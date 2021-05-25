New HBO Max crime series casts Jesse Plemons opposite Elizabeth Olsen

Jesse Plemons has joined the cast of Love and Death, a new crime series for HBO Max, starring alongside Elizabeth Olsen.

Based on true events that occurred in 1980, Olsen is playing Candy Montgomery, a small town Texas housewife who murdered her friend Betty Gore – Candy was having an affair with Betty's husband Allan (Plemons), and, shortly after they called off the relationship, Betty was found dead. The series will be written by David E. Kelley, the man behind Big Little Lies and The Undoing, and directed by Homeland‘s Lesli Linka Glatter. Nicole Kidman is also on board as an executive producer.

Plemons has a lot on his plate at the moment – he's currently filming Martin Scorsese's next movie, Killers of the Flower Moon alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, and he was recently in the Oscar-nominated movie Judas and the Black Messiah . Love and Death will be his first small screen role since his Emmy-nominated performance in an episode of Black Mirror in 2017. Prior to that, he appeared in Fargo (for which he was nominated for an Emmy and won a Critics Choice Award), Breaking Bad, and Friday Night Lights. His upcoming big screen roles include Disney's Jungle Cruise and Guillermo Del Toro's new movie, Antlers.