE LAND TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by FRANK CHO

Penciled by FRANK CHO

Cover by FRANK CHO

Wolverine awakens to find himself in the Savage Land — and labeled public enemy number one! With no memory of how he got there and Shanna the She-Devil his only ally, Logan must unravel the mystery of the Savage Land before it kills him! The ferocious duo venture into the depths of the Forbidden Island, where they face a brutal gauntlet of battles with the island natives, wild dinosaurs, giant apes and a deadly threat from another world. When another hero crash-lands on the island, he just might turn the tide of the battle — but is he friend or foe? Featuring guest appearances by Amadeus Cho, Man-Thing and the Incredible Hulk! Collecting SAVAGE WOLVERINE #1-5.

136 PGS./Parental Advisory …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92730-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SAM WILSON — THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2 TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by NICK SPENCER & MORE

Penciled by DANIEL ACUÑA, ANGEL UNZUETA, PAUL RENAUD, SEAN IZAAKSE, JOE BENNETT, JESÚS SAIZ & MORE

Cover by ALEX ROSS

Sam Wilson flies high in the red, white and blue! The events of AVENGERS: STANDOFF will reunite the current Captain America with two former shield-slingers: Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes! When the dust settles, will there be two Captains America? Sam is struggling to find his place in a country he seeks to represent, and a second superhuman Civil War won’t make that any easier! Threats mount, including the Americops and Flag-Smasher — but the greatest enemy of all might be one of Sam’s staunchest allies! Mighty Knight, Rage and the new Falcon join the fight — but will Hydra’s Secret Empire clip Cap’s wings for good? Plus: In an intergenerational adventure, Sam and Steve fight side by side during World War II! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA: SAM WILSON #7-24, CAPTAIN AMERICA (2017) #25 and GENERATIONS: SAM WILSON CAPTAIN AMERICA & STEVE ROGERS CAPTAIN AMERICA.

504 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92297-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SCARLET WITCH BY JAMES ROBINSON: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JAMES ROBINSON

Penciled by VANESA R. DEL REY, MARCO RUDY, STEVE DILLON, CHRIS VISIONS, JAVIER PULIDO, MARGUERITE SAUVAGE, ANNIE WU, TULA LOTAY, JOËLLE JONES, KEI ZAMA, LEILA DEL DUCA, ANNAPAOLA MARTELLO, JONATHAN MARKS, SHAWN CRYSTAL & MIKE PERKINS

Cover by SIYA OUM

Witchcraft is broken, and the Scarlet Witch must embark on a globe-trotting journey to fix it! From Manhattan’s back alleys to the Greek Isles to the Irish countryside, Wanda Maximoff faces myths and legends, combats curses and discovers there’s more to her complex family history than she knew. But will the powerful mage called the Emerald Warlock be friend or foe? And even as witchcraft is pieced back together, Wanda must discover who shattered it in the first place! The Scarlet Witch will aid brokenhearted hero Le Peregrine and seek help from young witch the Wu, but things won’t be easy when she encounters her brother, Pietro! The Witches’ Road is long — and full of dangers! Collecting SCARLET WITCH (2016) #1-15 and material from DOCTOR STRANGE: THE LAST DAYS OF MAGIC.

344 PGS./Rated T …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92738-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16



MARVEL-VERSE: CAPTAIN MARVEL GN-TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by KELLY SUE DECONNICK & MARGARET STOHL

Penciled by TERRY DODSON, MARCIO TAKARA & BRENT SCHOONOVER

Cover by JAMIE McKELVIE

Carol Danvers flies higher, further, faster than anyone in the Marvel-Verse — and these are the stories that prove it! First, the world’s greatest super hero teams up with the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man — but they’re about to have their hands full with the attack of a 50-foot tall redheaded madwoman! Then, everyone loves Carol’s adorable cat, Chewie — but is there more to this feisty feline than meets the eye? And just what is a Flerken anyway? In space, no one can hear you meow! And the modern-day Captain Marvel shares an adventure through time with someone she never thought she would see again — her fallen friend and inspiration, the Kree legend named Mar-Vell! Collecting AVENGING SPIDER-MAN #9-10, CAPTAIN MARVEL (2014) #7-8 and GENERATIONS: CAPTAIN MARVEL AND CAPTAIN MAR-VELL.

