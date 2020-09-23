New Xbox Series X pre-orders will be live at this UK store this morning

Yesterday's Xbox Series X pre-orders really didn't last long at all once they went live. And while we're sure more Xbox Series X stock will be coming at the usual retailers over the coming weeks before the November 10 launch, one store is getting stock today.

You might not have heard of Box.co.uk, a store we usually check out when looking for the latest cheap gaming laptop deals or items on our best gaming PC list, but it has been known to get some console stock occasionally and we trust it to be on form today as it did manage to get thousands of units for day two of the PS5 pre-orders at launch. Long story short, head on over to the link below as the stores Xbox Series X pre-orders are set to go live at 10am today.

Xbox Series X pre-orders at Box.co.uk

If you miss out or are after the cheaper Xbox Series S pre-orders, then we've got more potential links for you below. As things stand, no other retailer in the UK has stock of the Series X. But quite a few stores are still selling pre-orders for the £249 Xbox Series S, so feel free to check out the links below.

UK Xbox Series X retailers: Box | Very | Amazon | Microsoft | Currys | AO

UK Xbox Series S retailers: Very | Microsoft | AO | Amazon | Currys

US Xbox Series X retailers: Amazon | Microsoft | Newegg

US Xbox Series S retailers: Amazon | Microsoft

If you do miss out today, we're confident this isn't the end of the road, so we're a long way off having to resort to paying the scalpers on eBay. Stick with us as we'll be posting regular updates on our pre-order guide.

If you're looking to pick up a few extras for your new Xbox Series X, then we've been rounding up the Xbox Series X controller prices too. And there are three different colors to get them in too with black, white and a white/blue hybrid that we rather like.