2K confirms NBA 2K21 MyTeam progress will carry over to next-gen consoles

2K has confirmed that any NBA 2K21 MyTEAM progress made on current-gen systems will be transferable to next-gen consoles, too.

"In NBA 2K21, your entire MyTEAM collection and progress will seamlessly carry over from PS4 to PS5 and Xbox One to Xbox Series X, so you can enjoy MyTEAM uninterrupted, all year long," 2K explained in a press release.

"Start earning on NBA 2K21 for current-gen on September 4 and your entire balance of VC, MyTEAM Points, pulled cards and Tokens will be there later in the year when you upgrade to NBA 2K21 for next-gen."

2K also confirmed that free "seasons" will bring "new content and new ways to play MyTEAM all year long" for no extra cost.

ICYMI, the NBA 2K21 gameplay trailer is here . As Alex described at the time, the new trailer shows footage of NBA 2K21 running on current-gen platforms, but 2K has already confirmed the game will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X at a later date following its initial release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on September 4.

It's already been confirmed that NBA 2K21 will cost more on next-gen platforms, but those who purchase the Mamba Edition of the game on PS4 or Xbox One will receive a free upgrade once they make the jump to the next generation of consoles.

The sports game is also coming to streaming service Google Stadia at a later date in 2020.