Netflix partners with Steven Spielberg's production company Amblin Partners

Netflix has partnered with Steven Spielberg's production company, Amblin Partners. The huge deal will involve Spielberg's company producing multiple movies for the streamer each year – and there are reportedly no restrictions with budget or genre.

"At Amblin, storytelling will forever be at the center of everything we do, and from the minute Ted [Sarandos, Netflix’s co-CEO and chief content officer] and I started discussing a partnership, it was abundantly clear that we had an amazing opportunity to tell new stories together and reach audiences in new ways," Spielberg said in a statement.

Recent projects from Amblin Partners include 1917 , Dark Waters, and First Man , as well as The Trial of the Chicago 7 , which was a Netflix release.

"Steven is a creative visionary and leader and, like so many others around the world, my growing up was shaped by his memorable characters and stories that have been enduring, inspiring and awakening," Sarandos said. "We cannot wait to get to work with the Amblin team and we are honored and thrilled to be part of this chapter of Steven’s cinematic history."

Amblin Partners has a number of projects in the works, like the horror movie Last Voyage of the Demeter, but it's not been confirmed which of these upcoming titles will be heading to Netflix yet.

Spielberg's next directorial project – after this December's West Side Story – is a movie about his childhood starring Michelle Williams and Paul Dano as characters loosely based on his parents. The movie will be inspired by his experiences growing up in Arizona, which the director has often spoken about as being a big inspiration for his filmmaking. This will be the first time Spielberg has properly explored his early years on screen.

The currently untitled movie is set to start shooting this summer, with plans to release it sometime in 2022. It will also mark the first time since 2001 that Spielberg will be involved in writing the screenplay for one of his movies – his last screenwriting venture was for AI: Artificial Intelligence .