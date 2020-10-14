NBA 2K21 firms up the DualSense triggers when you sprint with a tired player

It looks as though NBA 2K21 is going to be taking advantage of the DualSense controller in a few intriguing ways, when the game comes to PS5 next month.

Today, 2K published a new report looking at next-gen gameplay for NBA 2K21. This entry is part two of three, and takes a detailed look at some next-gen info for the game. Chiefly, one of the big new features for NBA 2K21 on the PS5 is that you'll be able to feel a player's fatigue levels when pressing down on a trigger to sprint.

Next Gen Blog 2 of 3 #NBA2K21🏀 Rebuilt dribble movement🙌 Improved motion on defense💥 More realistic contact👟 New foot planting tech🎮 PS5 exclusive controller featuresCourtside Report ➡️ https://t.co/NEoGoJXZJc pic.twitter.com/KZ90dah1HFOctober 14, 2020

Additionally, there'll be different levels of resistance when you use L2 in the post. For example, a player with strong stats in the post will cause you to feel little resistance on L2 when backing into a weaker player in the post. But on the flip side, you'll get a ton of resistance on L2 if you're backing up against a strong post defender.

Elsewhere, the DualSense will be vibrating in a ton of different ways when you make physical contact with another player. "Boxouts, body-up rides, off-ball collisions/deny/rides… basically any situation where players make significant contact will vibrate the controller at various intensities depending on the strength of the players involved and the severity of the impact," writes 2K's Mike Wang.

"It’s also a great reinforcement tool to understand when you’re making players work too hard on the court, which could hit their energy/stamina levels and potentially cause wear-and-tear on their bodies with our in-depth injury system," Wang concludes.

Just last week, NBA 2K21 debuted next-gen gameplay on a PS5, and it looked suitably superb. Cross-gen upgrades for NBA 2K21 are only supported with the more expensive Mamba Forever edition, but your MyTeam progress will carry over to the next console generation regardless.

For a complete list of all the additional games offering various cross-gen upgrades like NBA 2K21, head over to our list of the PS5 upgrade games.