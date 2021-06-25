New Shang-Chi trailer features some huge MCU crossovers

A new trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is here – and it features some huge MCU crossovers.

While the movie's first teaser was a pretty even mix of action and humor, this new trailer is a lot darker in tone and sees Shang-Chi grappling with his past and his destiny. And as well as showing us more of new characters like Shang-Chi and Mandarin, we also get a glimpse at some familiar faces.

At one point, it looks like Wong, played by Benedict Wong, the sidekick of Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, also makes an appearance. He's appears to be fighting Abomination, who first appeared in The Incredible Hulk played by Tim Roth. The character, the villain of the 2008 movie, is also set to appear in the upcoming Disney Plus series She-Hulk, so this won't be the last we see of him either.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously helmed movies like Short Term 12 and Just Mercy . Simu Liu plays the titular character, and the cast also includes Awkwafina, Tony Leung, and Michelle Yeoh. The movie is a big move for Asian representation in the MCU, something that the cast members feel passionately about.

"From the moment that Marvel Studios decided that there needed to be a voice for Asian characters and a lead Asian character in the space of the [Marvel Cinematic Universe], they have all kind of considered what the best way was... to incorporate a story that both celebrates Asianness and all of its wonderful dimensions, and its facets and its nuances, and also celebrates martial arts," Liu recently told NBC .

Before we get to see Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, we have Black Widow , which is released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney Plus on July 9. Natasha Romanoff's solo big-screen outing is a prequel that sees her take on life as a fugitive and reconnect with figures from her past as a KGB agent.