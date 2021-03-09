Animal Crossing: New Horizons player discovers another genius way to avoid a wasp sting

Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans have discovered that the Mario Warp pipes can double up as a wasp escape route.

Originally shared to the r/AnimalCrossing subreddit, user u/typhanniem shared a clip of them using a Mario warp pipe to make a quick get away from a hoard of angry wasps after shaking their tree. The player manages to make it to the pipe just in time causing the wasps to disperse - just like they do when the player enters a building.

Similar to the fan who discovered that dancing can actually delay a wasp attack , this hack stops the wasps in their tracks and keeps the player sting-free. Just place one of the warp pipes from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Super Mario update near your usual tree shaking place and head straight to it after the wasp nest falls.

This is another ingenious use for the pipes, which players have used to construct subway stations on their islands. Other Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans have also made plenty of other discoveries lately, including that players can control the Football fish from the outside of their tank , that there is a way to prevent Daisy Mae from leaving at midday , and that frog villagers display a unique behaviour when it rains .

Now that the snow has officially said its goodbyes in the Northern Hemisphere, fans of Nintendo’s island getaway game can look forward to Spring’s annual events including Cherry Blossom season, May Day, Nature Day, the March Fishing Tourney, April Fool’s Day, and Bunny Day.

Make sure to check out all of our upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons events guides: