Nomadland and Eternals director Chloé Zhao helming new version of Dracula

Filmmaker Chloé Zhao has teamed up with Universal Pictures to add to their MonsterVerse with a movie based on Dracula. Zhao will direct, write, and produce a version of the classic vampire story, with her version described as an original, futuristic, sci-fi Western, with themes of being on society's fringes.

"Chloé’s singular lens shines a light on stories of the overlooked and misunderstood," Universal Pictures president Peter Cramer told The Hollywood Reporter . "We are thrilled to be working with her as she reimagines one of the most iconic outsider characters ever created."

After the success of 2020's The Invisible Man , starring Elisabeth Moss, Universal is keen to reboot the rest of its classic monster movies. Other upcoming monster projects are on the way from filmmakers including Dexter Fletcher, Paul Feig, James Wan, and Elizabeth Banks.

"I’ve always been fascinated by vampires and the concept of the Other they embody," Zhao said in a statement. "I’m very excited to work with Donna, Peter and the team at Universal to reimagine such a beloved character."

Zhao is the woman of the hour – her new movie Nomadland starring Frances McDormand is nominated for four Golden Globes and she made history as the first Asian woman ever nominated for the Best Director award. The movie is also tipped as a favorite at this year's Academy Awards, although those nominations haven't been announced yet.

Dracula won't be Zhao's first big-budget feature, either – she directed the upcoming Marvel movie Eternals , due for release on November 5, which boasts an all-star ensemble cast including Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, and Gemma Chan.