New on Netflix (September 2019): Every movie and TV show you can stream this month

It's all here in one place: every TV show, movie, and documentary new on Netflix in September, including Netflix UK. That's dozens of new entries for your watch list, plus series finales, season premieres, and even a trip to Mordor tucked in-between.
Coming up this week, American Horror Story: Apocalypse makes its bow on the streaming service. Last year's entry in the anthology series gave us a peek at the post-apocalypse, AHS style, complete with a few fan-favourite crossovers to boot. There's also Gotham season 5, which brought the Bruce Wayne prequel to a close and finally gave us the Caped Crusader.
Looking back, too, there's plenty of fantastic original shows on offer, as the first reactions to Unbelievable, as well as our own Criminal review, would attest. There's also Dienchantment part 2, Jon Favreau cooking up a storm with The Mandalorian director Dave Filoni in The Chef Show, and so much more.
Those across the pond in the UK needn't feel left out either. There's the LEGO Batman Movie alongside Happy Death Day and The Snowman. There's also John Wick Chapter 2 just around the corner, should you need a bit more Keanu Reeves in your life this month. Plus, if you want to browse the best Netflix has to offer (or want access to the US catalogue), be sure to click on our bespoke lists and best VPN suggestions.
Best shows on Netflix | Best movies on Netflix | Best Netflix horror movies | Best comedies on Netflix | Best Netflix action movies | Best thrillers on Netflix | Best documentaries on Netflix | Best VPN for Netflix
New Netflix TV Shows (September 2019)
- Loo Loo Kids: Johny and Friends Musical – September 1
- Adventures season 1 – September 1
- Agents of Shield season 6 – September 1
- Moving Art season 3 – September 1
- Scream season 3 – September 1
- Serial Killer with Piers Morgan season 1 – September 1
- The Walking Dead season 9 – September 1
- Carole & Tuesday, episode 20 - September 4 (weekly)
- Archibald’s Next Big Thing – September 6
- Elite season 2 – September 6
- Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father season 3 – September 6
- The Spy – September 6
- Bill Burr: Paper Tiger – September 10
- Evelyn – September 10
- Shameless season 9 – September 10
- The I-Land – September 12
- The Chef Show volume 2 – September 13
- I’m Sorry season 2 – September 13
- Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato – September 13
- The Ranch part 7 – September 13
- Unbelievable – September 13
- Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison – September 15
- The Last Kids on Earth – September 17
- Criminal – September 20
- Disenchantment part 2 – September 20
- Fastest Car season 2 – September 20
- Las del hockey – September 20
- Team Kaylie – September 23
- American Horror Story: Apocalypse – September 24
- Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself – September 24
- Abstract: The Art of Design season 2 – September 24
- Birders – September 24
- El recluso – September 24
- Glitch season 3 – September 24
- Explained season 2 – September 24
- Bard of Blood – September 27
- Dragons: Rescue Riders – September 27
- El marginal season 3 – September 27
- Locked Up season 4 – September 27
- The Politician – September 27
- Skylines – September 27
- Sturgill Simpsons Presents Sound & Fury – September 27
- Vis a vis season 4 – September 27
- Gotham season 5 – September 27
- Mo Gilligan: Momentum – September 27
New Netflix Movies (September 2019)
- 300 – September 1
- 68 Kill – September 1
- American Psycho – September 1
- Dante’s Peak – September 1
- Elena – September 1
- For the Birds – September 1
- Igor – September 1
- My Sister’s Keeper – September 1
- Mystic River – September 1
- Olmo & the Seagull – September 1
- Open Season – September 1
- Rebel in the Rye – September 1
- Spookley the Square Pumpkin – September 1
- Stripes – September 1
- Superbad – September 1
- The Lake House – September 1
- The Last Exorcism – September 1
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King – September 1
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers – September 1
- The Saint – September 1
- Uncle Naji in UAE – September 1
- You Don’t Mess with the Zohan – September 1
- The World We Make – September 4
- Article 15 – September 6
- Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure – September 9
- Eat Pray Love – September 10
- Turbo – September 12
- Head Count – September 13
- Tall Girl – September 13
- We Have Always Lived in the Castle – September 14
- Steal a Pencil For Me – September 15
- Come and Find Me – September 18
- Oceans – September 19
- Between Two Ferns: The Movie – September 20
- Daddy Issues – September 20
- Sarah’s Key – September 21
- Furie – September 24
- The Grandmaster – September 24
New Netflix Documentaries (September 2019)
- Hip-Hop Evolution season 3 – September 6
- The Mind, Explained – September 12
- Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea – September 13
- Surviving R. Kelly season 1 – September 15
- Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives – September 17
- Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates – September 20
New Netflix Reality Series (September 2019)
- Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 – September 10
New on Netflix UK (September 2019)
- Dirty Dancing – September 1
- The Spy – September 6
- Bill Burr: Paper Tiger – September 10
- American Horror Story: Apocalypse - September 13
- Tall Girl – September 13
- Top Boy – September 13
- The Last Kids on Earth season 1 - September 17
- Robin Hood - September 18
- Happy Death Day - September 19
- Surbicon - September 19
- The LEGO Batman Movie - September 19
- The Snowman - September 19
- Between Two Ferns: The Movie – September 20
- Criminal – September 20
- Disenchantment part 2 – September 20
- Fastest Car season 2 - September 20
- Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates - September 20
- The Hockey Girls season 1 - September 20
- Team Kaylie - September 23
- Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself – September 24
- Glitch season 3 - September 25
- Call Me By Your Name – September 26
- Suits series finale - September 26
- Bard of Blood season 1 - September 27
- My Days of Mercy - September 27
- Skylines - September 27
- Sturgill Simpsons presents Sound and Fury - September 27
- The Good Place season 4 premiere – September 27
- The Politician - September 27
- At Eternity's Gate - September 28
- John Wick 2 - September 29
- Mo Gilligan: Momentum – September 30
- This is Personal - September 30
- Professor Marston and the Wonder Women - September 30