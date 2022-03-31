New Netflix movies and shows in April 2022 – everything streaming this month

A new month means new Netflix movies and shows – and we're spoilt for choice this April. First up, there's a new batch of Netflix Originals hitting the streamer, including Judd Apatow-directed pandemic comedy The Bubble and high school comedy drama Metal Lords, the next project from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.
Meanwhile, Natasha Lyonne returns for the long-awaited Russian Doll season 2, Marty and Wendy Byrde (played by Jason Bateman and Laura Linney) are back for Ozark season 4 part 2, AKA the show's grand finale, and Spanish drama Elite returns for season 5.
In the US, the Blade trilogy is coming to the streamer, along with other movies like Nightcrawler, Full Metal Jacket, and Saving Private Ryan. Across the pond, UK viewers can catch new episodes of Better Call Saul with the weekly arrival of season 6, along with recent film releases like Pet Sematary and The Goldfinch.
The Bubble – April 1
The Bubble is a pandemic comedy with a twist, following a group of actors stuck in a pandemic bubble at a hotel as they try to finish a studio franchise movie (and, according to some, inspired by the making of Jurassic World 3). Directed by Judd Apatow, the A-list cast includes Pedro Pascal, Karen Gillan, Maria Bakalova, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, and Leslie Mann.
Russian Doll season 2 – April 20
Time loop comedy-drama Russian Doll is back for season 2. Series creator and star Natasha Lyonne has previously revealed that season 2 picks up four years after the end of season 1, when Nadia (Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) "must sift through their pasts via an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan's most iconic locales." Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy and District 9 star Sharlto Copley have also joined the cast for season 2.
Ozark season 4 part 2 – April 29
Jason Bateman and Laura Linney return for one final round as Marty and Wendy Byrde in Ozark season 4 part 2. Having climbed to the top of Navarro's empire, the couple now have another opportunity to leave the Ozarks behind. However, some secrets won't stay buried, while tensions remain high between Marty and Wendy and Ruth (Julia Garner) after the death of someone close to her. Things look set to go out with a bang.
New on Netflix US this April
New on Netflix US: April 1
- Abby Hatcher season 2
- A Cinderella Story
- Any Given Sunday
- Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood
- Argo
- Battle: Freestyle
- Blade
- Blade II
- Blade: Trinity
- The Blind Side
- Blow
- Bonnie and Clyde
- The Bubble
- Captain Nova
- Catch and Release
- Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain
- CoComelon season 5
- Delta Farce
- Eagle Eye
- Forever Out of My League
- Four Brothers
- Full Metal Jacket
- Get Organized with The Home Edit season 2
- Grown Ups
- Heartland season 14
- Her
- How to Train Your Dragon
- Inception
- The Last Bus
- Love Actually
- Molly’s Game
- Monster-in-Law
- New York Minute
- The Nut Job
- Polly Pocket season 4 part 1: Summer of Fun
- Puss in Boots
- The Rental
- The Ring
- Rumor Has It…
- Saving Private Ryan
- Sherlock Holmes
- Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
- Shrek Forever After
- Something’s Gotta Give
- Tomorrow
- Trivia Quest
- We The Animals
New on Netflix US: April 4
- Better Call Saul season 5
New on Netflix US: April 5
- Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy
New on Netflix US: April 6
- Furioza
- Green Mothers’ Club
- Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story
- Michael Giraud: The Truth, I Swear!
