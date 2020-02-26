New on Disney Plus (March 2020): Every movie and TV show coming to Disney Plus

It’s time to take a look at everything coming to Disney Plus in March. All the new arrivals – including an MCU mega movie, multiple kids' TV shows, and the continuing Clone Wars – is listed in full down below.

Among the highlights this month is Black Panther. The billion-dollar hit – and first comic book movie to be nominated for Best Picture – finds its way on to Disney Plus on March 4. One of 2018’s other Disney releases, A Wrinkle in Time, hits the service later this month.

Interestingly enough, we’re also getting a big Fox property in March on Disney Plus. The first Ice Age will be available to stream – and this might mean the start of more and more Fox movies and series joining the service shortly. We're still waiting on Malcolm in the Middle, Mickey.

Finally, be on the lookout for The Clone Wars season 7 release schedule. It's currently set for a new episode every Friday in March, but those plans can change.

And those in the UK looking for a list of Disney Plus arrivals for March should hold fire. We’ll know more about that in the coming weeks leading up to the March 24 release date.

New Disney Plus TV shows (March 2020)

Diary of a Future President episode 8 – March 6 (weekly on Fridays)

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – March 6 (weekly on Fridays)

Disney Family Sundays – March 6 (weekly on Fridays)

Marvel’s Hero Project – March 6 (weekly on Fridays)

Shop Class – March 6 (weekly on Fridays)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7, episode 3 – March 6 (weekly on Fridays)

Stargirl – March 13

Wicked Tuna seasons 3-8 – March 13

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks seasons 1-6 – March 13

Zorro: Second Series season 1 – March 13

Big Hero 6 The Series season 1 – March 17

I Didn’t Do It seasons 1 and 2 – March 20

Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals: Puppy Playcare season 2 – March 20

Vampirina Ghouls Girls Rock! season 2 – March 20

New Disney Plus movies (March 2020)

Doctor Dolittle 2 – March 1

Ice Age – March 1

Black Panther – March 4

Bedtime Stories – March 5

The Finest Hours – March 6

Three on the Run – March 6

G-Force – March 15

A Wrinkle in Time – March 25

New Disney Plus documentaries (March 2020)