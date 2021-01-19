New Eternals leak puts the Marvel heroes’ costumes on full display

An Eternals leak shows the new heroes in their costumes. All 10 of the main characters feature in the artwork, which seems to be adorning a clothing tag.

The image – which was initially reported by Comic Book – shows Salma Hayek’s Ajak, Angelina Jolie’s Thena, Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo, Ma Dong-seok’s Gilgamesh, Lia McHugh’s Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry’s Phastos, Lauren Riddloff’s Makkari, Gemma Chan’s Sersi, Richard Madden’s Ikaris, and Barry Keoghan’s Druig. They seem ready for anything in their costumes, which look like typical superhero attire.

Eternals is still a way off yet, releasing this November – though its pre-pandemic release date was set for 2020. The long wait means there’s no trailer out there at the moment, leaving this project shrouded in mystery. We do know that Eternals is likely to be a game changer, though – director Chloe Zhao has said: “I think I got lucky in that Marvel wants to take risks and do something different.” She's also considered how Eternals could go “further and bigger” than Avengers: Endgame.

The film will introduce this new, star-studded team to the MCU, and will be another cosmic entry into the franchise, joining the Captain Marvel and Guardians of the Galaxy movies: the main characters of Eternals are ancient aliens who have been living secretly on Earth for millennia. They’ll go up against new villains known as The Deviants.

Apart from that, not much else is known about this enigmatic flick – although a toy leak has potentially revealed more about a villain. Eternals is slated for release this November 5 2021. Until then, check out everything we know about Marvel Phase 4 so far, and find out how to watch Marvel movies in order for a catch-up marathon.