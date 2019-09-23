New on Netflix (September 2019): Every movie and TV show you can stream this month

It's all here in one place: every TV show, movie, and documentary new on Netflix in September, including Netflix UK. That's dozens of new entries for your watch list, plus series finales, season premieres, and even a trip to Mordor tucked in-between.

Coming up this week, American Horror Story: Apocalypse makes its bow on the streaming service. Last year's entry in the anthology series gave us a peek at the post-apocalypse, AHS style, complete with a few fan-favourite crossovers to boot. There's also Gotham season 5, which brought the Bruce Wayne prequel to a close and finally gave us the Caped Crusader.

Looking back, too, there's plenty of fantastic original shows on offer, as the first reactions to Unbelievable, as well as our own Criminal review, would attest. There's also Dienchantment part 2, Jon Favreau cooking up a storm with The Mandalorian director Dave Filoni in The Chef Show, and so much more.

Those across the pond in the UK needn't feel left out either. There's the LEGO Batman Movie alongside Happy Death Day and The Snowman. There's also John Wick Chapter 2 just around the corner, should you need a bit more Keanu Reeves in your life this month. Plus, if you want to browse the best Netflix has to offer (or want access to the US catalogue), be sure to click on our bespoke lists and best VPN suggestions.

New Netflix TV Shows (September 2019)

Loo Loo Kids: Johny and Friends Musical – September 1

Adventures season 1 – September 1

Agents of Shield season 6 – September 1

Moving Art season 3 – September 1

Scream season 3 – September 1

Serial Killer with Piers Morgan season 1 – September 1

The Walking Dead season 9 – September 1

Carole & Tuesday, episode 20 - September 4 (weekly)

Archibald’s Next Big Thing – September 6

Elite season 2 – September 6

Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father season 3 – September 6

The Spy – September 6

Bill Burr: Paper Tiger – September 10

Evelyn – September 10

Shameless season 9 – September 10

The I-Land – September 12

The Chef Show volume 2 – September 13

I’m Sorry season 2 – September 13

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato – September 13

The Ranch part 7 – September 13

Unbelievable – September 13

Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison – September 15

The Last Kids on Earth – September 17

Criminal – September 20

Disenchantment part 2 – September 20

Fastest Car season 2 – September 20

Las del hockey – September 20

Team Kaylie – September 23

American Horror Story: Apocalypse – September 24

Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself – September 24

Abstract: The Art of Design season 2 – September 24

Birders – September 24

El recluso – September 24

Glitch season 3 – September 24

Explained season 2 – September 24

Bard of Blood – September 27

Dragons: Rescue Riders – September 27

El marginal season 3 – September 27

Locked Up season 4 – September 27

The Politician – September 27

Skylines – September 27

Sturgill Simpsons Presents Sound & Fury – September 27

Vis a vis season 4 – September 27

Gotham season 5 – September 27

Mo Gilligan: Momentum – September 27

New Netflix Movies (September 2019)

300 – September 1

68 Kill – September 1

American Psycho – September 1

Dante’s Peak – September 1

Elena – September 1

For the Birds – September 1

Igor – September 1

My Sister’s Keeper – September 1

Mystic River – September 1

Olmo & the Seagull – September 1

Open Season – September 1

Rebel in the Rye – September 1

Spookley the Square Pumpkin – September 1

Stripes – September 1

Superbad – September 1

The Lake House – September 1

The Last Exorcism – September 1

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King – September 1

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers – September 1

The Saint – September 1

Uncle Naji in UAE – September 1

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan – September 1

The World We Make – September 4

Article 15 – September 6

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure – September 9

Eat Pray Love – September 10

Turbo – September 12

Head Count – September 13

Tall Girl – September 13

We Have Always Lived in the Castle – September 14

Steal a Pencil For Me – September 15

Come and Find Me – September 18

Oceans – September 19

Between Two Ferns: The Movie – September 20

Daddy Issues – September 20

Sarah’s Key – September 21

Furie – September 24

The Grandmaster – September 24

New Netflix Documentaries (September 2019)

Hip-Hop Evolution season 3 – September 6

The Mind, Explained – September 12

Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea – September 13

Surviving R. Kelly season 1 – September 15

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives – September 17

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates – September 20

New Netflix Reality Series (September 2019)

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 – September 10

New on Netflix UK (September 2019)