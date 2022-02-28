New HBO series The Baby stars a deadly infant and a very unlucky mom

The Baby is an upcoming HBO series about a killer infant who literally falls from the sky into an unsuspecting and unwitting mother. Check out the first trailer up top.

The first trailer for The Baby introduces its lead protagonist Natasha, who makes it very clear early on that she doesn't want kids. Unfortunately for her, a baby falls from the sky and into her arms after being chased down by some cops. Now why would a pair of cops be chasing an infant child? Well, the trailer doesn't explain much, but it does confirm that this is no standard baby. No, this baby is capable of horrors far worse than dirty diapers.

"When 38-year-old Natasha is unexpectedly landed with a baby, her life of doing what she wants, when she wants, dramatically implodes," reads HBO's description of the series. "Controlling, manipulative and with violent powers, the baby twists Natasha’s life into a horror show. Where does it come from? What does it want? And what lengths will Natasha have to go to in order to get her life back? She doesn’t want a baby. The baby wants her."

It's unclear how exactly the baby prefers to do its killing, but it seems to value creativity. One victim meets their untimely demise on the wrong side of a swing set and another is impaled by an iron fence. The baby seems to be revered by some weird cult that gives the trailer an unmistakable Midsommar energy, albeit with more of a lighthearted, comedic tone.

