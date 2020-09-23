Nintendo Switch is back in stock - get it here

Nintendo Switch is back in stock! Yes, I know it's a bit dramatic. But because of the console's shortage over the last few months thanks to coronavirus, stock has been incredibly hard to come by. With that in mind, this offer on Amazon UK (with the possibility of adding on games for an extra fee) is a big deal.

There's a good chance this Nintendo Switch stock will get snapped up quickly, so act fast if you want to secure your console. At least you've got luck on your side; with the PS5 and Xbox Series X now available to pre-order, everyone's attention is focused on them.

If you want the Switch console by itself, you can either head to Amazon or Currys where the system costs £279. Alternatively, you can pick up the Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart for £318.99 on Amazon or with the latest Animal Crossing at Currys for £319. Meanwhile, Very has a similar bundle that gets you the new Paper Mario game and a console for £319.99.

If you just want the console, Amazon has you covered with a deal on the standard Nintendo Switch for £279. While you aren't getting any games, those are much easier to find separately.

You can also get the console by itself at Currys right now, and in a fetching grey colour. If you'd prefer to shop at the high street retailer - or pick up your order in store - this is your best bet.

If you want to get a game with your Nintendo Switch console, this is a great choice - the new Animal Crossing is easily one of the system's best games. It's an escape from what has become a bit of a miserable autumn.View Deal

You're not necessarily making a saving here, but hey, you're getting a great game for your trouble. The latest Paper Mario is excellent and well worth considering. And at worst, you can always trade the game in if you don't like it very much.View Deal

