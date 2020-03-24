New Star Wars 1313 leak reveals the LucasArts Boba Fett game we never had

A fresh image from cancelled LucasArts project Star Wars 1313 has leaked, seemingly confirming previous reports that the action adventure title was a Boba Fett game all along.

Posted by LifeByTheSword on Reddit, the new image shows Fett exploring the city planet of Coruscant, with a user interface revealing that players would have had access to the bounty hunter's flamethrower, blaster, and explosive grenades.

It's unclear where this image has originated from, or if it can even be trusted, but it certainly looks the part, revealing a game that was close to completion, or at least a slice of it, before Disney's 2013 acquisition of the Star Wars license from George Lucas led to the shutdown of developer LucasArts, and thus the cancellation of Star Wars 1313.

Since then, drips of info have revealed that the main "protagonist" first seen in Star Wars 1313's now famous E3 2012 demo would eventually have been killed off by Boba Fett, before switching the perspective to that of the series' beloved Mandalorian hitman.

Of course, Electronic Arts remains the current holder of the Star Wars license in the realm of video games, with its most recent release - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - breaking several sales records for the franchise, with developer Respawn rumoured to already be working on a sequel.