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On
New on Netflix US: April 7
- Queen of the South season 5
- Return to Space
- Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star
New on Netflix US: April 8
- Barbie It Takes Two season 1
- Dancing on Glass
- Dirty Lines
- Elite season 5
- Green Eggs and Ham season 2
- Metal Lords
- Tiger & Bunny 2
- Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
New on Netflix US: April 9
- My Liberation Notes
- Our Blues
New on Netflix US: April 10
- The Call
- Nightcrawler
New on Netflix US: April 12
- The Creature Cases
- Hard Cell
New on Netflix US: April 13
- Almost Happy season 2
- Our Great National Parks
- Smother-in-Law
- The Taming of The Shrew
- Today We Fix the World
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On
New on Netflix US: April 14
- Ultraman season 2
New on Netflix US: April 15
- Anatomy of a Scandal
- Choose or Die
- Heirs to the Land
- Mai: A Mother’s Rage
- One Piece Film Z
- Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City season 1
New on Netflix US: April 16
- LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission seasons 1-4
- Man of God
- Ouija: Origin of Evil
- Van Helsing season 5
New on Netflix US: April 19
- Battle Kitty
- Pacific Rim: The Black season 2
- White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch
New on Netflix US: April 20
- The Marked Heart
- Russian Doll season 2
- The Turning Point
- Yakamoz S-245
New on Netflix US: April 21
- All About Gila
- He’s Expecting
New on Netflix US: April 22
- Along for the Ride
- Heartstopper
- Selling Sunset season 5
- The Seven Lives of Lea
New on Netflix US: April 25
- Big Eyes
New on Netflix US: April 26
- David Spade: Nothing Personal
New on Netflix US: April 27
- Bullsh*t The Game Show season 1
- The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes
- Silverton Siege
New on Netflix US: April 28
- Bubble
- Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles
New on Netflix US: April 29
- Grace and Frankie season 7
- Honeymoon with My Mother
- Ozark season 4 part 2
- Rumspringa
- YOUTH v GOV
New on Netflix US: April TBD
- Hold Tight
New on Netflix UK this April
New on Netflix UK: April 1
- Abby Hatcher season 2
- Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood
- Battle: Freestyle
- Beyblade: Burst Surge season 1
- The Bubble
- Captain Nova
- Celeb Five: Behind The Curtain
- CoComelon season 5
- Forever Out of My League
- Get Organized with The Home Edit season 2
- How The Nazis Lost The War season 1
- In Good Company
- The Last Bus season 1
- Oddbods season 3
- Pet Sematary
- Rise of the Footsoldier part 2
- Stray
- Stunt Science season 1
- Tomorrow season 1
- Trivia Quest season 1
- Welcome to Eden season 1
- The Women
New on Netflix UK: April 3
- Confession
New on Netflix UK: April 4
- The Goldfinch
New on Netflix UK: April 5
- Black Dog: Being a Teacher season 1
- Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy
New on Netflix UK: April 6
- Dasvi
- Furioza
- Green Mothers Club season 1
- Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story
- Michela Giraud: The Truth, I Swear!
- Pálpito season 1
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On
New on Netflix UK: April 7
- Return to Space
- Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star season 1
New on Netflix UK: April 8
- Dancing on Glass
- Dirty Lines season 1
- Elite season 5
- Green Eggs and Ham season 2
- The In Between
- Metal Lords
- Tiger & Bunny 2
- Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
New on Netflix UK: April 11
- Joker
New on Netflix UK: April 12
- The Creature Cases season 1
- Hard Cell season 1
- Jump Like A Witch season 1
New on Netflix UK: April 13
- Almost Happy season 2
- Our Great National Parks season 1
- Smother-in-Law season 1
- The Taming of the Shrew
New on Netflix UK: April 14
- Ultraman season 2
- The Worst Witch season 4
New on Netflix UK: April 15
- Anatomy of a Scandal
- Choose or Die
- Heirs to the Land
- Mai: A Mother’s Rage season 1
New on Netflix UK: April 16
- The Man of God
New on Netflix UK: April 19
- Battle Kitty
- Better Call Saul season 6
- Pacific Rim: The Black season 2
- White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch
New on Netflix UK: April 20
- Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes
- The Marked Heart season 1
- Russian Doll season 2
- The Turning Point
- Yakamoz S-245
New on Netflix UK: April 21
- He’s Expecting season 1
New on Netflix UK: April 22
- Along for the Ride
- Heartstopper season 1
- Selling Sunset season 5
- Taxi Driver season 1
- The 7 Lives of Lea season 1
New on Netflix UK: April 26
- David Spade: Nothing Personal
New on Netflix UK: April 27
- Bulls***: The Quizshow season 1
- The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes
- Silverton Siege
New on Netflix UK: April 28
- Bubble
- Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles season 1
New on Netflix UK: April 29
- Grace and Frankie season 7
- Honeymoon with My Mother
- Ozark season 4 part 2
- Rumspringa
