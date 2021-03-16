New Netflix movie will see Lupin star and director re-team

Netflix has announced a new movie led by the star of the streamer's hit heist thriller Lupin and helmed by the series' director.

Lupin's Omar Sy and Laurent Lafitte will play two cops and former colleagues who reunite for a new investigation that takes them to the French Alps. According to Netflix, what appears to be a simple drug deal turns out to be a high-scale criminal case wrapped in danger and unexpected comedy. Production recently started in Paris and the Alps.

The duo have played these characters before, in the 2012 action comedy On the Other Side of the Tracks, and were apparently keen to reprise the roles and team up again on screen. Lupin director Louis Leterrier will helm the project – his previous directorial offerings also include the heist comedy Now You See Me, starring Jesse Eisenberg and Mark Ruffalo, and the Edward Norton-led version of The Incredible Hulk.

Sy is known for playing Assane Diop in the French Netflix series, a man who's inspired by the adventures of fictional gentleman thief Arsène Lupin when he sets out to avenge his father for an injustice inflicted by a wealthy family. Season 1 saw an estimated 70 million households tuning in during the show's first 28 days on the streamer, making it the most-viewed show on Netflix across multiple countries. It was recently announced that season 2 will arrive later this year.

While we wait for the currently untitled movie to hit the streamer, check out our list of the best Netflix movies to watch right now.