Popular

What’s new on Netflix UK this week? (July 22-28)

By

Gotham season 5, Orange is the New Black season 7, and more are new on Netflix this week

new Netflix Orange is the new Black season 7
(Image credit: Netflix)

The sun is shining. It’s hot outside. Too hot. Why not sit back with a nice ice-cold drink and take in everything new on Netflix this week? From the latest thought-provoking documentaries through to the latest and greatest TV shows, we’ve got you covered no matter what you fancy throughout the week.

Orange is the New Black season 7 is undoubtedly the highlight this week. Arriving on Friday, July 26, it’s our final chance to say goodbye to the inmates – but how will Piper and company bow out after the riots and race-fuelled drama of recent seasons?

Elsewhere, if you want a better understanding of the world we live in today, you need to watch The Great Hack, a documentary about the scandal of Cambridge Analytica, and how it all ties into politics at the highest level.

Finally, new on Netflix UK this week is Gotham season 5. A certain Bruce Wayne finally becomes the Caped Crusader – and you can watch how it all unfolds with the complete 12-episode run.

Best shows on Netflix | Best movies on Netflix | Best Netflix horror movies | Best comedies on Netflix | Best Netflix action movies | Best thrillers on Netflix | Best documentaries on Netflix | Best VPN for Netflix

TV

  • Gotham season 5 – July 24
  • Another Life – July 25
  • Workin’ Moms season 2 – July 25
  • My First First Love season 2 – July 26
  • Orange is the New Black season 7 – July 26
  • Sugar Rush season 2 – July 26
  • Suits season 9, episode 2 – July 26
  • The Worst Witch season 3 – July 26

Movie

  • Boi – July 26
  • Girls With Balls – July 26
  • The Son – July 26

Documentary

  • The Great Hack – July 24

Want to get more out from Netflix? Here are the best Netflix tips, tricks, and hacks you should be using.

Bradley Russell

GamesRadar+'s entertainment news writer. Lover of all things Nintendo, in a tortured love/hate relationship with Crystal Palace and also possesses an unhealthy knowledge of The Simpsons (which is of no use at parties).