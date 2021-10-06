New Peacemaker clip from HBO Max introduces us to a new group of antiheroes

HBO Max has shared a new clip from Peacemaker , the streamer's upcoming The Suicide Squad spin-off series. The show sees John Cena's character, an antihero who believes in peace at any cost (no matter how many people he has to kill), take center stage.

The clip features John Economos (Steve Agee) and Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), two of Amanda Waller's (Viola Davis) colleagues who also appeared in The Suicide Squad and are now Peacemaker's new handlers. Waiting for him in a diner, they're joined by Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) and Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji). Peacemaker eventually turns up in full costume – sorry, uniform – and his pet eagle in the car outside.

He’s got the looks, the car, and the best sidekick ever -- all in the name of peace.An exclusive clip from @DCPeacemaker has just been debuted by #HBOMaxEurope. Coming this January to HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/imwqlWMGMXOctober 5, 2021 See more

All eight episodes in the series were written by The Suicide Squad director James Gunn, and he directed five of them. "[Peacemaker]’s not an evil person, he’s just a bad guy," Gunn recently told Variety .

"He seems sort of irredeemable in the film. But I think that there’s more to him. We didn’t get a chance to know him [in The Suicide Squad] in the way we get to know some of the other characters. And so that’s what the whole show is about. I needed eight episodes to do it, at least."