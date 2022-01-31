25 indie games to look out for in 2022

If 2021 proved anything, it's that the world of indie games continues to deliver creative, diverse, and memorable experiences across a wide range of genres. Now that we've entered into a new year, that means yet more new indie games. There's already a wealth of promising indie gems on the horizon, with delightful puzzlers, narrative adventures, RPGs, and so much more. Recent showcases towards the end of last year - from the likes of Wholesome Games and Nintendo's Indie World - demonstrated that we really will be spoiled for choice in the coming months when it comes to indie games.

So, if you're looking to bolster your wishlist for 2022, we've put together a list of the 25 most anticipated indie games coming our way this year. Covering a broad variety of experiences, you're sure to find something here to look forward to.

OlliOlli World

(Image credit: Roll7)

Release date: February 8, 2022

Platform(s): PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

OlliOlli World is taking us on a quest to achieve Gnarvana this year in its vibrant, colorful, skateboarding platformer. With a fully customizable character, you can customize your looks, style, and tricks and jump right into the explorable levels and grind your way across tracks as you listen to the soundtrack made up of IDM and Electronica songs. With paths to discover, side quests to complete and challenges to take on, you can even go up against your pals to show off your best tricks. As the third entry in the series, its wonderfully distinctive world design and broad scope of levels will no doubt give us our fill of skateboarding goodness and then some.

Tunic

(Image credit: Andrew Shouldice)

Release date: March 16, 2022

Platform(s): PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

As an isometric action adventure with similar vibes to classic Zelda games, Tunic from developer Andrew Shouldice takes you to a land of lost legends as a very small fox. Beginning stranded on a mysterious big, you set out on a journey across a hostile world where you'll take on big boss fights and best foes. This mysterious world setting also offers up plenty of hidden treasures to discover, collectibles to find, and secret puzzles, relics, and techniques to uncover. We can't wait to see just how this adventure with the small but mighty fox shapes up.

Weird West

(Image credit: WolfEye Studios)

Release date: March 31, 2022

Platform(s): PC, PS4, Xbox One

It's time to get your cowboy boots at the ready for WolfEye Studios' Weird West. As a reminaging of the Wild West, the upcoming immersive RPG comes from the co-creators of Prey and Dishonored. You experience the world through the origin stories of various different characters, who's beginnings are shaped by the decisions you make. As you progress through a chapter, you'll go from one character to another until you all meet at the same point. Since the story comes together based on your actions and choices, every playthrough will be different as you step into the shoes of each character.

We Are OFK

(Image credit: Team OFK)

Release date: TBC 2022

Platform(s): PC, PS4, PS5

We Are OFK is an upcoming episodic narrative series that follows four friends who form a band and try to make it in the music scene in LA. Made up of five episodes, you'll send texts, make choices, and perform debut indie pop songs from OFK in interactive music videos. As revealed in a PlayStation blog , the story of We Are OFK will explore the very relatable "struggles you face trying to create something", such as "imposter syndrome, heartbreak, miscommunication and people with different dreams and priorities." Featuring a diverse cast of characters, an utterly dreamy, distinctive art style, and debut songs like Follow/Unfollow (which was performed during the Game Awards last year), developer Team OFK's upcoming indie gem is firmly on our radar.

Dustborn

(Image credit: Red Thread Games)

Release date: TBC

Platform(s): PC and consoles (TBA)

The upcoming road trip adventure from Red Thread Games may not have a set release date just yet, but our excitement about it refuses to die down. With an art style that takes inspiration from graphics novels, you play as Pax, an ex-con and outcast who sets out on the road to deliver a package across a divided America. Set in a dystopian near-future setting in the year 2030, Pax, who's four months pregnant, is also what's known as an "Anomal", which is someone who has unusual vocal powers that can even be weaponized to fight those who pursue you. Along the way, you'll be joined by fellow misfits who form your road-tripping crew. Dustborn looks set to play around with some interesting ideas and explore themes such as self-discovery and the idea of found family.

Wayward Strand

(Image credit: Ghost Pattern)

Release date: TBC 2022

Platform(s): PC, PS4, PS5

Melbourne-based developer Ghost Pattern is bringing us a unique interactive story set in the summer of 1978. As teenage journalist Casey Beaumaris, you board an airship hospital where your mother works over a long weekend. The hospital has many different patients who all have their own stories to share, as well as their own motivations and desires. As you explore the ship, time will pass for everyone and life will go on around you as you choose which patients you interact with and who you get to know. By following characters, eavesdropping, learning schedules, and interacting with them, you can learn more about them, and perhaps even uncover ways to help them. With so many characters to meet and interlocking stories to discover, Wayward Strand looks set to pique our curiosity.

Hindsight

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Release date: TBC 2022

Platform(s): PC, Switch, iOS

Throughout our lives, the possessions we accumulate over time can serve as reminders of days past and become linked to key moments or milestones. But what if these objects could actually unlock memories and act as windows into the past in a literal way? Hindsight from developer Joel McDonald revolves around this idea as a narrative exploration game that follows the journey of the entirety of a woman's life. Beginning from birth right up until present day, you'll revisit her childhood home, and look and sort through personal belongings. As you do, you'll step through windows into her past and experience memories "frozen in time". With some puzzle elements, you'll have to try and make sense of the woman's life as you piece together each memory.

Thirsty Suitors

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Release date: TBC

Platform(s): PC

Cooking, skateboarding, and turn-based battles against your exes? Count us in. Thirsty Suitors from Falcon Age developer Outerloop Games follows the story of Jala as she tries to deal with her demanding parents, fix broken friendships, and confront her exes - in cinematic, turn-based battles, no less. The battles are said to feature over-the-top combat with special abilities, upgrades, and a "mood system", as you go up against foes and, of course, your exes. The trailer instantly caught our attention during the Game Awards last year, and as an Action-RPG all about culture, relationships, family, and finding yourself, Thirsty Suitors really does stand out as one of the most exciting upcoming indie releases.

Planet of Lana

(Image credit: Thunderful Publishing)

Release date: TBC 2022

Platform(s): PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Planet of Lana from developer Wishfully looks absolutely gorgeous, with painterly vistas and strange, otherworldly creatures. Taking on the role of a young girl who's accompanied by a delightful little bunny-like companion, you set out across a vibrant, colorful world in what is described as a cinematic puzzle adventure. With some sci-fi vibes thanks to the unusual machines and ruinous landscapes we've seen glimpses of in the initial trailer, the planet is said to be in a state of disharmony after it was disturbed by a "faceless army". There's a lot of mystery surrounding the world-setting and its inhabitants, and we can't wait to find out more.

Afterlove EP

(Image credit: Fellow Traveller)

Release date: Summer 2022

Platform(s): PC, PS4, PS5, Switch

Afterlove EP from Indonesian developer Pikselnesia is set in what is described as an authentic recreation of modern-day Jakarta in Indonesia. By blending dating sim, rhythm game, and narrative adventure genres together to deliver its own unique experience, you play as Rama, a young musician who's girlfriend Cinta recently passed away. Throughout the game, you'll be presented with choices to make that can open up many story branches and lead to many different endings depending on what you decide to do. Complete with a delightful manga-like art style brought to life by Indonesian artist, Soyatu, Rama's slice-of-life experience looks set to take us on an emotional journey that explores themes such as love and loss.

Stray

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Release date: TBC 2022

Platform(s): PC, PS5, PS4

2022 has us feline fine thanks to Stray, the upcoming adventure from French developer BlueTwelve Studio. Set in a cybercity, you make your way through the neon-tinted streets as a stray cat who's lost and has been separated from their family. Since you're a cat, you'll be able to traverse the environments and make use of your nimbleness to be stealthy and pawsitively playful. While you do start out alone, you'll get to befriend a little flying drone known as B12, who will help you along the way. We still don't know all that much about the mysterious setting of Stray, but that just adds to the appeal of jumping right into this adventure and seeing if we can discover just what this "long-forgotten" city has in store for us.

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals

(Image credit: MWM Interactive)

Release date: TBC 2022

Platform(s): PC, PS5, PS4, Switch

Developer Night School Studio is back with another adventure set in the world of Oxenfree. Set five years after the events of the first game, Oxenfree 2: Lost signals is loosely tied to Alex's journey on Edward's Island. You play as environmental researcher Riley Poverly who returns to her hometown of Camena to investigate strange radio signals. Soon, Riley will find herself caught up in the dangerous plot of a mysterious cult known as Parentage. With the return of Oxenfree's signature supernatural elements and dialogue system, Oxenfree 2 explores a new story in a bigger world-setting, with exciting new features such as the walkie talkie, and supernatural time tears that allow you to see parts of Camena in different time periods.

