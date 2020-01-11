The Uncharted movie's next director could be Ruben Fleischer, if Sony gets its way

Sony is eyeing Venom and Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer for the now-vacant director job on the Uncharted movie.

The project, which will star Tom Holland as series protagonist Nathan Drake, recently lost its sixth director , Travis Knight. Holland's scheduling conflict filming Spider-Man 3 is reportedly the reason behind Knight's departure and the Uncharted project being pushed from its previously-reported December 2020 release window.

Deadline reports that Fleischer is at the top of Sony's list of prospective Uncharted directors.

Fleischer most recently directed Zombieland: Double Tap , the follow-up to his excellent 2009 horror comedy, Zombieland. Just before that, the director helmed the Tom Hardy-lead Venom .

It's hard to understate just how turbulent Uncharted's production has been since it was announced way back in 2008. As mentioned previously, the project has changed hands between six different directors and seen Wahlberg change roles from leading man Nathan Drake to Drake's older companion and mentor, Victor "Sully" Sullivan.

As it stands, the Uncharted movie will center around Drake and Sully in a timeline set before the events of the first Uncharted game. As if it wasn't clear by now, it's probably best not to get too attached to any new arrangements, as the cast and crew of the Uncharted movie changes like the wind. But we here at GamesRadar+ are half-glass-full kind-of people, so here's hoping we get to see our favorite bullet sponge on the big screen shortly enough.