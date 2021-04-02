Oddworld: Soulstorm free PS5 upgrade confirmed for PS4 players

The Oddworld: Soulstorm PS5 upgrade will be free if you pick up the latest game of Mudokon adventure on PS4.

Oddworld: Soulstorm is coming out on April 6, and it will debut as a free PS Plus game for PS5 at the same time. What if you don't have a PS5, but might get one soon, but also want to start playing Soulstorm ASAP? Oddworld Inhabitants has confirmed that it will offer a free upgrade path from the PS4 version to the PS5 version - and if you wait to pick up a physical copy of Oddworld: Soulstorm when they come out in July, you'll be able to upgrade to the PS5 digital version that way too.

Unfortunately, it doesn't work going in the opposite direction from PS5 to PS4. But as an extra incentive to play the next-gen version, Oddworld Inhabitants also confirmed that Soulstorm will use the built-in PS5 help system to let you see hints and walkthrough videos right from the Activity Cards on the PS5 dashboard. I'm not too proud to admit I've done some Googling to find out how to solve more than a handful of Oddworld puzzles in the past, so there's a good chance that will come in handy.

Lastly, the developers also shared the minimum and recommended requirements for the PC version of Oddworld: Soulstorm, which is coming out as an Epic Games Store exclusive alongside the PlayStation versions.

Oddworld: Soulstorm minimum system requirements

Windows 7 64 Bit

Intel Quad Core 1.7Ghz

Nvidia GTX 670 or equivalent

8GB RAM

Oddworld: Soulstorm recommended system requirements

Windows 10 64 Bit

Intel Quad Core 2.3Ghz

Nvidia GTX 970 or equivalent

16GB RAM