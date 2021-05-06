New on Marvel Unlimited (May 2021): All the comics arriving this month

Over 70 new comics coming to Marvel Unlimited this May

Over 70 new comics are being added to Marvel Comics' Netflix-style flat-rate digital comics service Marvel Unlimited this May - as well as classics from the House of Ideas' vault.

For those wanting for complete stories to read all in one sitting, May brings the end of the recent series Shang-Chi, Juggernaut, Werewolf by Night, and Warhammer 40,000: Marneus Calgar to Marvel Unlimited. Several one-shots will also be added this month: Immortal Hulk: Flatline #1, Morbius: Bond of Blood #1, Legend of Shang-Chi #1, Captain Marvel: Marvels Snapshots #1, and Marvel's Voices: Legacy #1.

If you're all about the 'new', two new series debut this month on Marvel Unlimited; the mech/superhero mashup Avengers: Mech Strike and the mutant reunion tour series X-Men Legends.

Marvel Unlimited's back-catalog surpassed 28,000 comics in 2021, and is available both on the web and on apps for iOS and select Android devices. The service costs $9.99 per month and is accessible with a web browser or via mobile apps for iOS and Android devices.

Here's what to look forward to this month:

 Week of May 3 

  • Amazing Spider-Man #58
  • Captain Marvel #25
  • Daredevil #26
  • Deadpool #10
  • Excalibur #17
  • Fantastic Four #28
  • King In Black: Namor #3
  • Marvel #4
  • New Mutants #15
  • Shang-Chi #5
  • Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #9
  • Strange Academy #7
  • Werewolf By Night #4
  • Wolverine #9
  • X-Men #17

Week of May 10

  • Amazing Spider-Man #101 Facsimile Edition
  • Avengers #42
  • Avengers Mech Strike #1
  • Hellions #9
  • Immortal Hulk #43
  • King In Black: Black Knight #1
  • King In Black: Gwenom vs. Carnage #2
  • King In Black: Marauders #1
  • King In Black: Return Of The Valkyries #2
  • Runaways #33
  • Star Wars #11
  • Star Wars: The High Republic #2
  • Strange Academy #8
  • The Legend Of Shang-Chi #1
  • Venom #33
  • Warhammer 40,000: Marneus Calgar #4
  • X-Factor #7

Week of May 17

  • Amazing Spider-Man #59
  • Daredevil #27
  • Eternals #2
  • Excalibur #18
  • Fantastic Four #29
  • Juggernaut #5
  • King In Black: Black Panther #1
  • King In Black: Thunderbolts #2
  • Morbius: Bond Of Blood #1
  • Power Pack #3
  • S.W.O.R.D. #3
  • Star Wars: Darth Vader #10
  • Taskmaster #3
  • Wolverine: Black, White & Blood #3
  • X-Force #17

Week of May 24

  • Black Knight #1 Facsimile Edition
  • Black Widow #5
  • Cable #8
  • Captain America #27
  • Champions #4
  • Guardians Of The Galaxy #11
  • Immortal Hulk: Flatline #1
  • Iron Fist: Heart Of The Dragon #2
  • Iron Man #6
  • King In Black #4
  • King In Black: Planet Of The Symbiotes #2
  • M.O.D.O.K.: Head Games #3
  • Marauders #18
  • Marvel #5
  • Miles Morales: Spider-Man #23
  • Spider-Woman #9
  • Thor #12
  • X-Men Legends #1

Week of May 31

  • Amazing Spider-Man #60
  • Black Cat #3 
  • Black Panther #23
  • Captain Marvel #26
  • Captain Marvel: Marvels Snapshots #1
  • King In Black: Namor #4 
  • King In Black: Return Of The Valkyries #3
  • Maestro: War And Pax #2
  • Magnificent Ms. Marvel #18 
  • Marvel's Voices: Legacy #1
  • New Mutants #16
  • Symbiote Spider-Man: King In Black #4
  • The Union #3
  • U.S.Agent #3
  • Warhammer 40,000: Marneus Calgar #5
  • Wolverine #10
  • X-Men #18

Marvel Unlimited is one (but not the only) best digital comics readers for Android and iOS devices.

