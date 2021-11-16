New Rick and Morty short gives a violent end to Rick’s samurai saga

The long-awaited follow-up to Rick and Morty’s anime Samurai and Shogun short has been released – and it’s just as bloody and gleefully violent as you’d expect from the show.

Directed once more by Kaichi Sato, Part 2 sees Rick WTM-72 fending off a gang of Ninja Ricks – and Ninja Summer – in their pursuit of Shogun Morty.

Like before, this isn’t one for the faint-hearted: limbs are swiftly removed from bodies, buckets of blood fill the screen and, in one particularly gruesome moment, Rick WTM-72 slashes the eyeballs of a villainous, fork-tongued Rick.

It all culminates in that age-old anime trope: a deus ex machina. Despite being cornered and kidnapped, Rick WTM-72’s hara-kiri attempt inexplicably turns into a counter-attack thanks to his 'ultimate power' ability. Never change, anime. Never change.

This is the latest in a series of Rick and Morty shorts that might prove to some that the franchise’s best recent work can be found away from the mainline series.

A surprise 15-minute bonus episode, titled "Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)" was released earlier this year. A more truncated short, "The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara" soon followed – and showcased a whole host of Japanese talent for western audiences.

Rick and Morty season 6, meanwhile, has been confirmed to air in 2022 – which will be music to the ears of fans who have been waiting (im)patiently, with the previous two seasons airing across three years.

