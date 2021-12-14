Netflix is working on a Mega Man live-action adaptation

Netflix is developing a live-action adaptation of the Mega Man video game franchise.

IGN's sources indicate that the project is early in development – and production company Supermarché may have confirmed the news. The company's website initially had a synopsis, which is no longer available, though IGN reports that it originally read: "Henry [Joost], Rel [Schulman], and their in-house producer Orlee-Rose Strauss maintain an active development slate. Features in the works include an adaptation of Capcom's Mega Man for Chernin Entertainment and Netflix, which they wrote and are directing."

At the time of writing, the site still includes the Mega Man adaptation but makes no mention of Netflix, and the streamer hasn't confirmed the news – though Chernin Entertainment has a first look deal with Netflix.

A Mega Man movie has been in the works at Fox for some time, with Joost and Schulman writing and directing – but Disney's acquisition of the company proved to be a speed bump. The Batman screenwriter Mattson Tomlin boarded the project in 2020.

The Mega Man franchise is made up of games, TV shows, and comics, and began in '87 when the original game was released.

This is far from the only video game adaptation in the works. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is on the way, with the first trailer for the sequel released very recently – and you can check out our breakdown with director Jeff Fowler right here. Idris Elba will be voicing Knuckles, while Jim Carey is back as Robotnik, and James Marsden returns as Tom. Ben Schwartz is back to voice the titular speedster.

Chris Pratt also made waves when it was announced the Guardians of the Galaxy actor would be voicing Mario in an upcoming Super Mario movie, along with Charlie Day as Luigi and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach.

There's no release date for the live-action Mega Man just yet, but in the meantime, check out our roundup of all the next few months' upcoming major movie release dates to start planning those theater trips.