Avengers assemble their own giant mech suits for 2021 series

Writer Jed MacKay and artist Carlos Magno will team up in 2021 for Avengers Mech Strike, a new five-issue limited series in which several Avengers will don powerful suits of battle armor to take on an alien foe.

Judging by the cover art for Avengers Mech Strike #1 by Kei Zama, seen here, Avengers getting in on the big robot business will include Captain America, Thor, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Hulk, Black Widow, Black Panther, and naturally, Iron Man.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"A brand-new enemy has emerged in the Marvel Universe and even Earth's Mightiest Heroes are no match against it," reads Marvel's official description of Avengers Mech Strike. "But the Avengers aren't so easily beaten, and when new threats arise, powerful new tools must be brought to bear!"

"Suiting up in high-tech individualized armor, the Avengers stand ready for one of their greatest battles yet in the extraordinary new comic series, Avengers Mech Strike!" it continues. "Avengers Mech Strike will kick off a bold new age of action-packed Avengers battles that will send shockwaves throughout the comic book industry and beyond!"

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Uniting against an unstoppable enemy, Avengers Mech Strike #1 is just the beginning of this epic story that will unfold throughout next year!"

Interestingly, the wording "the comic industry and beyond" brings to mind toy manufacturer Hasbro's recent Transformers announcement, bringing an X-Men/Transformers crossover into Hasbro's Transformers Collaboration line of mash-up toys and comic books.

Could an Avengers/Transformers line of toys and comics also be in the works? It wouldn't be the first time the Avengers and Transformers met on the page, following 2007's New Avengers/Transformers limited series. And of course Hasbro has the license for Marvel Legends – meaning it's probably no accident those bonkers mech-suit designs are practically ready-made for every big robo collector's toy shelf.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

If we're really lucky, they'll be combiners…

"Heavy metal! When the Avengers come up against something that defies their usual methods, new tools are needed for the job: giant robot suits," states MacKay in the series announcement. "It's been a blast to take on the Avengers and really put them in the thick of it. When you're dealing with the Avengers, everything is big. Big action. Big stakes. And now, big robots!

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"We're going for non-stop, full-bore action, with a lineup of Avengers favorites going up against an unexpected new foe...that might end up being quite familiar!" he states. "Aliens, robots, dinosaurs, Martians...it's going to get worse before it gets better for our heroes."

Avengers Mech Strike #1 is due out in February. Marvel's announcement points to "comics, digital content, and more exciting products to be announced in the coming weeks and months!"

