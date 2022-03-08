Gal Gadot shares first look at new Netflix action thriller as Bollywood’s Alia Bhatt joins cast

Gal Gadot has shared the first look at her upcoming action thriller Heart of Stone, with Netflix confirming that Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has joined the cast.

To announce that production has officially begun on the project, the Wonder Woman star took to social media to post an official snap of her in costume. Alongside the image, she wrote: "Rachel Stone. Nice to meet you 💋."

In the pic, Gadot can be seen sporting black boots, black skinny jeans, a white tank top and... perhaps the most spy-like accessory of all... a stern expression. She also uploaded a photo of a chair from set, which has the film's title on the back of it.

Also featuring The Tourist's Jamie Dornan, the movie was written by Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures) and Greg Rucka, who penned the script for Charlize Theron's The Old Guard, and will be directed by Peaky Blinders' Tom Harper.

Rachel Stone. Nice to meet you💋#HeartOfStone @NetflixFilm @JaronVarsano @Skydance pic.twitter.com/ZgY3RTPVLHMarch 7, 2022 See more

As it stands, next to nothing is known about the plot. So we're not even sure who Dornan is playing yet, let alone Bhatt. All that's been teased about the big-budget blockbuster so far is that Netflix and Skydance Media hope it'll prove to be the female-centric equivalent of Mission: Impossible and Top Gun.

George Steel (Netflix’s The Sandman, The Aeronauts) will serve as director of photography, while David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bonnie Curtis, Julie Lynn, Don Granger, and Gadot and her husband-turned-Pilot Wave partner Jaron Varsano will produce.

The flick will mark Bhatt's first foray into Hollywood films, having made a name for herself in Hindi-language productions. Her most notable roles have been in movies such as Raazi, Gully Boy, and Student of the Year.

Netflix hasn’t set a release date for Heart of Stone yet. In the meantime, why not check out our list of best Netflix action movies.