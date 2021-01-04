New WandaVision teasers namedrop the Avengers and hint at a "secret"

We’re just days away from WandaVision hitting our screens, and new teasers have revealed even more of the cosmically weird MCU show. As well as showing off the sitcom-inspired elements to the show – with the first episode even filmed in front of a live studio audience – the new clips also hint at a link to the MCU and a “secret” kept by Wanda and Vision.

With Wanda waving her hands and magically changing apparently anything she wants in her new reality, it might sound like the hero is in full control of her life – but the glitches seen in the teasers suggests she’s not able to keep everything entirely as she wants it. In one teaser, Kathryn Hahn’s Agnes tells Vision “you’re the Avengers.” This comes right after a voiceover from Wanda says “people are on the verge of discovering our secret,” and looks to be part of the same scene from the trailer, which saw Agnes inform Vision that he's dead. Could this be another sign of Wanda’s loosening grip on her reality, as people start to notice all is not as it seems? Watch the teasers below.

Wanda and Vision’s children also feature in the clips, and in the Marvel comic books, these twins both go on to take on superhero mantles of their own – and feature in a storyline that sees Scarlet Witch creates a new reality after a breakdown. Considering how traumatic the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame must have been for Wanda, it wouldn't be surprising if something similar has happened here.

With Wanda set to appear in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, as well as Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau – a character who appeared in Captain Marvel – featuring in WandaVision, it definitely seems like Scarlet Witch’s reality-twisting powers are going to be our way deeper into Marvel’s burgeoning multiverse, especially considering Spider-Man 3 looks like it’s shaping up to be a crossover of epic proportions.

There’s not long to wait to find out what exactly is going on in WandaVision, and how Scarlet Witch’s powers could change the MCU – the series hits Disney Plus on January 15. Until then, check out everything we know about Marvel Phase 4.