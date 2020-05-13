The New Mutants gets a new theatrical release date

Despite fans hoping The New Mutants would be made available on streaming platforms, Disney is pressing forward with a theatrical release. The much-delayed Marvel movie will debut in cinemas on August 28, following a set of unfortunate setbacks and rumors that it would release on Hulu or Disney Plus.

The movie – the first trailer for which debuted in 2017 – was first delayed because its initial release date, April 13, 2018, was close to the release of Deadpool 2. It was announced in March 2018 that it would be delayed until February 22, 2019. There were allegedly a bunch of reshoots that added in a new character and to amp up the horror aspects of the film, and soon a new release date was announced: August 2, 2019.

Somewhere in there another roadblock appeared, and The New Mutants was given a release date of April 3, 2020. As we previously reported in March of this year, Disney announced indefinite delays to multiple projects (including The New Mutants) due to the mounting threat of COVID-19. Rumours then began to swirl that Disney might cut its losses and release The New Mutants on its streaming platform, though that doesn't look set to be the case.

Disney also announced that the 20th Century Studios animated film Ron's Gone Wrong has been pushed back from February 26, 2021 to April 23 of the same year. Ron's Gone Wrong is set in a universe where robots have become children's best friends. That could, frankly, become a reality by April of next year...