New on Amazon Prime Video in July 2022: All the new movies and shows

Another month, another wave of new movies and shows that you should be checking out on Amazon Prime Video. In July, Chris Pratt stars in tense thriller The Terminal List, which looks to mash up the best parts of Tom Clancy's action-filled epics.

On the completely opposite end of the emotional spectrum (and one that's flying a little more under the radar) is Don't Make Me Go, starring John Cho as a terminally ill father who embarks on one more road trip with his daughter.

Also new on Prime Video this July is House of Gucci. Come for Lady Gaga's shining performance as the headstrong Patrizia as she dazzles her way into Maurizio Gucci's life, stay for Jared Leto attempting something that vaguely resembles an Italian accent.

The Terminal List – July 1

After an operation in the Middle East goes awry, Navy SEAL commander James Reece (Chris Pratt) finds himself entangled in a conspiracy amid doubts over what happened during the mission. Reece, questioned by all sides, is afflicted with memory issues and must race against time to clear his name and tick off names from his 'Terminal List' - those he suspects are responsible. It's shaping up to be a breakneck, breathless thriller that's part-Bourne, part Tom Clancy.

House of Gucci – July 2

While House of Gucci didn't make the awards season splash that some suspected, Ridley Scott's historical drama is still well worth a few hours of your time. Lady Gaga leads a stellar cast (which includes Adam Driver, Al Pacino, and Jeremy Irons) as Patrizia, a woman who becomes embroiled in a red-hot relationship with Driver's Maurizio Gucci, the heir to the Gucci fashion throne. The movie charts the tempestuous rise and fall of the couple, which ends in a hail of bullets in Milan.

Don't Make Me Go – July 15

Don't Make Me Go is one of those movies that only needs its elevator pitch to give you a lump in the throat. John Cho plays Max, a terminally-ill father who embarks on a road trip with his daughter to his college reunion in the hopes that he can reconcile with his ex-partner (and mother of their daughter). You're welling up already, aren't you? The movie hits Prime Video later this July.

Everything new on Amazon Prime Video US this July

New on Amazon Prime Video US: July 1

16-Love

1UP

52 Pick-Up

A Feral World

A Hologram for the King

A Very Brady Sequel

Adventure Boyz

Aeon Flux

Ali

All Roads to Pearla

Alternatino With Arturo Castro

As Long as We Both Shall Live

Attack of the Unknown

Awaken The Shadowman

Barry Munday

Betrayed

Blown Away

Blue Jay

Body of Evidence

Breakfast at Tiffany's

Broadway Danny Rose

Cadillac Man

Call of the Wolf

Cedar Rapids

Changeland

Chasing Molly

Clueless

Coffy

Cotton Comes to Harlem

Coyotaje

Criminal Law

Cruel Hearts

Cruiser

Dark Blue

Dark Waters

Dave Made A Maze

DC Noir

Dead Ringers

Drillbit Taylor

Easy Does It

Europa Report

Eye Of The Needle

Four Feathers

Forev

French Postcards

Frisky (2015)

Futureworld

Gino's Wife

Gladiator

Good Neighbors

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

Here Comes the Devil

High-Rise

Hobo with a Shotgun

Hot Dog...The Movie

Hot Fuzz

In Action

Infinitum: Subject Unknown

Internal Affairs

Into the Blue

Iris Warriors

Jacob's Ladder

Jamie Marks Is Dead

Jennifer's Body

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

John Dies at the End

Kiltro

Lincoln

Little Man Tate

Loves Spell

Lust For Love

Mandela

Midnight in Paris

Moments in Spacetime

No Way to Live

Party With Me

Patriot Games

Pieces of April

Play the Game

Pretty Ugly People

Racing With The Moon

Raging Bull

Revolutionary Road

Rosemary's Baby

Runner

Say Your Prayers

Slash

Son of God

Speed

Stay

Stuff

Sunset Song

Swiped

Switchback

The Arbors

The Fighter

The Fighting Temptations

The General's Daughter

The Gospel According to Andre

The Honor Farm

The Hunted

The Italian Job

The Mongolian Connection

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits

The Posthuman Project

The Queen of Versailles

The Republic of Two

The Rest of Us

The Sum of All Fears

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Time Machine

The Terminal List

Tucked

Unicorn City

Venus and Serena

Virtuosity

Wargames

We Love You, Sally Carmichael!

We Take The Low Road

When Icarus Fell

Yentl

New on Amazon Prime Video US: July 2

House of Gucci

New on Amazon Prime Video US: July 8

Warriors on the Field

New on Amazon Prime Video US: July 15

Don't Make Me Go

Forever Summer: Hamptons

New on Amazon Prime Video US: July 22

Anything's Possible

Prizefighter

New on Amazon Prime Video US: July 29

Paper Girls

Everything new on Amazon Prime Video UK this July

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: July 1

The Terminal List

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: July 15

Don't Make Me Go

James May: Our Man in Italy

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: July 29