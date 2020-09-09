Nintendo Switch is back in stock - here's where to get the console before it inevitably sells out

Nintendo Switch stock has been incredibly hard to come by over the last few months, but now it's starting to appear out in the wild again. If you missed the boat during lockdown, this is your chance: the console is available in the UK right now.

Nintendo Switch offers: Bundles in the UK

Sure, there aren't many bundles or real 'deals' to be had right now. But Nintendo Switch stock - period - is big news considering how hard it's been to get hold of.

In the UK, you can currently pick up a standard Nintendo Switch console by itself for £279 from Currys (you also get six months of Spotify Premium as an added freebie). In another offer from Currys, you can get the console with the latest Animal Crossing game for £319. It's not a saving per say, but it's still nice to get something to play with your purchase right away. And considering how unfailingly cheerful Animal Crossing is, that's no bad thing.

Finally, Very.com is getting in on the action with a similar bundle that gets you the new Paper Mario game and a console for £319.99. Because Paper Mario: The Origami King is another delight, that's not a bad choice either.

We've laid out our favorite offers for you below.

Nintendo Switch stock - UK

Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue / Red) | £279 at Currys

Just want the console by itself? Currys has you covered. It's offering the Nintendo Switch for £279. Yes, that's it's 'normal' price. But considering how tricky stock is to get hold of, we can't really argue that it's not had a discount. Get it in Grey: The same offer with a Grey console is also £279.View Deal

Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue / Red) + Animal Crossing: New Horizons | £319 at Currys

This bundle pops up every now and then, and it's a winner - Animal Crossing is among the Switch's best games. Especially now, when all many of us want to do is escape far away from our current situation of lockdown and COVID-19.View Deal

Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue / Red) + Paper Mario: The Origami King | £319 at Very

While you might not be making a saving with this offer, the latest Paper Mario is a good first game to have with your console. It's charming, humorous, and engaging with unique gameplay worthy of the Mario name.View Deal

More Nintendo Switch deals

If you don't find anything you like in the deal blocks above, be sure to take a look at the offers listed below. Our price-matching software is always on the hunt for the biggest discounts, and if any exist they'll appear right here. We've included the normal Switch and the smaller Switch Lite below it.

In the meantime, don't forget to take a look at Nintendo Switch SD cards (which will be perfect for downloading your Super Mario 3D All-Stars pre-order) and the best Nintendo Switch accessories.