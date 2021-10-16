New The Batman featurette gives a behind-the-scenes look at the film

A new behind-the-scenes featurette of The Batman has been revealed at DC FanDome.

The footage gives us a look at Robert Pattinson as the titular vigilante, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, and Andy Serkis as Alfred, as well as a mysterious glimpse of Paul Dano as the Riddler.

"The first conversation I had with Matt [Reeves, director] about it, I just knew there was something radically different from anything we'd seen in Batman movies before," Pattinson says in the footage.

"We'd seen lots of origin stories, we'd seen things go further and further into fantasy. I thought, well, one place we haven't been is grounding it the way that [the comic] Year One does, to come right into a young Batman, not be an origin tale but refer to his origins, and shake him to his core," Reeves comments.

The Batman will focus on the vigilante's second year as a crime fighter. There's a prequel series focusing on corruption in the GCPD on the way, too, and reportedly also a spinoff series about the Penguin.

A new trailer for The Batman also debuted at DC FanDome, giving us our best look yet at the upcoming film.

DC FanDome was packed with announcements, with a first look at footage from Black Adam unveiled, along with a teaser for The Flash, a behind-the-scenes look at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, a teaser for Peacemaker, and a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

The Batman will arrive on March 4, 2022. In the meantime, check out how to watch DC movies in order to get up to speed on the DCEU.