What’s new on Netflix UK this week? (July 22-28)

The sun is shining. It’s hot outside. Too hot. Why not sit back with a nice ice-cold drink and take in everything new on Netflix this week? From the latest thought-provoking documentaries through to the latest and greatest TV shows, we’ve got you covered no matter what you fancy throughout the week.

Orange is the New Black season 7 is undoubtedly the highlight this week. Arriving on Friday, July 26, it’s our final chance to say goodbye to the inmates – but how will Piper and company bow out after the riots and race-fuelled drama of recent seasons?

Elsewhere, if you want a better understanding of the world we live in today, you need to watch The Great Hack, a documentary about the scandal of Cambridge Analytica, and how it all ties into politics at the highest level.

Finally, new on Netflix UK this week is Gotham season 5. A certain Bruce Wayne finally becomes the Caped Crusader – and you can watch how it all unfolds with the complete 12-episode run.

Best shows on Netflix | Best movies on Netflix | Best Netflix horror movies | Best comedies on Netflix | Best Netflix action movies | Best thrillers on Netflix | Best documentaries on Netflix | Best VPN for Netflix

TV

Gotham season 5 – July 24

Another Life – July 25

Workin’ Moms season 2 – July 25

My First First Love season 2 – July 26

Orange is the New Black season 7 – July 26

Sugar Rush season 2 – July 26

Suits season 9, episode 2 – July 26

The Worst Witch season 3 – July 26

Movie

Boi – July 26

Girls With Balls – July 26

The Son – July 26

Documentary

The Great Hack – July 24