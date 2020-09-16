New Uncharted movie set photos give a first look at Mark Wahlberg’s Sully

Treasure this: the first Uncharted movie set photos have seemingly leaked out – providing a look at Mark Wahlberg’s Sully, as well as he and Tom Holland’s Nathan Drake looking suspiciously suave. Could we be looking at a heist-in-progress?

The Uncharted movie is currently filming in Berlin and, unless Marky Mark and Tom Holland are hitting the town with a camera in their face and surrounded by expensive props and extras, then we’re looking at a sequence being filmed. You can see the set photos for the Ruben Fleischer-directed production below (H/T ComicBook.com).

📸 | @TomHolland1996 and Mark Wahlberg shooting #Uncharted in Berlin last night pic.twitter.com/ZfjMQwawf1September 15, 2020

Anyone expecting a greying, moustachioed Sully may be disappointed. This is proof that the Uncharted movie is definitely edging towards a younger origin story, though it might still have found time to provide a nod to later games in the series.

The scene being filmed bares a striking resemblance to the Uncharted 4 level “Once A Thief” which sees Drake and Sully attend a black tie event and auction in the hopes of swiping something that should probably belong in a museum.

Tom Holland recently opened up about filming on Instagram, saying, “The film is like, everything I dreamed it would be. I mean, I don't know if you guys played the games, but I was such a huge fan of the game, and it's been going so well.”

New Sully look aside, the big news should be that, yes, the Uncharted movie is actually filming. It’s undergone delays and so… many… directors. Now, it’s finally found some good fortune – and might just shake the video game movie curse.

The Uncharted movie swings into cinemas worldwide on July 16, 2021.

From Sonic to Final Fantasy, here are the best video game movies ever made.