Bear and Breakfast

(Image credit: Armor Games Studios)

Release date: TBC 2022

Platform(s): PC

Who wouldn't want to be a loveable bear called Hank who tries to run a bed and breakfast in the woods? Yes, we're so here for the wonderful upcoming management sim from developer Gummy Cat. With a hand drawn artstyle and delightful animations (we played the demo and we love Hank's walk and expressions), you can create and personalise your very own inn by building and decorating rooms with furniture items. Along the way, you can also complete quests, meet a variety of characters, and uncover secrets in the woods as you try to make your bed and breakfast thrive. Oh, and once again, you're a bear. Named Hank. Need we say more?

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

(Image credit: Team Reptile)

Release date: TBC 2022

Platform(s): PC, Switch

Calling all Jet Set Radio fans out there! Developer Team Reptile is here to bring you Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, an incredibly stylish adventure where you'll perform tricks using the game's unique system - with grinding, dancing, sliding, wall-running, and more. With different movestyles to play around with in Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, you'll be able to choose your own character from a crew, and make use of your boostpack to reach spots, perform those all-important tricks, and put down some graffiti across a metropolis. The latest trailer showed off some of the slick tricks you can perform on BMX bikes, skateboards, and more, and it's accompanied by a funky soundtrack which only adds to its appeal.

Dordogne

(Image credit: Un Je Ne Sais Quoi)

Release date: TBC 2022

Platform(s): PC, Switch

Dordogne from developer Un Je Ne Sais Quoi is still very much on our wishlist. With a beautiful watercolor art style, the narrative adventure follows the story of a 32-year-old woman called Mimi who returns to the French region of Dordogne after her grandmother recently passed away. In this beautiful place where she spent her childhood summers, Mimi rediscovers the memories of her youth through letters and puzzles her grandmother left behind. It sounds like such a wonderful and touching story that will give us a window into Mimi's past and present and the strong bond and connection between the protagonist we'll get to know and her grandmother.

Slime Rancher 2

(Image credit: Monomi Park)

Release date: TBC 2022

Platform(s): PC, Xbox Series X/S

Beatrix LeBeau is back to collect more slimes in another Slime Rancher adventure from developer Monomi Park. As a sequel to the first game, Beatrix heads to Rainbow Island which is said to be full of ancient technology, strange resources, and of course, lots and lots of new slimes to find and collect. Just like the first Slime Rancher, you'll have your very own ranch, where you can upgrade your gadgets and farm in a shiny new conservatory, which you can build up as you progress. Making use of your trusty vacpack to collect Slimes, you'll earn yourself the currency known as newbucks and try to uncover the mysteries of the island as you go. If the first game is anything to go by, the sequel is sure to be just as delightful.

Venba

(Image credit: Visai Studios)

Release date: TBC

Platform(s): PC

Venba from developer Visai Games looks set to be one very charming narrative cooking game set in the 1980s. You play as an Indian mother who immigrated to Canada with her family, where you'll cook authentic southern Indian dishes and restore lost recipes. Throughout, you'll have conversations with branching dialogue that will allow you to learn the story of this mother and her family, and explore themes such as love and loss. With a wonderful art style and a soundtrack that Visai Games says is inspired by Indian musicals, it really does look like it has all the right ingredients for one very lovely experience, full of heart.

Somerville

(Image credit: Jumpship)

Release date: TBC 2022

Platform(s): PC, Xbox Series X/S

Somerville is the debut game of UK-based developer Jumpship. Written and directed by Chris Olsen who founded the studio in collaboration with former Playdead CEO and co-founder Dino Patti, Somerville is a sci-fi narrative adventure that takes place "in the wake of catastrophe". As we've seen in recent teaser trailers for the 3D cinematic experience, strange, otherworldly machines can be seen as the protagonist journeys through dangerous, rural landscapes. The art style is striking, with vivid pops of color that contrast the terrain and you just can't help but wonder what has happened and how the story will unfold. The sense of mystery surrounding the catastrophe and the journey we'll go on in Jumpship's adventure has us very intrigued.

