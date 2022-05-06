First image from Netflix's Blockbuster comedy hits right in the nostalgia

As part of the Netflix Is A Joke festival, the streaming platform has released its first look at its new comedy series Blockbuster. Hitting us right in the nostalgia, the show sees Melissa Fumero and Randall Park as employees of the last Blockbuster in America. The show’s premise follows a group of workers at the shop trying to help it survive amidst the growth of digital content and streaming services like, well, Netflix.

The first look features WandaVision star Park and Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Fumero posing at the till. The pair are in uniform as they hold up Blockbuster’s iconic blue and yellow DVD cases. Behind them on the window, "the end of late fees" is plastered on posters while the Blockbuster sign hangs on the wall.

We don’t know about you but this pic has taken us right back to perusing the videos and DVD sections of Blockbuster in the nineties and early noughties. Long before streaming services, Friday nights featured a stroll through the aisles to choose what to watch, rather than through the remote.

Not much else has been revealed yet about the Netflix series – but we do know the cast and crew involved. The series is helmed by comedy veterans with Superstore writer Vanessa Ramos, Black Monday's David Caspe, and Superstore’s Jackie Clarke all showrunning. Alongside Fumero and Park, it also stars Tyler Alvarez, Madeleine Arthur, and Olga Merediz. JB Smoove and Kamaia Fairburn round out the sitcom’s cast.

