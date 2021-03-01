Animal Crossing: New Horizons fan discovers a way to prevent Daisy Mae from leaving at midday

A savvy Animal Crossing: New Horizons fan has found a way to keep turnip merchant Daisy Mae on their island long after she is due to leave.

Reddit user u/WestAirline who posted their discovery to the r/AnimalCrossing subreddit, shares that if the player doesn’t go inside any buildings (which allows the outside of the island to reset) Daisy Mae will actually stay on your island until the next day - which resets at 5am. This technique allowed u/WestAirline to delay buying turnips until 9 hours after the usual deadline.

Daisy Mae, a boar NPC who visits player's islands every Sunday morning to sell turnips, usually only hangs around until noon of that day to make a sale. This can mean that some players who aren’t early risers miss her visit and have to wait until the following Sunday to profit off of the piglet’s produce. Find out exactly how to do this yourself in our Animal Crossing: New Horizons turnips guide.

This is just one of several new discoveries that continue to surprise even the most devoted of fans. Other Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans have also recently found out that frog villagers like the rain , that the Mario warp pipes can transport players to higher tiers , and that players can craft next-to their favourite villagers .

Fans of this now iconic Nintendo title can currently enjoy a wealth of Super Mario-themed items thanks to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Super Mario update which came into effect today. They’ll also begin preparing for the upcoming cherry blossom season which will bring fans some Animal Crossing: New Horizons cherry blossom recipes . Not to forget the everyone’s favourite event, Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day , which is also right around the corner.