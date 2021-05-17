Nolan North praises Tom Holland’s performance in upcoming Uncharted movie

The original Nathan Drake, voice actor Nolan North, has praised Tom Holland’s performance in the upcoming Uncharted movie .

In an episode of the Good Game Nice Try podcast, Nolan revealed his thoughts on the upcoming film after being invited to visit the set. The actor goes on to gush about the Spider-Man actor, who is set to play Nathan Drake in the movie, stating that: “The great thing about it is, he’s a super, super nice kid.”

He also went on to highlight Holland’s talent for physical acting noting that “he’s enthusiastic, he’s so athletic, he's an amazing dancer, he actually did a lot of the stunts. His physical intelligence is off the chain.” Which is probably quite nice to hear for Holland as he has previously stated that he was worried about his Uncharted movie performance .

As for the other actors set to appear in the film, Nolan also touched upon Mark Wahlberg’s work as Sully adding that, despite initially not being sold on the casting, he thinks Wahlberg and Holland have a great dynamic together, saying that the two “just have fun with each other, and I’m looking forward to [seeing] it.”

Addressing the slight change in the character’s age for the movie whilst describing his own experience as Nathan Drake, Nolan stated: “It’s a brilliant idea. You meet Nathan Drake when you play the games in his early 30s, and that’s where I was, and then it goes up through his mid-40s, which is where I was, and it's one of the few characters you get to age with. Where was Nathan Drake in his 20s?”

“Rather than have these movies remake the game into this passive experience where you just sit there for 2 hours and go okay that happened” He continues “now you’re getting this opportunity to see, they don’t say this – it’s not a prequel, but it’s like here’s our version of Nathan Drake but in his 20s. I think it’s great.”

The Uncharted movie was originally set to release in 2016 however after several pushbacks it's now due on February 18, 2022, and may just be the start of several video game adaptations that Sony has in the works .