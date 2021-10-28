New The Last of Us TV show set photos have Joel, Ellie, Tess, and a whole lot of fungus

A new batch of The Last of Us TV show set photos show Joel, Ellie, and Tess on a set covered in Cordyceps, the fungus that infects and turns people into groaning, gnashing, killer zombies.

In the new set photos captured by Twitter user @mcyc504, you can see the protagonists in-costume standing around a camera-ready set. Pedro Pascal (Joel) is carrying some sort of rifle in a couple of shots, and in other he's having what looks like a heated conversation with Anna Torv (Tess). Meanwhile, Bella Ramsey (Ellie) is standing nearby rocking her signature backpack. Members of the crew can be seen preparing the scene with lights and recording equipment.

🔥 Pedro Pascal (Joel), Anna Torv (Tess) and Bella Ramsey (Ellie) filming #TheLastofUs yesterday.Thanks! @mcyc504 pic.twitter.com/oOaaR6n4C7October 27, 2021 See more

If you've been following the production for a while, you'll know this is just the latest drop in a series of set photos giving an idea of what the show will look like. One recent capture is a close-up of Pascal as Joel, another shows a location that looks eerily similar to the game, and this one shows Joel and Ellie walking a ruined street together. HBO itself has also revealed the first official look at Pascal's Joel and Ramsey's Ellie.

The Last of Us series doesn't have a release date yet, though one director's Instagram page suggests it could premiere sometime in 2022. We do know the series will consist of 10 episodes and cover the events of the first game, with events from The Last of Us 2 potentially being worked in as well.

