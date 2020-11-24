New Witcher season 2 set photos show Henry Cavill back filming Geralt scenes

The Witcher season 2 has probably had one of the most stop-start productions in recent memory. The Netflix series has had to shut down on multiple occasions due to COVID and only recently got the all-clear to start filming again.

Thankfully, that means new set photos are now here. Even better, they include Henry Cavill’s Geralt – looking suspiciously low-key in a hooded cloak (via Redanian Intelligence and Metro).

More photos of today's Season 2 filming by @PalaceProud pic.twitter.com/UoQBahdp9yNovember 23, 2020

It was just a few weeks ago that Henry Cavill confirmed he would be moving from on-location shooting to recording in a studio for The Witcher season 2. Luckily, he’s now had the chance to get out and get some fresh air. That man was wasting away.

So, who’s that besides Geralt? It’s pretty hard to tell but there’s an off-chance it could be Istredd (Royce Pierreson), the mage who had a relationship with Yennefer throughout The Witcher season 1. Pierreson even confirmed last December he was busy preparing for season 2.

A post shared by Royce Pierreson (@raycopierreson) A photo posted by on

If that’s the case, The Witcher season 2 could adapt the short story “A Shard of Ice” which – minor spoilers here – sees Geralt and Istredd lock horns over their relationships with Yennefer. If that’s the case, expect some serious development in the will they/won’t they saga between Geralt and Yen. Get your eyes emojis at the ready, that's all I'm saying.

In case you hadn’t seen, Geralt has some new armour for season 2, which is due to air in 2021. There’s even a chance to see Ciri in training (possibly at Kaer Morhen), and a look at what happened to Yennefer after The Battle of Sodden Hill.

Of course, with the show still filming, it’ll be a long time yet until we get a release date announcement or a complete trailer. Two new monsters from the season have been revealed to help tide us over. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with the best Netflix shows.