Netflix and David Fincher team up with a four year exclusivity deal

David Fincher’s newest film Mank is arriving to Netflix soon, and, after that, there’s going to be even more Fincher and Netflix collaborations to look forward to. Speaking to Premiere, and reported by The Playlist, Fincher confirmed that he’s got a four-year exclusivity deal with Netflix.

“Yes, I have an exclusivity deal with [Netflix] for another four years,” Fincher said. “And depending on Mank’s reception, I’ll either go see them sheepishly asking them what I can do to redeem myself or take the attitude of the arrogant asshole who’ll require making other films in black and white. No, I’m here to deliver them ‘content’ – whatever it means – likely to bring them spectators, in my small sphere of influence.”

Fincher also explained a bit about why he’s chosen to work with Netflix: “Now [because] I signed this Netflix deal it’s also because I’d like to work like Picasso painted, to try very different things, to try to break the shape or change the operating mode. I like the idea of having a body of work. And yes, I admit that it feels strange, after forty years in this profession, to only have ten films under my belt. Well, eleven, but ten that I can say are mine. Yes, objectively, it is a pretty terrifying observation.”

Although there’ve been rumours of a deal between Netflix and Fincher for a while, this is the first time we’ve seen it confirmed. The director has worked with Netflix before, co-executive producing House of Cards and directing some episodes, as well as executive producing and directing episodes of Mindhunter, and co-producing Love, Death and Robots.

Fincher recently explained his dissatisfaction with the film industry to Total Film, saying: “Unless you’re making a tentpole movie that has a Happy Meal component to it, no one’s interested.” This could explain the move to a streaming service, especially as he also explained that releasing films on Netflix comes with less opening weekend pressure than a theatrical release.

We're definitely excited to see more of Fincher's work coming to Netflix – and until then, Mank hits the streamer this December 4 2020.