120 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92684-7

Trim size: 6 x 9

STRANGE ACADEMY: FIRST CLASS GN-TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Penciled by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

The Marvel Universe’s first school for sorcerers throws open its doors! The world has mysteriously changed in such an alarming way that Doctor Strange has finally done what he has avoided for decades and established an academy for the mystic arts! Young people from around the world with an aptitude for magic are brought together in New Orleans to study under Stephen Strange, Brother Voodoo, the Ancient One, the Scarlet Witch, Magik, Daimon Hellstrom and all your favorite Marvel mages. From mindful Mindless Ones to pan-dimensional games of tag, the Strange Academy is definitely living up to its name. But the students’ first field trip lights a fuse that is going to blow up in a big way! School’s in session — and it’s going to be spellbinding! Collecting STRANGE ACADEMY #1-6.

136 PGS./Ages 13 & Up …$13.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-91950-4

Trim size: 6 x 9

Posters ON SALE 12/02/20

KING IN BLACK #1 POSTER

FOC 11/02/20, ON SALE 12/02/20

24x36…$8.99

5960605400-92621



BLACK CAT #1 POSTER

FOC 11/02/20, ON SALE 12/02/20

24x36…$8.99

5960605400-92721



AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #55 POSTER

FOC 11/02/20, ON SALE 12/02/20

24x36…$8.99

5960605400-92821



KING SIZE CONAN #1 POSTER

FOC 11/02/20, ON SALE 12/02/20

24x36…$8.99

5960605400-92921



NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #1 POSTER

FOC 11/02/20, ON SALE 12/02/20

24x36…$8.99

5960605400-90421

USE ORDER CODE APR201120



W.E.B. OF SPIDER-MAN #1 POSTER

FOC 11/02/20, ON SALE 12/02/20

24x36…$8.99

5960605400-90421

USE ORDER CODE APR201123



CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #1 POSTER

FOC 11/02/20, ON SALE 12/02/20

24x36…$8.99

5960605400-90421

USE ORDER CODE FEB201078

IN STORES 11/25/20

MARVEL PREVIEWS #6 - FREE!

COMIC BOOKS ON-SALE 12/02/20

ATLANTIS ATTACKS #5

BLACK WIDOW #4

CHAMPIONS #3

CIVIL WAR: MARVELS SNAPSHOTS #1

DAREDEVIL #25

FANTASTIC FOUR: ROAD TRIP #1

HELLIONS #7

HEROES AT HOME #1

KING IN BLACK #1

KING IN BLACK HANDBOOK #1

KNULL: MARVEL TALES #1

M.O.D.O.K.: HEAD GAMES #1

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #21

SAVAGE AVENGERS #15

THE UNION #1

THOR #10

X-FACTOR #5

COMIC BOOKS ON-SALE 12/09/20

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #54

AVENGERS #39

CAPTAIN MARVEL #24

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #17

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #9

JUGGERNAUT #4

KING IN BLACK: IMMORTAL HULK #1

KING IN BLACK: NAMOR #1

MARAUDERS #16

MARVEL #3

STAR WARS #9

STRANGE ACADEMY #6

THE RISE OF ULTRAMAN #4

VENOM #31

WARHAMMER 40,000: MARNEUS CALGAR #3

COMIC BOOKS ON-SALE 12/16/20

BLACK CAT #1

CAPTAIN AMERICA #26

CHRIS CLAREMONT ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

DEADPOOL #9

ETERNALS #2

FANTASTIC FOUR #27

IMMORTAL HULK #41

IRON MAN #4

MAGNIFICENT MS. MARVEL #17

NEW MUTANTS #14

SAVAGE AVENGERS #16

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #8

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: KING IN BLACK #2

TASKMASTER #2

WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #2

X-FORCE #15

COMIC BOOKS ON-SALE 12/23/20

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #54.LR

CABLE #7

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #18

DOCTOR DOOM #10

EXCALIBUR #16

KING IN BLACK #2

KING-SIZE CONAN #1

MAESTRO #5

SPIDER-WOMAN #7

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #8

U.S.AGENT #2

COMIC BOOKS ON-SALE 12/30/20

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #55

AVENGERS #40

GHOST RIDER: RETURN OF VENGEANCE #1

IMMORTAL HULK #42

KING IN BLACK: IRON MAN/DOOM #1

KING IN BLACK: NAMOR #2

POWER PACK #2

SHANG-CHI #4

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #7

W.E.B. OF SPIDER-MAN #1

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT #3

WOLVERINE #8

X-MEN #16

COLLECTIONS