New sci-fi thriller from Lodge 49 executive producer heading to AMC

Lodge 49 executive producer Peter Ocko has another series headed to AMC, but this time it's a sci-fi thriller. Ocko created the series Moonhaven and will serve as showrunner.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the show will center on Bella Sway, a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler who’s accused of a crime and finds herself marooned on a 500-square-mile utopian community on the moon that was built to find solutions to problems on Earth. You guessed it, the community is named Moonhaven. She gets pulled into a conspiracy to control the artificial intelligence that runs the community, teaming with a local detective to stop forces that want to destroy Earth’s last hope.

AMC landed Moonhaven as part of an overall deal Ocko has with the network tv platform. AMC is already home to the cult favorite Lodge 49, which stars Wyatt Russell, who just made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as John Walker in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Ocko also has writer and producer credits for shows like The Office, Elementary, Pushing Daisies, and Starz's Black Sails.

President original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, Dan McDermott, is thrilled to have another one of Ocko's creations on the network. "What so intrigued us about Moonhaven is that it is a suspense thriller set a century in the future that, at its heart, could not be more relevant today,” McDermott shared in a statement.

There are currently no details about casting or the production schedule for Moonhaven. If you need a sci-fi fix while you wait, you can check out our picks for the best sci-fi movies.