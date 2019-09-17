Popular

"Absolutely essential viewing" – The first reactions to Netflix’s Unbelievable are in

Netflix’s new Original is getting glowing reviews

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix’s new series, Unbelievable, dropped late last week and shines a heavy, much-needed light on the process behind reporting rape and sexual assault. Many people have taken to social media to applaud the show, which is based on real-life events, as well as the performances of its three lead actresses, Toni Colette, Merritt Wever, and Kaitlyn Dever. Below, you’ll find the beginnings of what could be a very important (and tough) conversation thanks to those talking it over on Twitter.

Starting a conversation

As the first reactions show, the miniseries is one designed to be thought about long after the credits have rolled. Crucially, it’s already kickstarted a dialogue about believing victims. 

An outstanding lead

Unbelievable revolves around Marie, who is charged with lying about her rape – hence the name of the show. Marie is played by Kaitlyn Dever (who some might recognise as Loretta from Justified) who is receiving rave reviews for her powerful, evocative performance. Could a gong or two beckon next award season?

A must-watch, if not always an easy watch

Unlike some of Netflix’s output, Unbelievable is not a light, airy watch destined to become background noise or to be binged inside a weekend. It’s a tough sell for some, but is being called “absolutely essential” for a reason. It’s an education for anyone, regardless of colour, creed, gender, or sexuality.

The story behind the story

Finally, it’s worth again pointing out that this is based on a true story. That makes each gut punch throughout the show’s eight episodes hit doubly hard. Taking to Twitter, Ken Anderson, who helped break the story at the time, shared his thoughts, including the real-life Marie’s reaction to the show. Whether you read it before or after Unbelievable, this is a thread well worth poring through.

