New Netflix movies and shows in April 2022 – everything streaming this month

A new month means new Netflix movies and shows – and we're spoilt for choice this April. First up, there's a new batch of Netflix Originals hitting the streamer, including Judd Apatow-directed pandemic comedy The Bubble and high school comedy drama Metal Lords, the next project from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Meanwhile, Natasha Lyonne returns for the long-awaited Russian Doll season 2 , Marty and Wendy Byrde (played by Jason Bateman and Laura Linney) are back for Ozark season 4 part 2 , AKA the show's grand finale, and Spanish drama Elite returns for season 5.

In the US, the Blade trilogy is coming to the streamer, along with other movies like Nightcrawler, Full Metal Jacket, and Saving Private Ryan. Across the pond, UK viewers can catch new episodes of Better Call Saul with the weekly arrival of season 6, along with recent film releases like Pet Sematary and The Goldfinch.

The Bubble – April 1

The Bubble is a pandemic comedy with a twist, following a group of actors stuck in a pandemic bubble at a hotel as they try to finish a studio franchise movie (and, according to some, inspired by the making of Jurassic World 3 ). Directed by Judd Apatow, the A-list cast includes Pedro Pascal, Karen Gillan, Maria Bakalova, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, and Leslie Mann.

Russian Doll season 2 – April 20

Time loop comedy-drama Russian Doll is back for season 2. Series creator and star Natasha Lyonne has previously revealed that season 2 picks up four years after the end of season 1, when Nadia (Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) "must sift through their pasts via an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan's most iconic locales." Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy and District 9 star Sharlto Copley have also joined the cast for season 2.

Ozark season 4 part 2 – April 29

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney return for one final round as Marty and Wendy Byrde in Ozark season 4 part 2. Having climbed to the top of Navarro's empire, the couple now have another opportunity to leave the Ozarks behind. However, some secrets won't stay buried, while tensions remain high between Marty and Wendy and Ruth (Julia Garner) after the death of someone close to her. Things look set to go out with a bang.

New on Netflix US this April

New on Netflix US: April 1

Abby Hatcher season 2

A Cinderella Story

Any Given Sunday

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

Argo

Battle: Freestyle

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

The Blind Side

Blow

Bonnie and Clyde

The Bubble

Captain Nova

Catch and Release

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain

CoComelon season 5

Delta Farce

Eagle Eye

Forever Out of My League

Four Brothers

Full Metal Jacket

Get Organized with The Home Edit season 2

Grown Ups

Heartland season 14

Her

How to Train Your Dragon

Inception

The Last Bus

Love Actually

Molly’s Game

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

The Nut Job

Polly Pocket season 4 part 1: Summer of Fun

Puss in Boots

The Rental

The Ring

Rumor Has It…

Saving Private Ryan

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek Forever After

Something’s Gotta Give

Tomorrow

Trivia Quest

We The Animals

New on Netflix US: April 4

Better Call Saul season 5

New on Netflix US: April 5

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy

New on Netflix US: April 6

Furioza

Green Mothers’ Club

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story

Michael Giraud: The Truth, I Swear!

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

New on Netflix US: April 7

Queen of the South season 5

Return to Space

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star

New on Netflix US: April 8

Barbie It Takes Two season 1

Dancing on Glass

Dirty Lines

Elite season 5

Green Eggs and Ham season 2

Metal Lords

Tiger & Bunny 2

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

New on Netflix US: April 9

My Liberation Notes

Our Blues

New on Netflix US: April 10

The Call

Nightcrawler

New on Netflix US: April 12

The Creature Cases

Hard Cell

New on Netflix US: April 13

Almost Happy season 2

Our Great National Parks

Smother-in-Law

The Taming of The Shrew

Today We Fix the World

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

New on Netflix US: April 14

Ultraman season 2

New on Netflix US: April 15

Anatomy of a Scandal

Choose or Die

Heirs to the Land

Mai: A Mother’s Rage

One Piece Film Z

Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City season 1

New on Netflix US: April 16

LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission seasons 1-4

Man of God

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Van Helsing season 5

New on Netflix US: April 19

Battle Kitty

Pacific Rim: The Black season 2

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch

New on Netflix US: April 20

The Marked Heart

Russian Doll season 2

The Turning Point

Yakamoz S-245

New on Netflix US: April 21

All About Gila

He’s Expecting

New on Netflix US: April 22

Along for the Ride

Heartstopper

Selling Sunset season 5

The Seven Lives of Lea

New on Netflix US: April 25

Big Eyes

New on Netflix US: April 26

David Spade: Nothing Personal

New on Netflix US: April 27

Bullsh*t The Game Show season 1

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes

Silverton Siege

New on Netflix US: April 28

Bubble

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles

New on Netflix US: April 29

Grace and Frankie season 7

Honeymoon with My Mother

Ozark season 4 part 2

Rumspringa

YOUTH v GOV

New on Netflix US: April TBD

Hold Tight

New on Netflix UK this April

New on Netflix UK: April 1

Abby Hatcher season 2

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

Battle: Freestyle

Beyblade: Burst Surge season 1

The Bubble

Captain Nova

Celeb Five: Behind The Curtain

CoComelon season 5

Forever Out of My League

Get Organized with The Home Edit season 2

How The Nazis Lost The War season 1

In Good Company

The Last Bus season 1

Oddbods season 3

Pet Sematary

Rise of the Footsoldier part 2

Stray

Stunt Science season 1

Tomorrow season 1

Trivia Quest season 1

Welcome to Eden season 1

The Women

New on Netflix UK: April 3

Confession

New on Netflix UK: April 4

The Goldfinch

New on Netflix UK: April 5

Black Dog: Being a Teacher season 1

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy

New on Netflix UK: April 6

Dasvi

Furioza

Green Mothers Club season 1

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story

Michela Giraud: The Truth, I Swear!

Pálpito season 1

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

New on Netflix UK: April 7

Return to Space

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star season 1

New on Netflix UK: April 8

Dancing on Glass

Dirty Lines season 1

Elite season 5

Green Eggs and Ham season 2

The In Between

Metal Lords

Tiger & Bunny 2

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

New on Netflix UK: April 11

Joker

New on Netflix UK: April 12

The Creature Cases season 1

Hard Cell season 1

Jump Like A Witch season 1

New on Netflix UK: April 13

Almost Happy season 2

Our Great National Parks season 1

Smother-in-Law season 1

The Taming of the Shrew

New on Netflix UK: April 14

Ultraman season 2

The Worst Witch season 4

New on Netflix UK: April 15

Anatomy of a Scandal

Choose or Die

Heirs to the Land

Mai: A Mother’s Rage season 1

New on Netflix UK: April 16

The Man of God

New on Netflix UK: April 19

Battle Kitty

Better Call Saul season 6

Pacific Rim: The Black season 2

White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch

New on Netflix UK: April 20

Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes

The Marked Heart season 1

Russian Doll season 2

The Turning Point

Yakamoz S-245

New on Netflix UK: April 21

He’s Expecting season 1

New on Netflix UK: April 22

Along for the Ride

Heartstopper season 1

Selling Sunset season 5

Taxi Driver season 1

The 7 Lives of Lea season 1

New on Netflix UK: April 26

David Spade: Nothing Personal

New on Netflix UK: April 27

Bulls***: The Quizshow season 1

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes

Silverton Siege

New on Netflix UK: April 28

Bubble

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles season 1

New on Netflix UK: April 29

Grace and Frankie season 7

Honeymoon with My Mother

Ozark season 4 part 2

Rumspringa

