New Loki episode has blown everyone's mind: "One of the best post credits scenes of the MCU"

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Loki episode 4! Turn back now if you haven't seen the latest episode on Disney Plus!

Loki episode 4 ended with a bang – and the series' first post-credits scene. While the twists and turns just kept coming, including Owen Wilson's Mobius getting pruned, and the Time Keepers turning out to be nothing but androids, the final moments of the episode have got everyone talking.

In the post-credits scene, Loki, who was apparently killed (again) by Renslayer, wakes up in an unknown location. That's not the weird part, though. He's faced with four different versions of himself: one played by Richard E. Grant, one a reptile, one a child, and one a man who is wielding a hammer.

The credits reveal more about these newbies. Grant's version of the trickster is Classic Loki, while the younger Loki played by Jack Veal is Kid Loki. DeObia Oparei's hammer-wielding God of Mischief is Boastful Loki.

Naturally, the internet has a lot of thoughts about the episode.

"Tom Hiddleston didn't lie when he said that end of Episode 4, start of Episode 5 is where the show takes off in a new direction and I can't wait for next week WTF," says @MSpector_JM, while @Reedushiddles says "this is one of the best post credits scenes of the mcu."

The reveal of more Loki Variants is also causing a stir:

4 highlights from Episode 4 #LokiWednesdays #LokiSpoilers- #Mobius being pruned 😭- #Sylvie beheading timekeeper (A mindless Android of course)- #Loki being pruned 😭😭- Multiple loki Variants finding #Loki#Marvel really is determined to blow our mind literally pic.twitter.com/ovNK0h3cfRJune 30, 2021 See more

#Lokiwatching post creditepisode 4 scene pic.twitter.com/CXlBGY1rxkJune 30, 2021 See more

#LOKI SPOILERS 🚨-a sneak peek of episode 5 pic.twitter.com/6kNQDAiRfFJune 30, 2021 See more

Meanwhile, Alligator Loki is proving to be the unlikely star of the episode:

#Loki spoilers friendship ended with mcu loki...alligator loki is my new best friend pic.twitter.com/oMfcHeCh0GJune 30, 2021 See more

#Loki spoilers ------It's time to stan the best Loki pic.twitter.com/cPL0sa1oCuJune 30, 2021 See more

gator loki implies the existence of gator asgard including gator thor and gator frigga and gator heimdall. in this gator verse does this mean that there are gator avengers and are there any bipedal characters or is everyone except for rocket racoon a gator pic.twitter.com/MZzZTuYsz9June 30, 2021 See more

One person even pointed out that the remains of what appears to be Avengers Tower are behind the new Lokis, suggesting they're in New York – but how exactly that will play out remains to be seen.

loki ep4 spoilers--------that’s the avengers tower so they must be in new york, but wtf happened there pic.twitter.com/2m0ClI2yLxJune 30, 2021 See more

This is also far from the first time Loki has been "killed" onscreen – as the trickster himself points out in the episode – and that hasn't gone unnoticed, either.

#Loki spoilers•••Marvel killing Loki for the fourth time: pic.twitter.com/ZS8amUV3FJJune 30, 2021 See more

We'll have to wait and see how the introduction of more Variants affects the series – Loki is dropping its remaining two episodes weekly