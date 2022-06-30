Nintendo Switch takes a rare price cut at Amazon

Nintendo Switch deals have struck at Amazon this week, offering up a £20 discount on the standard edition console. That means you can pick up the Neon Red / Blue model for just £239.95 right now (was £259.99) (opens in new tab) - £10 off the record low price.

That's right, we've only ever seen Nintendo Switch deals go cheaper than this once before - during a particularly brief flash sale right at the end of 2021. That means this is the best price we've seen at Amazon all year - which certainly bodes well for upcoming Prime Day Nintendo Switch offers.

However, this isn't the first time we've spotted that £239.95 sales price across the wider web. The Game Collection (opens in new tab) has actually had the standard console at £20 off for a few weeks now, but this is the first time we've seen it available with that speedy Prime shipping. Away from this retailer, though, we don't typically see too many discounts on the original console - the past six months have only ever offered savings of between £5 and £10 at Amazon.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, and plenty more Nintendo Switch deals in both the US and UK further down the page.

Save £20 - While the listing itself states a £299.99 RRP, the Nintendo Switch has actually been £259.99 for a long time now (and was only ever £299.99 during stock troubles). However, this £20 discount from the new RRP is still an excellent opportunity to score a standard edition console for £10 off its lowest price ever.



If you're joining us from the US, or you're simply keen on getting your hands on some Nintendo Switch Lite deals or Nintendo Switch OLED stock, you'll find all the latest prices across the full range just below.

If you're joining us from the US, or you're simply keen on getting your hands on some Nintendo Switch Lite deals or Nintendo Switch OLED stock, you'll find all the latest prices across the full range just below.