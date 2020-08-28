New Mutants post-credits scene: why we didn’t get one and what we got instead

Is there a New Mutants post-credits scene? If you’re venturing out to cinemas over the coming days, it’s something you’re bound to ask. After all, it is a Marvel movie (originally under the Fox umbrella) and after-credit teases are a dime a dozen nowadays, be it set-ups for sequels or just a fun little stinger to send everyone home happy.

But, sorry to disappoint: there is no New Mutants post-credits scene or after-credits scene. There is, however, a nice nod to the comics that can be found during the credits should you want to stay in your seat before making a socially-distanced exit.

Instead of post-credits, director Josh Boone told ComicBook.com “We had [comic artist] Bill Sienkiewicz… and he did illustrations of everybody for the end credits. So, like when it says Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill did a brand-new thing behind her. So, you'll see a bunch of his artwork sort of represented during the end titles.”

Sienkiewicz was instrumental in the success of early New Mutants work, providing art for the series throughout the mid-‘80s. For those who have stuck with the series that long, it’s a touching tribute to someone who helped make the series popular enough to even be made into a movie in the first place.

Interestingly, a New Mutants post-credits scene actually was planned but scrapped once it was clear the franchise had no sequel in the works

“I can't give you a post-credit scene because I had to scrap it because then it would entail that there was another movie,” Boone said.

So, no post-credits – and probably no immediate future for New Mutants – but there’s plenty of reason to stick around once the credits start rolling.