Neon White

(Image credit: Angel Matrix)

Release date: Early 2022

Platform(s): PC, Switch

Neon White looks like a stylish action game that we can't wait to dive right into. Described as a fast-paced first-person experience, you play as an Assassin known as Neon White who is taken straight from Hell to go up against other demon slayers in the hopes of getting a chance at redemption. Getting a permanent spot in Heaven sure sounds like the perfect motivator. With hundreds of levels and replayability in mind, you trade your guns for godlike parkour powers and experience the story with visual novel segments. It really does look like one slick as hell adventure, with a unique art style and eye-catching character designs.

The Garden Path

(Image credit: carrotcake)

Release date: TBC 2022

Platform(s): PC, (other platforms TBA)

The Garden Path looks set to bring us some comfort and a place to get some moments of calm this year. The slice-of-life sim with an utterly beautiful hand-drawn art style from developer Carrotcake gives you the freedom to explore and discover at your own pace. As a sandbox kind of experience, you can look after and nurture your very own garden, go fishing, find and gather various plants and natural resources, and complete tasks. You'll also meet various visiting travellers and inhabitants known as Vegetable folk who you're free to befriend and get to know. Set against the real world clock, time will pass in the garden just as it does for you.

Aka

(Image credit: Namra Games)

Release date: TBC 2022

Platform(s): PC

Aka is a "small open-world" adventure that's all about finding some inner peace as an adorable little ex-warrior red panda. Set across hand-crafted islands, you're free to explore and do all sorts of delightful activities, such as taking a little nap on a giant capybara (yes, it's just too cute), make use of the farming system and take care of plants, gather resources to craft tools, food, and shelter. You can also get a little bit of calm by taking a bike ride, taking a dip in the hot springs, or watching the sky go by as you venture through the various biomes of the islands. While you will be trying to find some peace, every ex-warrior has their demons, and from the sounds of it, they may come back to remind you of your past. But honestly, who wouldn't want to take a nap as a little red panda?

A Long Journey to an Uncertain End

(Image credit: Crispy Creative)

Release date: TBC 2022

Platform(s): PC

A Long Journey to an Uncertain End is an upcoming narrative space opera management game from developer Crispy Creative with a unique twist. See, you play as a sentient ship that's trying to get away from their ex. Yes, you're not just flying the ship… you actually are the ship. As you set out across the universe, you'll meet a diverse cast of characters with their own set of skills who you can recruit to join your crew. Of course, to stay flying, you're going to need resources. As you explore planets, space stations, and more, you can take on jobs by assigning your crew mates to each task and deciding what actions they'll take - matching the crew members skill to the job is the key to success. As you venture through, you'll also have to manage those precious resources to maintain a healthy, happy crew.

How to say Goodbye

(Image credit: ARTE France)

Release date: TBC 2022

Platform(s): PC

The subject of grief is a difficult one to explore, but How to Say Goodbye from developers Florian Veltman and Baptiste Portefaix aims to approach it in a colorful, sensitive way. As a narrative puzzle game that follows the story of someone who has recently turned into a ghost, you're lost in an unknown world full of spirits. You'll have to navigate your way through a series of levels, where you help guide fellow ghosts to the exit in order to help them get out of what is described as the "liminal space between life and death". By moving scenery and decor to puzzle your way out, you help the other ghosts move on and journey with them to the other side. It really does sound like a lovely idea, and it has a wonderful vibrant look and style, which takes inspiration from illustrations and children's books.

Floppy Knights

(Image credit: Rose City Games)

Release date: TBC 2022

Platform(s): PC

This card-game strategy adventure from Rose City Games takes place in a colorful, fantastical land where you'll go up against all manner of inventive foes in turn-based battles using decks of cards. Every deck is associated with a different faction and strategy, so you can play around with the decks and adjust them to your liking to discover which fighting style suits you best. The delightful hand-drawn art from Dicey Dungeons' Marlowe Dobbe packs Floppy Knights with so much personality and charm, and with retro tech, kicking succulents, and a variety of different cards to try out, it looks set to scratch our tactical strategy itch this year.

Little Kitty, Big City

(Image credit: Double Dagger Studio)

Release date: TBC

Platform(s): PC

Being a little kitty in a big city looks set to take us on one playful, adorable adventure. Honestly, how can you not want to be a cat doing all manner of, well, cat things. As a lost feline trying to find their way home, you can explore the city, meet the locals and make some friends, and of course, jump into lots of boxes. The delightful trailer also showed off the kitty wearing a series of novelty hats. What more could you want, really? The upcoming adventure from Double Dagger Studio looks purr-fectly pawsome.