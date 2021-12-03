New Cobra Kai season 4 poster sets up a karate clash for the ages

The stage is set and the All Valley tournament is almost here. To mark the buildup to the karate matchup for all the marbles, a new Cobra Kai season 4 poster has been released – and it neatly sets up who we should be rooting for when the show returns to Netflix on December 31.

On one side, there’s the Cobra Kai dojo. Now in the clutches of Kreese (Martin Kove), Robby (Tanner Buchanan), Tory (Peyton List), and newcomer Kenny (Dallas Dupree Young) are all set to fight dirty in the upcoming season. Backing them up is Karate Kid Part 3 villain and Kreese’s old squadmate in Vietnam, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith).

See ya at the tournament .... 👊🏻🦅 #CobraKai #Season4 #Netflix pic.twitter.com/pluBc0B6yLDecember 2, 2021 See more

On the side of the karate angels is the newly-unified dream team of Johnny (William Zabka) and Daniel (Ralph Macchio) as part of the Eagle Fang/Miyagi-Do partnership established at the end of the third season.

Their students – and likely leading lights for the All Valley tournament – including Daniel’s daughter Sam (Mary Mouser), Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), Hawk (Jacob Bertrand), and Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo).

It isn’t just personal pride and one-upping rivals at stake here, either. Whichever dojo loses at the All Valley must disband for good. It’s all tantalizingly poised for a sensei and student showdown that should finally end some of the decades-long bitter feuds that have been bubbling up on the Netflix series.

Whatever happens next, it won’t be the end for the wildly popular Karate Kid sequel series. A fifth season has been confirmed by Netflix, while the show’s creators hope Cobra Kai’s endgame reaches beyond that.

For more from the streamer, check out some of the best Netflix shows you can watch right now.