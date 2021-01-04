New DC report suggests multiple HBO Max movies, two Batman franchises, and no Zack Snyder's Justice League 2

A recent interview with Walter Hamada, head of DC Films, has seemingly outlined the future of the superhero studio – both on the big screen and on HBO Max.

An in-depth discussion with the New York Times has revealed several interesting snippets that will undoubtedly pique the interest of DC fans.

Among them are plans for four theatrical DC movies a year starting in 2022 – which includes The Batman among its slate – with two movies a year arriving on HBO Max.

Batgirl and Static Shock movies are both mentioned in the report, but it’s unclear whether either is in the works at DC, though more interconnected series such as The Batman’s Gotham series and The Suicide Squad Peacemaker spin-off are definitely happening. “With every movie that we’re looking at now, we are thinking, ‘What’s the potential Max spin-off?’” Hamada said.

Speaking of The Dark Knight, Batman could soon be set to dominate the box office. According to the report, “DC will have two different film sagas involving Batman — played by two different actors — running at the same time.”

Here’s where it could get a little messy. Hamada is not quoted as saying DC has plans for two different Batman sagas. Instead, it could be a reference to Robert Pattinson’s The Batman, and Michael Keaton’s reported return as the Caped Crusader in 2022’s Flash movie. From there, Keaton could certainly transition into a mentor role in the multiverse – but that’s just speculation at this point.

While the future is looking especially packed for DC, it’s one that seemingly won’t factor in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Snyder is set to release his director’s cut of Justice League this March though, beyond that, he won’t be sticking around for other projects.

Studio executives said the ‘Snyder Cut’ was “a storytelling cul-de-sac — a street that leads nowhere.”

Of course, plans can change, but DC’s schedule is heaving – with the prospect of literally dozens of movies on the horizon. It’s an exciting time to be a fan, just as long as you have HBO Max.

For more on the future plans of DC (and Marvel), here’s all the new superhero movies on the way.