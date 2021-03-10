Nintendo make a Super Mario course on Animal Crossing: New Horizons dream island

The official Nintendo Animal Crossing: New Horizons dream island has set up a themed area using the new Super Mario items.

The dream island, which Nintendo created for fans to visit late last year, has received a Mario-themed makeover thanks to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Super Mario update . The island now features several platforming sections which require players to jump from segment to segment with one area terraformed to spell out Mario’s name.

Although the island was originally shared by Isabelle herself last November, the news of this new addition to the island was broken by @ACNewHorizonsEN on Twitter who also reshared the island’s dream address: DA-6382-1459-4417

Nintendo has prepared the official "Ninten Island" with #SuperMario themed decorations! The island can be visited with the below Dream address. #ACNH #AnimalCrossing DA-6382-1459-4417 pic.twitter.com/eE628ULLidMarch 10, 2021 See more

The team responsible for the island have also created an area that is eerily similar to Bowser’s Castle which features a lava moat and castle that reminds us of Bowser’s Kingdom in Super Mario Odyssey , as well as red shells, a “koopa” (or maybe just a conveniently placed turtle), and Thwomps. All that's not to mention a few other sections full of mazes, coins, and warp pipes - which can transport you to the various locations across the island.

There’s also a house located on the island which is full of all of the Mario items, from the Mushroom Mural wallpaper to various Mushroom Platforms, and a large Yoshi egg rug for players to snap a few shots with.

The Super Mario items have been such a hit that fans have begun finding new ways to utilise them. Several players have found unique ways to use the warp pipes in particular including as a make-shift subway system , a wasp getaway hatch , and even as part of a photo challenge .

