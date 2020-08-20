The game is afoot in this exclusive new image from Netflix's Enola Holmes

Sherlock Holmes might be one of the most adapted literary characters ever, but there’s still mileage in the character yet: a new Netflix movie is putting a spin on the Holmes mythos by focusing on Sherlock’s kid sister.

Enola Holmes – adapted from the novel series by Nancy Springer – casts Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown in the title role, with Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin as her older siblings Sherlock and Mycroft. Their mother, Eudoria, is played by Helena Bonham Carter, and it’s her disappearance the provides the impetus for Enola’s first case.

Below you’ll find an exclusive look at Brown as Enola and Louis Partridge as a young Lord she crosses paths with. It comes via our sister publication Total Film magazine, and the on-set feature in their new issue. Check it out:

(Image credit: Netflix)

“The newer spin [in this version] is that Enola Holmes hasn’t really been looked at very closely as a character,” says director Harry Bradbeer, who has impressed with his TV work, particularly his collaborations with Phoebe Waller-Bridge (he directed the first two episodes of Killing Eve, and the entire two series of Fleabag). One way to bring out a different side of Sherlock was to bring him “into a familial relationship where he was forced to care for someone,” Bradbeer tells Total Film.

As well as starring, Brown makes her producing debut here too. ““I’m always actively looking for material,” she explains of chancing upon the book series. “When I read Enola, I wanted to do it the next day. It was maybe three years ago that I read it, and I was like, ‘OK, great. I want to be Enola tomorrow.’ My dad was like, ‘You can’t.’ I was like, ‘No, I definitely can!’ Three years later, here we are!”

Not a subscriber to Total Film? Then head on over here to get the latest issues sent directly to your home/device

Enola Holmes launches on Netflix on September 23. For much more on the film, including interviews with Brown, Bradbeer, Cavill and Claflin, grab a copy of the new issue of Total Film – which hits shelves both real and digital from this Friday, August 21. Check out the new covers below; the one on the left is on its way to subscribers right now.

We said his name... #Candyman leads our new issue, which features our massive horror preview! Available on shelves this Friday – and on the way to subscribers now https://t.co/I5nsU9bKsg pic.twitter.com/Ns3YZfl4lYAugust 17, 2020

If you’re a fan of Total Film magazine, why not subscribe so that you never miss an issue? Sign up via MyFavouriteMagazines, and with our latest offer you’ll get a year's subscription for half price! Plus you'll also get exclusive subscriber-only covers like the Candyman one that's currently on its way to subscribers right now. (Ts & Cs apply, follow link for full details.)