Netflix reveals first look at new series from the creators of Dark

Netflix has unveiled the first look at 1899, a new series from the creators of Dark.

The upcoming show will follow a group of immigrants on a ship travelling from Europe to New York at the end of the 19th Century. A diverse bunch who are all looking for a new and better life in the 'new world', their journey is derailed when they discover a second ship that had gone missing months previously – and things take a turn for the nightmarish.

The creators of Dark are back with a brand new series — here is your first look at 1899.There will be mysteries. There will be nightmares. And most importantly: there will be surprises. pic.twitter.com/jOXYuGotc0May 3, 2021 See more

Netflix shared the first image of the show on Twitter, writing: "There will be mysteries. There will be nightmares. And most importantly: there will be surprises." The accompanying photo shows series creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar alongside the show's ensemble cast kitted out in period costume. They're on the deck of a ship, with a dramatic and somewhat ominous-looking sunset behind them.

The passengers are from all different backgrounds and nationalities and the cast is similarly international, including Emily Beecham ( Hail, Caesar! ), Aneurin Barnard ( Dunkirk ), Andreas Pietschmann (Dark), and Miguel Bernardeau (Elite) – it will be a multilingual series, with each actor speaking their native language. Production on the eight-episode series has just started in Germany.

Friese and Odar's last show, Dark, was Netflix's first German-language original series. The sci-fi thriller explores the connections between four estranged families as they unravel a sinister time travel conspiracy that spans multiple generations.