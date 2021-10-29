New Netflix series from Game of Thrones showrunners sets 12 cast members

Three-Body Problem, a new sci-fi Netflix series from the Game of Thrones showrunners, has set its main cast.

Game of Thrones alumni Liam Cunningham and John Bradley (who played Davos Seaworth and Samwell Tarly in the HBO fantasy series) have been cast, along with Eiza González ( Baby Driver ), Benedict Wong ( Doctor Strange ), Jovan Adepo (Watchmen), Tsai Chin ( Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ), Jess Hong (The Brokenwood Mysteries), Marlo Kelly (Dare Me), Alex Sharp ( The Trial of the Chicago 7 ), Sea Shimooka (Arrow), Saamer Usmani (Succession), and newcomer Zine Tseng. No information about who they'll be playing has been revealed yet.

Based on the Chinese novel of the same name by Liu Cixin, Three-Body Problem is set in a future where humanity discovers we aren't alone in the universe and must prepare for the arrival of an alien force from a distant world.

The title refers to the aliens' star system, which is made up of three stars orbiting each other in such a way that an Earth-type planet between them keeps suffering extreme hot and cold temperatures, repeatedly wiping out its intelligent civilizations. The book won the Hugo Award in 2015, becoming the first Asian novel to do so.

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are serving as showrunners, while Alexander Woo is on board as co-creator, writer, and executive producer. Woo previously wrote several episodes of the HBO series True Blood and he was a showrunner on The Terror season 2, while this is Benioff and Weiss' first stint as showrunners since Game of Thrones ended in 2019.